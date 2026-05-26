Church-led campaign aims to strengthen and support Sanibel Island community

A summer campaign focused on supporting local businesses is returning to Sanibel Island.

Organized by St. Michael and All Angels Episcopal Church, the 'Love Sanibel Back' campaign will run from June 1 through Aug. 9. The initiative encourages folks to take part in small acts that support the island and the people who live and work there.

Each week of the campaign centers on a different theme, including shopping and dining locally, connecting with neighbors, practicing gratitude and even celebrating "Christmas in July."

Organizers say the goal is to strengthen community ties while highlighting the relationships that help make Sanibel unique. Sue Van Oss, the church’s director of communications, community engagement and formation, said the campaign was created to promote unity.

“I think because of the situation in the world and in our country, there is so much division, so much anger that people just want to have an experience of kindness, an experience of joy,” Van Oss said. “Love Sanibel Back is all about that one thing that unites us all. Everyone loves Sanibel.”

Now entering its third summer, the campaign has become a seasonal tradition on the island, encouraging both locals and tourists to participate in simple but meaningful ways. A full schedule of weekly activities and events is available on the organization’s website.

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