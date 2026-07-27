'Into the Woods' at Players Circle headlines 13 shows onstage this week at area theaters

This week, one show opens, four shows close, five continue their runs and there are three limited engagements at Southwest Florida equity and community theaters.

OPENING

Courtesy of Players Circle Theatre / Players Circle Theatre With music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim and book by James Lapine, our favorite fairy tales collide in a musical about what happens after wishes come true.

“Into the Woods: A Student Production” [Players Circle Theatre]: With music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim and book by James Lapine, favorite fairy tales (including "Little Red Riding Hood," "Jack and the Beanstalk," "Rapunzel" and "Cinderella") collide in a musical about what happens after wishes come true. The storybook characters are tied together by a story involving a baker and his wife who remain childless due to a curse placed on them by a witch, who gives them three tasks to complete in order for her to remove the spell. The musical won several Tony Awards in 1987, including Best Score, Best Book and Best Actress in a Musical. Opens Thursday, July 30 at 7:30 p.m. Performances continue Friday, July 31 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Aug. 1 at 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Aug. 2 at 3 p.m. For tickets, telephone 239-800-3292 or visit https://playerscircletheater.com/series/into-the-woods/.

LIMITED ENGAGEMENTS

WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall / WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall Forgotten Broadway will perform in Florida Studio Theatre's Bowne's Lab.

“Forgotten Broadway” [Bowen’s Lab at Florida Studio Theatre]: “Forgotten Broadway” is a completely improvised musical comedy revue in which the performers, using audience suggestions, create original characters, songs and Broadway-style productions entirely on the spot. Shows are at 7:30 p.m. on July 31 and August 1 in Bowne’s Lab. Tickets for performances and workshops are available at FloridaStudioTheatre.org or by calling (941) 366-9000.

Courtesy of Arts Center Theatre / Patricia Mills, Marco Island Center for the Arts Roald Dahl's 'Willy Wonka KIDS' is part of the Arts Center Theatre Children's Summer Program.

“Roald Dahl’s Willy Wonka KIDS” [Arts Center Theatre]: This delightful musical brings Roald Dahl's beloved story to life through unforgettable songs, colorful characters, and plenty of magical surprises. Audiences of all ages will follow Charlie Bucket on his extraordinary journey through Willy Wonka's mysterious chocolate factory, where imagination reigns and anything is possible. Part of the Arts Center Theatre Children's Summer Program, Director Jodi Palmieri notes, “To say [our young performers] have 'high energy' would be an understatement—it is more like managing a room full of bouncy balls powered by pure imagination, giggles, and enough smiles to light up the theater. It is clear that their energy and talent knows no bounds.” Two shows on Saturday, Aug. 1 at 1 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. For tickets, telephone 239-784-1186 or visit www.marcoislandart.org.

Courtesy of Fort Myers Theatre / Fort Myers Theatre 'The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical' is a stage adaptation of Rick Riordan’s novel with music and lyrics by Rob Rokicki and book by Joe Tracz.

“The Lightning Thief” [Fort Myers Theatre]: “The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical” is a stage adaptation of Rick Riordan’s novel with music and lyrics by Rob Rokicki and book by Joe Tracz, who was nominated for a Drama Desk Award for his work. Performances are Thursday, July 30 at 6 p.m.; Friday, July 31 at 6 p.m.; Saturday, Aug. 1 at 1 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Aug. 2 at 1 p.m. For tickets, visit https://ftmyerstheatre.com/#smtx-click or telephone 239-323-6570.

CLOSING

Courtesy of Theatre Conspiracy / Theatre Conspiracy website Theatre Conspiracy's production of 'Dancing Lessons' enters its final weekend of performances in the Off Broadway Palm.

“Dancing Lessons” [Theatre Conspiracy in the Off Broadway Palm]: A socially awkward professor needs to learn how to dance. A Broadway dancer recovering from an injury needs the work. What could possibly go wrong? “Dancing Lessons” is a smart, funny play about two people who could not be more different, trying to meet somewhere in the middle. What starts as a simple arrangement quickly turns into something neither of them expected. It is funny, heartfelt, and full of moments that will have you laughing one minute and completely caught up in their story the next. For more, read/hear: “’Dancing Lessons’ enlightens as it entertains.” This week’s performances are Thursday, July 30 at 7:30 p.m. Friday, July 31 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Aug. 1 at 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Aug. 2 at 2 p.m. For tickets, visit https://www.tix.com/ticket-sales/theatreconspiracy/7728.

