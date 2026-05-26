Sen. Moody's staff will be in Bonita Springs this week

Floridians with questions about such things as IRS issues, veterans benefits, and more can meet with a staff member of Florida Senator Ashley Moody. They will be at the Bonita Springs Library in downtown Bonita Thursday, May 28, from 10:30 AM to 12:30 PM. The senator will not be in attendance, but her staff will be onsite and willing to meet one-on-one to discuss concerns.

The library is at 10560 Reynolds St., Bonita Springs.

Reach the senator’s office by phone at (866) 630-7106.

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