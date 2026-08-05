Fresh jalapenos recalled, link to salmonella cited; FDA’s investigation is ongoing

Another food has been added to recall lists for a link to salmonella infections, this time it is fresh jalapeños from Sinaloa, Mexico, distributed by Coast Citrus Distributors.

An investigation by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration is ongoing for illnesses in a multistate outbreak of Salmonella Javiana infections linked to jalapeño peppers sent to distributors, restaurants, and food service companies, including Mexican-style restaurants in the U.S.

Based on epidemiological information collected by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control, a total of 345 people infected with the outbreak strain of Salmonella have been reported from 27 states. There have been 36 hospitalizations and zero deaths reported.

Illnesses started on dates ranging from June 19, 2026, to July 20, 2026. Of the 191 people interviewed, 177 (93%) reported eating at a Mexican-style restaurant before their illness, including Chipotle Mexican Grill and QDOBA, with meal dates ranging from June 14, 2026, to July 14, 2026.

Chipotle and QDOBA both received product that was imported by Coast Citrus Distributors from Sinaloa, Mexico.

Chipotle switched their jalapeño supplier for stores beginning on 7/20/2026; QDOBA also ceased the use of jalapeños in their stores on 7/28/2026 and all QDOBA restaurants are no longer serving jalapenos.

Given their actions to remove product from their stores, FDA does not consider there to be a current ongoing risk from these establishments to consumers in this outbreak.

As part of this investigation, FDA conducted a traceback investigation based on where ill people reported eating during the timeframe of interest and a common grower in Sinaloa, Mexico that supplies to Coast Citrus Distributors was identified as the likely source in this outbreak.

As a result, FDA recommended Coast Citrus Distributors conduct a recall to remove product from the market. In cooperation with the FDA, Coast Citrus Distributors has agreed to recall the remaining product implicated in the outbreak through epidemiological and traceback data and is in the process of identifying and contacting affected customers.

Distributors, restaurants, and food service companies who received recalled fresh jalapeños from Coast Citrus Distributors imported from Sinaloa, Mexico, should carefully clean and sanitize any surfaces or containers that the product touched. If you cannot tell where your jalapeño peppers came from, you should work with your supplier to determine their source and discard the product if it was jalapeño peppers from Sinaloa, Mexico and distributed by Coast Citrus Distributors. Consumers who recently dined at a Mexican-style restaurant and have become ill should seek medical care.

FDA is continuing to investigate and will update this advisory with new information as it becomes available.

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