Official qualifying dates for local candidates in Lee County with pre-qualifying underway

Official qualifying dates have been announced in Lee County for local countywide, independent special district and municipal candidates seeking office.

The official qualifying period will begin at noon, Monday, June 8, and end at noon, Friday, June 12.

Per Florida Statute 99.061(8), candidates may submit qualifying paperwork and associated filing fees up to 14 days before official qualifying begins. This pre-qualifying period is underway and continues through 5 p.m., Friday, June 5.

All qualifying activities take place at the Lee County Elections Main Office, located in the Melvin Morgan Constitutional Complex, 2480 Thompson St., third floor, Fort Myers.

Candidate qualifying packets, along with the list of candidates running for office in Lee County, are available online at lee.vote/179/Candidates.

Candidates for the City of Bonita Springs and the City of Fort Myers qualify with their city clerk.

Federal, state and multi-county special district candidates qualify with the Florida Division of Elections.

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