The pesticide problem entering Florida’s waters

WGCU | By WGCU News
Published September 11, 2025 at 6:00 AM EDT

The summer months in Florida play host to a constant battle against pesky mosquitoes. To combat these blood suckers, pesticides are sprayed into marshes and coastal areas. However, some of the most dangerous elements are making their way into ponds and streams and from there are being discovered within local aquatic ecosystems. WGCU’s Pam James spoke with researchers who are tracking the impact these pesticides are having on local waterways as part of the latest dispatch from Kimberly’s Reed.

Mosquito Pesticides Are Reaching Florida’s Reefs
Environment WGCU NewsSWFL In FocusKimberly's ReefArtificial ReefFGCUPesticide ExposurePollutionWater Quality ReportMosquitoesFish
