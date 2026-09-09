'Don't Talk to the Actors,' 'Harriet the Spy' and 'Matilda' open at theaters this week

This week, three shows open, one closes and three shows continue their runs at Southwest Florida theaters.

OPENING

Courtesy of Charlotte Players / Charlotte Players Charlotte Players open their 66th season with 'Don't Talk to the Actors.'

“Don’t Talk to the Actors” [Charlotte Players in the Langdon Theatre]: The best laid plans go awry when the cast and crew of a Broadway-bound play resort to manipulation, diva-like behavior, and chaotic abandon to get what they want. Fledgling playwright Jerry Przpezniak and his fiancee are a couple of Buffalo greenhorns suddenly swept up in the whirlwind of New York's theater scene when Jerry's play is optioned for the big money, ego-driven world of Broadway. It's a young playwright's dream, but the crazy characters and dilemmas they encounter are the things theatrical nightmares are made of. The show opens the Players’ 66th season. Opens Sept. 10. Closes Sept. 20. This week’s performances are Thursday, Sept. 10 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Sept. 11 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Sept. 12 at 2 p.m.; and Sunday, Sept. 13 at 2 p.m. For tickets, telephone 941-255-1022 or visit https://charlotteplayers.ludus.com/index.php?show_id=200529452.

Courtesy of Venice Theatre / Venice Theatre 'Harriet the Spy' opens Sept. 11 at Venice Theatre.

“Harriet The Spy” [Pinkerton Theatre at Venice Theatre]: Harriet M. Welsch is a spy who writes down everything she knows about everyone. When her secret notebook ends up in the wrong hands, will Harriet find a way to put her life and friendships back together? Opens Sept. 11. Closes Sept. 20. This week’s performances are Friday, Sept. 11 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Sept. 12 at 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Sept. 13 at 2 p.m. Seat is general admission (first-come, first-served). For tickets, visit https://venicetheatre.org/events/harriet-the-spy/ or telephone 941-488-1115.

Courtesy of Fort Myers Dinner Theatre / Fort Myers Dinner Theatre 'Matilda the Musical' is the Fort Myers Dinner Theatre's inaugural show at its new location inside Gator Lanes.

“Matilda” [Fort Myers Dinner Theatre]: The daughter of abusive parents, Matilda finds refuge in library books, which she reads quickly, and in creating her own stories. Things are no better at school, where Matilda also must face a tyrannical and cruel headmistress, Miss Trunchbull, who believes in Crunchem Hall’s motto: “Bambinatum est Magitum,” or “Children are Maggots.” She finds companionship in her teacher, Miss Honey, who, though well-intentioned, is shy and fragile. Brave little Matilda knows she has to stand up against the adults in her world, and in doing so, discovers her own remarkable powers. Matilda’s bravery teaches Miss Honey and her classmates an important lesson -- that even though life can be hard, “nobody but me is gonna change my story” so “sometimes you have to be a little bit naughty.” “Matilda” represents the inaugural show of the Fort Myers Dinner Theatre in the former location of Ter-Tini’s lounge in Gator Lanes Bowling Alley. Opens Sept. 10. Closes Sept. 20. This week’s performances are Thursday, Sept. 10 at 6:30 p.m.; Friday, Sept. 11 at 6:30 p.m.; Saturday, Sept. 12 at 1 p.m. and 6 p.m.; and Sunday, Sept. 13 at 2 p.m. For tickets, telephone 239-323-6570 or visit https://ftmyerstheatre.com/.

CLOSING

Courtesy of The Belle Theatre / The Belle Theatre 'Glitter & Gold' closes Sept. 12 at The Belle Theatre

“Glitter & Gold: A Celebration of Broadway” [The Belle Theatre]: “Glitter & Gold” is a Broadway concert with something for everyone — celebrating Broadway hits from the Golden Age to today, including songs from “The Sound of Music,” “Rent,” “Guys and Dolls,” “Gypsy,” “In the Heights” and many more. Closes Sept. 12. This week’s performances are Friday, Sept. 11 at 7:30 p.m.; and Saturday, Sept. 12 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. For tickets, telephone 239-323-5533 or visit https://thebelletheatre.com/.

