Formation chances upgraded for one of two waves off Africa; third system forms, likely short-lived

The National Hurricane Center has upgraded the chances of formation for one of two tropical waves off the coast of Africa.

And late Sunday a third system was added to the mix, although it formed off the eastern U.S. seaboard in the Western Subtropical Atlantic.

A upgraded tropical wave in the Eastern and Central Tropical Atlantic is expected to move off the west coast of Africa early this week. Environmental conditions are forecast to be conducive for gradual development thereafter, and a tropical depression could form during the latter half of this week while the system moves westward to west-northwestward across the central tropical Atlantic.

Formation chance through 48 hours is low, near 0 percent. Formation chance through 7 days has been increased to medium, 50 percent.

Another wave, in the Central Tropical Atlantic, consists of a broad area of showers and thunderstorms associated with a tropical wave is located several hundred miles west-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands. Some gradual development of this system is possible during the early to middle part of this week while it moves westward across the central tropical Atlantic.

Upper-level winds are expected to become less conducive for development later in the week when the system approaches the Lesser Antilles.

Formation chance through 48 hours...low...near 0 percent. Formation chance through 7 days...low...20 percent.

The third system announced by the NHC is a trough of low pressure located a few hundred miles west-northwest of Bermuda is producing disorganized shower and thunderstorm activity. Some development of this system is possible during the next couple of days while it moves quickly eastward, well to the north of Bermuda across the western and central subtropical Atlantic.

The system is forecast to reach cooler waters later this week, ending its chances of formation after Wednesday.

Formation chance through 48 hours...low...10 percent. Formation chance through 7 days...low...10 percent.

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