© 2026 WGCU News
News for all of Southwest Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Yellow Fever Creek preserve parking lot closed June 1 through 4; trails remain open

WGCU | By WGCU Staff
Published May 26, 2026 at 2:54 PM EDT

The trailhead parking area at Yellow Fever Creek Preserve at 2801 Del Prado Blvd. N. in Cape Coral, is closed temporarily June 1 through June 4.

The closure will allow crews to complete maintenance and improvements to the drainage system and parking area.

Heavy equipment will be in use during this time and the temporary closure is necessary to ensure public safety.

The preserve’s trails will remain open; however, parking at the trailhead will not be available during the closure. Visitors are encouraged to plan accordingly.

The area is expected to reopen Friday, June 5, weather permitting.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.

Tags
Human Interest WGCU NewsCape CoralLee County
WGCU Staff
See stories by WGCU Staff
Trusted by over 30,000 local subscribers

Local News, Right Sized for Your Morning

Quick briefs when you are busy, deeper explainers when it matters, delivered early morning and curated by WGCU editors.

  • Environment
  • Local politics
  • Health
  • And more

Free and local. No spam. Unsubscribe anytime.

More from WGCU