Food-delivery robots drop out of school at FGCU

Forget about the robot uprising ... at least at FGCU and campuses across the U.S. The little mobile robots that were delivering meals to FGCU students in their dorms, the library and other campus buildings have been stopped in their tracks.

A year ago, FGCU unveiled a fleet of little-cooler-sized robots that shared campus sidewalks with students on foot, on skateboards and bicycles. They seemed to miraculously follow the rules of the road, thanks to GPS capabilities of their parent company, Starship Technologies..

Well, they’ve dropped out of school.

Not only at FGCU, but campuses nationwide, according to an email sent to the FGCU campus community last week.

According to a press release from Starship, the company ceased operations on campuses in favor of beginning a grocery and hot food delivery service in urban areas in the United States and Europe. Over 1,200 robots formerly on U.S. campuses have been redeployed to grocery retailers. Their last delivery at FGCU was on June 5.

Junior journalism major Ethan Kranert isn’t lamenting the loss.

"I thought them being introduced on campus wasn't a good allocation of student government funds," he said. "They were getting stuck around the area, stopping at crosswalks and randomly on the sidewalk, which caused me to have to go out of my way to avoid getting hit. I had a few near misses with them. And then they were being used to advertise things that weren't related to campus at all. And I thought that was kind of odd."

Regardless, FGCU is looking for a replacement meal delivery service.