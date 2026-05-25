'I’m over the hump now.' Vietnam War veteran receives new home in Dunbar

On a hot, sunny morning in Fort Myers’ Dunbar neighborhood, 71-year-old Lewis Freeman smiled softly as dozens of volunteers gathered around him while he prepared to unlock the front door to a place he could call his own for the first time in years.

After a pastor delivered a prayer in the driveway, community members under nearby tents applauded as Freeman, fighting back tears, opened the door to his new home. Freeman, who served in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Vietnam War, has spent nearly his entire life in Dunbar. After returning home from military service, he stayed rooted in the neighborhood he has long called home.

Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU Vietnam War veteran Lewis Freeman, 71, reacts to seeing the back patio of his new home on Friday, May 15, 2026, in Fort Myers. The two-bedroom, two bath home was built in a partnership between Builder’s Care and Pulte Homes on a lot donated by the City of Fort Myers.

Life changed in 2015 when Freeman suffered a stroke that left him unable to work. Living on a fixed income, he later lost his home after it was unexpectedly sold and moved in with family while hoping for a place of his own again.

“It’s different from going home to your own house,” Freeman said. “It’s kind of hard. But I’m over the hump now, thank God.”

The home dedication on May 15 marked the completion of a community effort led by Lee BIA Builders Care and Pulte Homes. The organizations built Freeman a new two-bedroom, two-bathroom home on land donated by the City of Fort Myers. More than 46 subcontractors donated labor and services for the project, which was completed in 44 days at zero cost to Freeman. Josh Gray, president of Pulte Homes in Southwest Florida, said the home was designed to meet Freeman’s current and future needs.

1 of 12 — 051926aiwBuildersCareFreeman006.jpg Vietnam Veteran Lewis Freeman, 71, reacts to seeing his bedroom in his new home on Friday, May 15, 2026, in Fort Myers. The two-bedroom, two bath home was built in a partnership between Builder’s Care and Pulte Homes on a lot donated by the City of Fort Myers. Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU 2 of 12 — 051926aiwBuildersCareFreeman005.jpg Vietnam Veteran Lewis Freeman, 71, reacts to seeing the back patio of his new home on Friday, May 15, 2026, in Fort Myers. The two-bedroom, two bath home was built in a partnership between Builder’s Care and Pulte Homes on a lot donated by the City of Fort Myers. Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU 3 of 12 — 051926aiwBuildersCareFreeman007.JPG Vietnam Veteran Lewis Freeman, 71, walks up to his new home on Friday, May 15, 2026, in Fort Myers. The two-bedroom, two bath home was built in a partnership between Builder’s Care and Pulte Homes on a lot donated by the City of Fort Myers. Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU 4 of 12 — 051926aiwBuildersCareFreeman004.jpg Vietnam Veteran Lewis Freeman, 71, thanks Randy Thibaut for his new home on Friday, May 15, 2026, in Fort Myers. The two-bedroom, two bath home was built in a partnership between Builder’s Care and Pulte Homes on a lot donated by the City of Fort Myers. Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU 5 of 12 — 051926aiwBuildersCareFreeman002.jpg Randy Thibaut, left, and Terolyn Watson welcome Vietnam Veteran Lewis Freeman, 71, to his new home on Friday, May 15, 2026, in Fort Myers. The two-bedroom, two bath home was built in a partnership between Builder’s Care and Pulte Homes on a lot donated by the City of Fort Myers. Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU 6 of 12 — 051926aiwBuildersCareFreeman013.jpg Builder’s Care and Pulte Homes partnered to build a new home for Lewis Freeman on a lot donated by the City of Fort Myers. Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU 7 of 12 — 051926aiwBuildersCareFreeman011.jpg Builder’s Care and Pulte Homes partnered to build a new home for Lewis Freeman on a lot donated by the City of Fort Myers. Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU 8 of 12 — 051926aiwBuildersCareFreeman013.jpg Builder’s Care and Pulte Homes partnered to build a new home for Lewis Freeman on a lot donated by the City of Fort Myers. Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU 9 of 12 — 051926aiwBuildersCareFreeman011.jpg Builder’s Care and Pulte Homes partnered to build a new home for Lewis Freeman on a lot donated by the City of Fort Myers. Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU 10 of 12 — 051926aiwBuildersCareFreeman012.jpg Builder’s Care and Pulte Homes partnered to build a new home for Lewis Freeman on a lot donated by the City of Fort Myers. Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU 11 of 12 — 051926aiwBuildersCareFreeman010.jpg Builder’s Care and Pulte Homes partnered to build a new home for Lewis Freeman on a lot donated by the City of Fort Myers. Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU 12 of 12 — 051926aiwBuildersCareFreeman003.jpg Vietnam Veteran Lewis Freeman, 71, reacts to seeing the back patio of his new home on Friday, May 15, 2026, in Fort Myers. The two-bedroom, two bath home was built in a partnership between Builder’s Care and Pulte Homes on a lot donated by the City of Fort Myers. Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU

“He doesn’t have full range of motion in one of his arms, and we were also thinking ahead into the future,” Gray said. “We added ramps, lower steps into the shower and accessible entry points so he can age in place comfortably for a long time.”

Gray said builders also added personal touches throughout the home, including a patio space for domino games and a hand-carved wooden American flag displayed above Freeman’s couch. As Freeman walked through the home, the grandfather of four paused to take in the moment, wiping away tears as volunteers watched nearby.

“This is beautiful,” Freeman said. “This is beautiful.”

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