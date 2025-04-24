Lee County Dems plan listening tours to gauge resident concerns

The Democratic Party of Lee County is hosting a Listening Tour for Lee County voters to share concerns, ideas, and feedback directly with the local Democratic Party.

The tour sessions are scheduled from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. on the following Saturdays at these locations:

● April 26 at Lakes Regional Library, 15290 Bass Road, Fort Myers

● May 3 at North Fort Myers Public Library, 2001 N. Tamiami Trail, North Fort Myers

● May 10 at Veterans Park and Recreation Center, 55 Homestead Road S., Lehigh Acres

Preregistration is required for priority seating. To sign up, please visit

https://www.mobilize.us/leecountydec/event/770888/ and select the date you wish to attend.

Seating may be limited depending on the community response.

The Listening Tour allows Lee County voters to share their concerns, ideas, and feedback directly with the local Democratic Party.

Listening Tour Panel Participants will include: Jim Rosinus, Chair, Democratic Party of Lee County; Karyn Edison, Vice Chair, Viri Ryan, Treasurer, Keith Edison, State Committeeman

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.