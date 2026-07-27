Mini lobster season opens in the Florida Keys with a safety-first message

Florida's annual mini lobster season opens this Wednesday, July 29 at one minute after midnight and ends just 24-hours later, at midnight July 30. That means thousands of divers and boaters are headed to the Florida Keys for one of the state's most anticipated recreational harvests. But before the first lobster is ever measured, officials are urging everyone to know the rules...and put safety first.

During an annual preseason outreach event at Divers Direct in Key Largo, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) was on hand to encourage everyone on and under the water to familiarize themselves with Florida Keys regulations and check the boundaries of closed areas before leaving the dock.

“At the end of the day, we want you to come down to the Florida Keys. We want you to have fun, but most importantly, we want you to be safe,” said FWC Officer Liam Rodriguez, the agency’s public information officer for Monroe County.

FWC Officer Liam Rodriguez demonstrated how to properly measure spiny lobster while reminding harvesters about boating safety, licensing requirements and protected areas. Representatives from the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary also shared information with participants.

With hundreds of boats and divers expected on the water, officials say visibility is key. Divers and snorkelers must display a diver-down warning device and remain as close to it...and their vessel...as practical. That means within 300 feet in open water and 100 feet in rivers, inlets and navigational channels. Boaters approaching those areas must also slow to idle speed.

“We’re going to have heavy traffic, heavy boat traffic on the waters during mini season,” said Rodriguez. “So, it is recommended that you stay as close as you can to the boat.”

Unless exempt, each person taking or attempting to take lobster needs a recreational saltwater fishing license and a spiny lobster permit.

During the sport season, Monroe County regulations differ from those in most of Florida, including a lower daily bag limit, while the statewide minimum-size rule also applies.

“So, we have bag limits, we have size limits. Only six per person per day per licensed harvester. And the carapace must be longer than three inches long,” said Rodriguez.

On or after Thursday, a harvester may transport the two-day limit of 12 by car. Lobsters must be measured in the water; undersized or egg-bearing animals must be released unharmed, and recreational catch must remain whole at sea.

Night diving is strictly prohibited in Monroe County during mini lobster season. Lobster harvesting is also prohibited in John Pennekamp Coral Reef State Park during the two-day season, as well as year-round in Everglades and Dry Tortugas national parks, Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary no-take areas, and other protected waters. Since local shoreline, canal and marina rules vary, harvesters should check regulations before heading out.

If you’re not able to make it to mini-lobster season, the regular Florida spiny lobster season begins in about a week on Aug. 6, 2026, and continues through March 31, 2027.