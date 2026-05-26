Cape Coral rescinds burn ban after drought monitor shows improved conditions

A drop in the Keetch-Byram Drought Index to below 600 and has prompted the City of Cape Coral to lift the temporary burn ban issued on January 2.

The Cape Coral Fire Department issued the rescission notice Tuesday morning.

Residents are urged to continue to use caution with recreation and cooking fires.

Recreational fires must comply with city codes keeping 25-feet from any structure and having an extinguishment source. Any such fire must be kept to a maximum of 3-feet in diameter and 2-feet in height.

Recreational fires are not intended for vegetation or rubbish disposal.

More information on burning in the City of Cape Coral can be found at: www.capecoralfire.com/burn-regulations.

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