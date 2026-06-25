Annual Everglades python hunt will fail to eradicate species next month -- and that's OK

The Burmese python does not belong in the Florida Everglades.

The invasive species eating its way through the Everglades is native to India, lower China, and some islands of the East Indies.

At some point, probably in the 1990s, Burmese pythons were let loose in the Everglades when exotic snake lovers released them after they got too big.

Now, a population of hundreds of thousands of Burmese pythons is established in South Florida, from just south of Lake Okeechobee to Key Largo, and from Western Broward County west to Collier and Lee counties.

And in a few weeks, about 1,000 would-be python killers are going to show up to slay as many as possible. The person who captures the highest number of constrictors during the ten days of the hunt — which start at one minute after midnight the morning of July 10 — earns the state-sponsored 2026 Florida Python Challenge's $10,000 first prize.

“We’ll keep doing everything we can to protect this important ecosystem,” said “Alligator Ron” Bergeron, a governing board member of the South Florida Water Management District. “Removing Burmese pythons from this ecosystem is critical to the survival of the native species that call this area home”.

Another $15,000 will be awarded to winners in other categories, including those for novices, professionals and military members.

Those wanting to take part in the python hunt must register and complete an online training course, which can be found by scrolling down after going to this page.

People have traveled from Belgium, Latvia, and Canada to take part in past summer python hunts.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission says more than 23,000 Burmese pythons have been removed from the Everglades since 2000.

The first state hunt was the 2013 Python Challenge, a monthlong hunt that ran from Jan. 12 to Feb. 10. Nearly 1,600 people registered. Hunters turned in 68 pythons.

The primary goal of the hunt is never the body count. It was awareness, and on that measure it worked.

While the public became aware of the python problem nothing anyone tried slowed down their march through the Everglades.

Scientists used thermal imaging, pheromone lures, detector dogs, and radio tracking. None proved effective enough to control the population.

The latest idea is a “robobunny,” a dummy bunny that is hoped will look and act real enough to draw pythons out of hiding so nearby hunters can pounce.

Given the hundreds of thousands of the invasive constrictors estimated to be slithering throughout South Florida already, a U.S. Geological Survey assessment found attempts to wipe them all out in a weekend is impossible and will fail.

And that's OK, because the value of the python challenge remains: Reminding the public to keep paying attention to a problem that makes news every time the newest, largest snake, makes headlines.

And not to let pets go free in the Everglades.

The hunt runs until Sunday, July 19 at 5 p.m. Registration is open until the last day.

Environmental reporting for WGCU is funded in part by VoLo Foundation, a nonprofit with a mission to accelerate change and global impact by supporting science-based climate solutions, enhancing education, and improving health.

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