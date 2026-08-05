Comedy returns to the Alliance for the Arts with Neil Simon’s 'The Odd Couple (Female Version)'

“The Odd Couple (Female Version)” honors the spirit of the 1970s TV sitcom made famous by Jack Klugman and Tony Randall as Oscar Madison and Felix Unger. The female equivalent has its own energy and laughs. Filled with quick wit and Neil Simon's signature comedic style, “The Odd Couple (Female Version)” is a lighthearted look at friendship, compatibility and finding common ground.

The play runs Aug. 14-23 in the Foulds Theatre at the Alliance for the Arts.

Courtesy of Alliance for the Arts / Alliance for the Arts press release Director Michael Hebler works with 'Odd Couple' cast.

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Neil Simon's adaptation of his classic comedy follows longtime friends Olive Madison and Florence Unger, whose opposite personalities are put to the test when they become roommates.

Olive is carefree, spontaneous and delightfully messy. Florence is organized, meticulous and determined to keep everything in perfect order. Their clashing lifestyles create a series of humorous moments that celebrate friendship, forgiveness and the challenges of living with someone who sees the world very differently.

"'The Odd Couple' is one of the funniest plays I've read," said director Michael Hebler. "I lost count of how many times I had to put it down while reading to catch my breath. The female version stays true to what makes the original so enjoyable while bringing its own unique charm.”

Courtesy of Alliance for the Arts / Alliance for the Arts 'The Odd Couple (Female Version)' will be performed in the Foulds Theatre inside the Alliance for the Arts.

Cast:

Olive Madison – Sherri Hepler

Florence Unger – Myra Mendible

Mickey – Kira Sonin-Dworkin

Sylvie – Hannah Easton

Renee – Marie Baptiste

Vera – Becky Nilson

Manolo Costazuela – Tomas Jaramillo

Jesus Costazuela – Will Garcia

Crew:

Director – Michael Hebler

Asst. Director – Sara Morejon

Stage Manager – Katharine Hamlin

Courtesy of Alliance for the Arts / artinlee.org 'Odd Couple (Female Version)' performance schedule.

Performance Schedule

Special Pay-What-You-Will Invitational Dress Rehearsal: Thursday, Aug. 13 at 7:30 p.m.:

Evening Performances: Aug. 14 and 15 and Aug. 21 and 22 at 7:30 p.m.

Matinee Performances: Saturday, Aug. 15 and Sunday, Aug. 23 at 3 p.m.

WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall / WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall The Alliance for the Arts' 10-acre campus is located at the confluence of Colonial and McGregor boulevards in Fort Myers.

Tickets

General Admission: $35 | Alliance Members: $28 | Students: $15.

For tickets, visit ArtInLee.org or telephone 239-939-2787.

Support for WGCU’s arts & culture reporting comes from the Estate of Myra Janco Daniels, the Charles M. and Joan R. Taylor Foundation, and Naomi Bloom in loving memory of her husband, Ron Wallace.