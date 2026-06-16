Audubon Florida sends up a flare for the Fourth: fireworks and Florida's shorebirds don't mix

If you’ve ever gone to the beach to light off fireworks on the Fourth of July, you maybe responsible for the death of a baby bird.

That’s the sobering reality few think about when lighting fireworks on the beach this time of year: five species of shore birds are nesting right there in the sand.

A firework explosion sends the adults bolting from their nests. The chicks run off, helpless until the adults return.

Hungry predators, barking dogs; even a person’s foot could spell the end.

"It's very easy to step on or crush the small chicks or the eggs," Audrey DeRose-Wilson (Dee-rose Wilson), Audubon Florida’s director of bird conservation. "They really blend in with the sand."

The Fourth of July weekend efforts are part of those Audubon Florida does all summer long to protect least terns, black skimmers, Wilson's plovers, snowy plovers and American oystercatchers. They lay their eggs in shallow scrapes in open sand

"Fireworks are dangerous to birds. The noise, the lights seem to frighten and disorient them," she said. "They cause the adults in big colonies to take flight and they cause the chicks to scatter; the adults and the chicks become separated from each other.

"We encourage everyone to enjoy fireworks at a municipal show instead."

Audubon Florida has volunteers that warn people away from nesting areas all summer long, which helps.

But not every bird puts its sandy nest behind that roped off area.

If you’re still worried about stepping on any hatchlings, just pay attention to their parents.

If you get too close to the nest, mom and dad may start dive-bombing you.

Environmental reporting for WGCU is funded in part by VoLo Foundation, a nonprofit with a mission to accelerate change and global impact by supporting science-based climate solutions, enhancing education, and improving health.

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