CONTINUING

Courtesy of Florida Studio Theatre / Wendy Kiesewetter, Digital Marketing & Media Relations Associate, Florida Studio Theatre From the smooth soul of Motown to the irresistible hooks of pop and R&B, this dynamic tribute spans the greatest classics from the 1960s through today.

“Legacy Motown & More” [Goldstein Cabaret at Florida Studio Theatre]: Get ready for a high-energy celebration of nonstop music. From the smooth soul of Motown to the irresistible hooks of pop and R&B, this dynamic tribute spans the greatest classics from the 1960s through today. Relive beloved hits made famous by icons like The Jackson 5, Stevie Wonder, Earth, Wind & Fire, The Four Seasons and The Temptations. Featuring tight harmonies and charismatic showmanship, this energetic revue delivers constant hits and fresh takes on old favorites. Also hear/read, “Florida Studio Theatre’s energetic ‘Legacy, Motown & More’ revue delivers fresh takes on old favorities.” Runs to Oct. 11. This week’s performances are Tuesday, Sept. 8 at 7:30 p.m.; Wednesday, Sept. 9 at 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, Sept. 10 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Sept. 11 at 2 p.m. [SOLD OUT] and 6 p.m.; Saturday, Sept. 12 at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.; and Sunday, Sept. 13 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. [SOLD OUT]. For tickets, telephone 941-366-9000 or visit https://www.floridastudiotheatre.org/events-and-tickets/2026-summer-cabaret-series/legacy-motown-and-more/sub-and-save-scab3. And watch segment on the show that aired on Southwest Florida in Focus on PBS here (beginning at 7:26 and running to 13:05): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cnd93y7ITBs&list=PLrWyEdPAVZMcOM0PZRQbQYQaA9xLNl_Yc&index=2.

Courtesy of Florida Studio Theatre / Florida Studio Theatre website 'Out of Bounds' is an audience-favorite competition in which two teams battle for laughs in a fast-paced series of games.

“Out of Bounds” [Bowne’s Lab at Florida Studio Theatre]: “Out of Bounds” is an audience-favorite competition in which two teams battle for laughs in a fast-paced series of games. Every scene is inspired by audience suggestions, and the winning team is up to the spectators to decide – and the method of voting is applause. Runs to Sept. 19. This week’s performance is Saturday, Sept. 12 at 7:30 p.m. For tickets, visit https://www.floridastudiotheatre.org or telephone 941-366-9000.

Courtesy of Florida Studio Theatre / Wendy Kiesewetter, Digital Marketing & Media Relations Associate, Florida Studio Theatre Samantha Duval, Madalyn McHugh and Victoria Boland are the Songbirds of the Seventies.

“Songbirds of the Seventies” [Court Cabaret at Florida Studio Theatre]: Unmistakable and unforgettable, this cabaret shines a radiant spotlight on the powerhouse singer-songwriters of the ’60s and ’70s. Featuring era-defining hits from Joni Mitchell, Carole King, Carly Simon, Helen Reddy, Stevie Nicks, and Linda Ronstadt, this vibrant tribute captures the soul and strength of those who wrote their own rules – and changed everything in the process. Also, hear/read “’Songbirds of the Seventies’ celebrates the female singer-songwriters who defined the ‘70s.” Runs to Sept. 20. This week’s performances are Wednesday, Sept. 9 at 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, Sept. 10 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Sept. 11 at 6 p.m.; Saturday, Sept. 12 at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.; and Sunday, Sept. 13 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. For tickets, telephone 941-366-9000 or visit https://www.floridastudiotheatre.org/events-and-tickets/2026-summer-cabaret-series/songbirds-of-the-seventies. And watch a segment that aired on Southwest Florida in Focus on PBS here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fM5gKqFjMig.

Support for WGCU’s arts & culture reporting comes from the Estate of Myra Janco Daniels, the Charles M. and Joan R. Taylor Foundation, and Naomi Bloom in loving memory of her husband, Ron Wallace.