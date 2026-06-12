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Voters in Glades to decide on half-cent sales tax increase for schools at November election

WGCU | By Eileen Kelley
Published June 12, 2026 at 6:52 PM EDT

Glades County voters will be asked in November if they approve increasing the sales tax by ½ a penny to help the financially struggling public school system.

Ballot measures such as a ½ cent sales tax increase generally pass at a high rate due to the fact that the costs are shouldered by residents and visitors.

If passed, funds would be used to upgrade aging schools, modernize technology and enhance security.

The money could also help fund projects currently in the works.

Sarasota County now faces a $1.7 billion shortfall to address the ongoing traffic and road safety woes.
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The tax would sunset after six years.

According to a draft of the voter amendment, some of the funds collected by the sales-tax increase would go to charter schools in Glades County.

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Eileen Kelley
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