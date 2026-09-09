Parking closures at Bonita, Ft Myers Beach

Several parking lots and beach park amenities in Lee County have closed, starting this week, to allow for rebuilding from damage caused by Hurricane Ian. Pedestrian access to beaches will remain available.

On Bonita Beach, Access #10 in Little Hickory Island Park has closed.

Bonita Beach Park parking has closed. Pedestrian access is through Bonita Beach Access # 1.

Parking will be available for both these sites at the Publix shopping Center at Bonita Beach Road and 41. LeeTran'sUltraOnDemand vans will pick up and drop off beachgoers there.

Get more information and the UltraOnDemand app here.

In Fort Myers Beach, Bowditch Point Regional Park has closed, and pedestrian access is available along the south side, near the Pink Shell Resort. Work began in April at Lynn Hall Memorial Park, and will continue.

Beachgoers can park at the Beach Park and Ride on Summerlin SquareDrive, and take the beach trolley from there.

Find more information on Lee Tran here.

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