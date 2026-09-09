September at the Music & Arts Community Center features A Band Called Honalee and The Conjurors.

A Band Called Honalee tours the country performing the music of Peter, Paul & Mary and their contemporaries. The folk trio will be at the Music & Arts Community Center on September 10.

The Conjurors, Matthew Pomeroy and Natasha Lamb, astound audiences with a blend of mind-reading, psychological illusion, sharp British wit and cinematic stagecraft. In 2024, they became the first UK duo in history to sign a multi-year Las Vegas residency. They’ll be in Fort Myers for two shows on Sept. 26.

Courtesy of Gulf Coast Symphony / Gulf Coast Symphony website A Band Called Honalee is a modern-day folk trio inspired by the music and legacy of Peter, Paul & Mary.

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September at the Music & Arts Community Center features A Band Called Honalee, The Conjurors and the Gulf Coast Jazz Collective performing The Great American Songbook.

Courtesy of Gulf Coast Symphony / Gulf Coast Symphony website Three of the eight-member cast of Honalee vocalists.

A Band Called Honalee

A Band Called Honalee is a modern-day folk trio inspired by the music and legacy of Peter, Paul & Mary. Musically accomplished, interactive, and energetic, their shows allow audiences to experience this timeless music live onstage once again.

Satisfying diehard Peter, Paul & Mary lovers as well as newcomers to this wonderful era of music, the band’s shows feature all of Peter, Paul & Mary’s beloved hits, including “Leaving on a Jet Plane,” “Blowing in the Wind,” and of course “Puff The Magic Dragon.” The trio also performs favorites from Bob Dylan, The Byrds, Pete Seeger, Joni Mitchell, The Mamas & The Papas, Joan Baez, The Weavers, Judy Collins, and many others.

The band has a roster of eight vocalists: Eli Zoller, Sarah Randall Hunt, Chris Ware, Matt Duré, Hanley Smith, Joe Young, Suzanne Lenz and Sam Sherwood. Each maintains an active solo career in addition to appearing around the country with A Band Called Honalee, which performed from Aug. 19 through November 2025 at Florida Studio Theatre in Sarasota.

Courtesy of Gulf Coast Symphony / Gulf Coast Symphony website Three of the eight-member cast of Honalee vocalists.

The group believes the melodies and messages of the 1960s folk and folk/rock era are just as relevant today as they were when they were first sung, perhaps even more so. Their mission is to share this uniquely American music with new audiences, while rekindling the passion of life-long fans. Most of all, they celebrate the power of these songs to inspire people and bring them together once again.

Shows are at 2 and 7 p.m. on Sept. 10.

Courtesy of Gulf Coast Symphony / Gulf Coast Symphony website The Conjurors, Matthew Pomeroy and Natasha Lamb, astound audiences with a blend of mind-reading, psychological illusion, sharp British wit and cinematic stagecraft.

The Conjurors

With over 2,000 five-star reviews in their first year alone, The Conjurors received honors as Best Show in Las Vegas.

In addition to receiving top honors for their Las Vegas act, Matthew Pomeroy and Natasha Lamb wowed over 312,000 people during a record-breaking UK arena tour in 2025.

Courtesy of The Conjurors / The Conjurors website Matthew Pomeroy and Natasha Lamb wowed over 312,000 people during a record-breaking UK arena tour in 2025.

Their performances have graced the world’s most iconic stages, from the London Palladium and Radio City Music Hall to the Sydney Opera House. They’ve performed for royalty and world leaders, and their creative expertise has been featured in major film, TV, and stage productions.

Courtesy of The Conjurors / The Conjurors website With a global following in the millions, The Conjurors are more than magicians – they’re storytellers and innovators.

With a global following in the millions, The Conjurors are more than magicians – they’re storytellers and innovators, creating unforgettable live experiences that leave audiences asking one question: How did they do that? Their performances are not just displays of skill, but carefully constructed experiences — where the audience becomes part of the story, and the impossible unfolds in real time. At a moment when magic is constantly evolving, The Conjurors stand at the forefront — pushing the art form forward, expanding its reach, and proving that live magic and mind reading can still feel truly extraordinary.

Courtesy of Gulf Coast Symphony / Gulf Coast Symphony Matthew Pomeroy and Natasha Lamb create unforgettable live experiences that leave audiences asking one question: How did they do that?

View one of their routines on YouTube here.

Shows are at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Courtesy of Gulf Coast Symphony / Gulf Coast Symphony The Gulf Coast Jazz Collective performs “The Standard Bearer: An Evening of the Great American Songbook” on Sept. 24.

Gulf Coast Jazz Collection

The Gulf Coast Jazz Collective also performs “The Standard Bearer: An Evening of the Great American Songbook” in September. This concert features jazz standards inspired by the music of Gershwin and Porter, Berlin and Kern, Rodgers and Hart – composers who wrote melodies so perfectly constructed that jazz musicians have been reinventing them for nearly a century and still haven’t exhausted their possibilities.

Joined by a world-class vocalist, the Gulf Coast Jazz Collective will dip into the deepest well in American music at 7 p.m. on Sept. 24 for an evening of standards performed with the intimacy and spontaneity that only a live jazz trio can deliver.

From torch songs to up-tempo swingers, this special tribute to the “Great American Songbook” is a reminder that some songs were simply built to last forever.

See the Gulf Coast Jazz Collective on Southwest Florida in Focus (Episode 262, 9-3-2026) on PBS beginning at 7:53.

Support for WGCU’s arts & culture reporting comes from the Estate of Myra Janco Daniels, the Charles M. and Joan R. Taylor Foundation, and Naomi Bloom in loving memory of her husband, Ron Wallace.