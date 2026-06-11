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Collier Supervisor of Elections mailing new voter info cards to voters affected by redistricting

WGCU | By WGCU Staff
Published June 11, 2026 at 4:07 PM EDT
“I voted” stickers in English and Spanish, Virginia, USA, November 2014. (Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) photo.)

Approximately 173,000 Collier County voters affected by the new U.S. Congressional District map passed by the Florida Legislature in April will receive a new Voter Information Card reflecting those changes.

In addition to the U.S. Congressional District changes, the following precinct changes were also made and voters will be notified within the same mailing:

  • Voters residing in Precinct 313, who choose to vote on Election Day, will now vote at St. Agnes Parish Center located at 7775 Vanderbilt Beach Rd, Naples FL  34119.
  • Voters residing in Precinct 322, who choose to vote on Election Day, will continue to vote at the VFW Post 7721; however, their address has officially changed to 13131 Collier Blvd, Naples FL  34119. Voters will continue to vote at the same location – only the address has been updated.
  • Voters residing in Precinct 595, who choose to vote on Election Day, will now vote at the Ave Maria Welcome Center located at 5076 Annunciation Cir #104, Ave Maria FL  34142.

Voters can review their voter information including their voting districts, office holders and their Election Day polling location by visiting CollierVotes.gov/REDISTRICTING or by calling our office at 239-252-VOTE (8683).

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Elections WGCU News2026 Primary ElectionsElectionCollier CountyCollier County Supervisor of Elections
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