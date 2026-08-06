Naples Airport unveils 270-panel rooftop solar project to power facilities

Naples Airport has completed the installation of 270 solar panels on the roof of its new warehouse storage building near the North Road Terminal and Fuel Farm.

The solar panel system will produce approximately 100 kilowatts of AC-generating capacity per day. The hope is that the project will further affirm the airport’s commitment to sustainability.

“The cost savings by adding solar are substantial, but the environmental impacts are even greater,” Chris Rozansky, executive director for the Naples Airport Authority, said. “This solar installation is yet another example of how an airport can be good stewards to the environment while simultaneously making sound financial decisions.”

Sustainability has become a key priority for the Naples Airport. Recent initiatives include the introduction of alternative, cleaner-burning fuels, as well as converting many of its ground vehicles and equipment from gas to electric.

The airport also authorized the design and construction of a new water management system that filters water and removes impurities before runoff flows into the Gordon River and Naples Bay.

Provided by Naples Airport Naples Airport invested $249,665 into the solar panel array. Rozansky says the project will pay for itself in approximately five years.

Naples Airport partnered with general contractor Owen-Ames-Kimball to construct the new storage building and Miami-based PayOli Energy to design and install the rooftop solar array, which was engineered to endure the Florida weather.

“The uniqueness is that we’re able to use a roof that would otherwise just be sitting out there, but today this serves as a powerhouse,” Juan David Payares, founder & CEO of PayOli Energy, said. “This installation demonstrates how solar can enhance operational resiliency, protect vital assets and advance sustainability across Southwest Florida for decades to come.”

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