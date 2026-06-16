Lee Commissioners authorize posting RESTORE Act implementation plan for public comment

The Lee Board of County Commissioners on June 16 approved the draft RESTORE Act Direct Component Multiyear Implementation Plan (MIP) and authorized a 45-day public comment period as required by the U.S. Department of the Treasury.

The proposed plan identifies the San Carlos Island Working Waterfront Resiliency and Emergency Marine Operations Project as Lee County’s planned use of available and future RESTORE Act Direct Component funds.

The MIP and any recommended revisions will be slated for an agenda at a future regularly scheduled Board meeting for approval prior to submission to the Treasury.

To help the community provide comments on the MIP, the county has created two forms – one in English and one in Spanish. The form requires residents enter a ZIP code and then allows for feedback, questions or concerns to be noted. Demographic information is requested on the form, but is optional to complete.

Comments must be received by midnight on July 31. Click here:

English – Public Comments

Spanish – Public Comments

The San Carlos Island Working Waterfront Resiliency and Emergency Marine Operations Project will use federal funds for enhancements to the site, which is located on San Carlos Island and is commonly referred to as the San Carlos Island Maritime Park. Enhancements include dredging and expanding the boat ramp.

The county currently is using state funds at San Carlos Island Maritime Park for restoration to make the site functional after it was devastated by Hurricane Ian. To learn more about that project, visit www.leegov.com/maritimeparkrestoration.

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