Comedy returns to the Alliance for the Arts with Neil Simon’s 'The Odd Couple (Female Version)'
“The Odd Couple (Female Version)” honors the spirit of the 1970s TV sitcom made famous by Jack Klugman and Tony Randall as Oscar Madison and Felix Unger. The female equivalent has its own energy and laughs. Filled with quick wit and Neil Simon's signature comedic style, “The Odd Couple (Female Version)” is a lighthearted look at friendship, compatibility and finding common ground.
The play runs Aug. 14-23 in the Foulds Theatre at the Alliance for the Arts.
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Neil Simon's adaptation of his classic comedy follows longtime friends Olive Madison and Florence Unger, whose opposite personalities are put to the test when they become roommates.
Olive is carefree, spontaneous and delightfully messy. Florence is organized, meticulous and determined to keep everything in perfect order. Their clashing lifestyles create a series of humorous moments that celebrate friendship, forgiveness and the challenges of living with someone who sees the world very differently.
"'The Odd Couple' is one of the funniest plays I've read," said director Michael Hebler. "I lost count of how many times I had to put it down while reading to catch my breath. The female version stays true to what makes the original so enjoyable while bringing its own unique charm.”
Cast:
Olive Madison – Sherri Hepler
Florence Unger – Myra Mendible
Mickey – Kira Sonin-Dworkin
Sylvie – Hannah Easton
Renee – Marie Baptiste
Vera – Becky Nilson
Manolo Costazuela – Tomas Jaramillo
Jesus Costazuela – Will Garcia
Crew:
Director – Michael Hebler
Asst. Director – Sara Morejon
Stage Manager – Katharine Hamlin
Performance Schedule
Special Pay-What-You-Will Invitational Dress Rehearsal: Thursday, Aug. 13 at 7:30 p.m.:
Evening Performances: Aug. 14 and 15 and Aug. 21 and 22 at 7:30 p.m.
Matinee Performances: Saturday, Aug. 15 and Sunday, Aug. 23 at 3 p.m.
Tickets
General Admission: $35 | Alliance Members: $28 | Students: $15.
For tickets, visit ArtInLee.org or telephone 239-939-2787.
Support for WGCU’s arts & culture reporting comes from the Estate of Myra Janco Daniels, the Charles M. and Joan R. Taylor Foundation, and Naomi Bloom in loving memory of her husband, Ron Wallace.