Lee County Supervisor of Elections mailing updated voter information cards following redistricting

The Lee County Supervisor of Elections Office is mailing updated voter information cards to voters affected by congressional redistricting and polling place changes ahead of the 2026 election cycle.

Approximately 109,000 voters will receive updated voter information cards reflecting changes from Florida’s new U.S. congressional district map.

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The new congressional map, signed into law by Gov. Ron DeSantis in May, revises congressional district boundary lines in several counties across the state.

Although Lee County remains within Congressional Districts 17 and 19, the boundary line between the two districts has changed. As a result, some voters previously in District 17 are now in District 19, while others previously in District 19 are now in District 17.

In addition to congressional district changes, the Elections Office is also sending updated voter information cards to approximately 45,500 voters with changes to their polling place location or polling place name.

Voters with changes made to both their congressional district and polling place will be notified within the same mailing.

“Our priority is to make sure voters are aware of changes to their congressional district or polling place before the primary election so they are prepared to vote,” says Lee County Supervisor of Elections Jenna Persons-Mulicka. “I encourage voters to carefully review their updated voter information card and to reach out to my office for any questions.”

Voters can view their personalized voter information, including their congressional district and polling place, here.

To view the entire list of polling place location changes and polling place name changes, please visit lee.vote.

The mission of the Lee County Supervisor of Elections is to deliver superior election services to the voters of Lee County.

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