Yellow Fever Creek preserve parking lot closed June 1 through 4; trails remain open

The trailhead parking area at Yellow Fever Creek Preserve at 2801 Del Prado Blvd. N. in Cape Coral, is closed temporarily June 1 through June 4.

The closure will allow crews to complete maintenance and improvements to the drainage system and parking area.

Heavy equipment will be in use during this time and the temporary closure is necessary to ensure public safety.

The preserve’s trails will remain open; however, parking at the trailhead will not be available during the closure. Visitors are encouraged to plan accordingly.

The area is expected to reopen Friday, June 5, weather permitting.

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