Courtesy of Florida Studio Theatre / Florida Studio Theatre website 'Dog Mom' closes at Florida Studio Theatre with Sunday's 2 p.m. matinee.

“Dog Mom” [Keating Theatre at Florida Studio Theatre]: Liz is a tough-as-nails New Yorker with a life falling apart faster than her morning bagel. When a scruffy stray dog shows up on her stoop, Liz – the least “dog person” on the planet – reluctantly agrees to foster it. This temporary inconvenience quickly turns into a heartwarming and hilarious journey of self-discovery and unlikely friendships. Who says you can’t teach an old dog new tricks? For more, read/hear “Florida Studio Theatre’s new comedy ‘Dog Mom’ explores connection and the transformative bond between people and their pets.” This week’s performances are Tuesday, July 28 at 7 p.m.; Wednesday, July 29 at 7 p.m.; Thursday, July 30 at 7 p.m.; Saturday, Aug. 1 at 3 p.m. and 8 p.m.; and Sunday, Aug. 2 at 2 p.m. For tickets, visit https://www.floridastudiotheatre.org/events-and-tickets/2026-summer-mainstage-series/dog-mom or telephone 941-366-9000.

“Hadestown Teen Edition” [The Sarasota Players]: A haunting and powerful musical by Anaïs Mitchell that re-imagines two ancient Greek myths, the love story of Orpheus and Eurydice and the troubled marriage of Hades and Persephone. Set in a gritty, industrial underworld with a New Orleans–inspired folk and jazz score, the show blends mythology with a modern, Depression-era aesthetic. At its core, "Hadestown" is a story about love, hope, doubt, and the cost of following your heart. When Eurydice is drawn into the underworld by Hades, Orpheus ventures below to rescue her, armed only with his music and his unwavering belief in love. As the story unfolds, the musical asks timeless questions about trust, sacrifice, power, and whether hope can endure in even the darkest of times. With its soulful score, poetic storytelling, and striking visual world, "Hadestown" is both intimate and epic, a retelling of a very old story that feels urgently relevant today. This week’s performances are Tuesday, July 28 at 7:30 p.m.; Wednesday, July 29 at 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, July 30 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, July 31 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Aug. 1 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Aug. 2 at 2 p.m. For tickets, telephone 941-365-2494 or visit https://purchase.theplayers.org/EventAvailability?EventId=12001&ref=bookNow&scroll=timeAndDates.

Courtesy of Asolo Repertory Theatre / Asolo Repertory Theatre 'The Wizard of Oz Youth Edition' closes Sunday, Aug. 2, at Asolo Repertory Theatre.

“The Wizard of Oz: Youth Edition” [Asolo Repertory Theatre]: Asolo Repertory Theatre presents “The Wizard of Oz: Youth Edition” in Sarasota, a magical summer children’s musical running in the Cook Theatre. Follow Dorothy, Toto, and friends down the yellow brick road in this family-friendly production perfect for audiences of all ages. This week’s performances are Wednesday, July 29 at 1 p.m.; Friday, July 31 at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m.; Saturday, Aug. 1 at 11 a.m. and 4 p.m.; and Sunday, Aug. 2 at 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. For tickets, visit https://asolorep.org/show/wizard-of-oz/ or telephone 941-351-8000.

CONTINUING

“Head Over Heels” [Venice Theatre]: A hilarious, exuberant celebration of love, this bold musical comedy follows the escapades of a royal family on an outrageous journey to save their beloved kingdom from extinction. Runs to Aug. 8. This week’s performances are Tuesday, July 28 at 7:30 p.m.; Wednesday, July 29 at 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, July 30 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, July 31 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Aug. 1 at 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Aug. 2 at 2 p.m. [SOLD OUT]. For tickets, telephone 941-488-1115 or visit https://venicetheatre.my.salesforce-sites.com/ticket/#/events/a0SUQ00000POsIo2AL.

Courtesy of Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre / Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre 'Murder on Broadway' is an evening of intrigue, delicious dining, and nonstop laughter.

“Murder on Broadway” [Off Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre]: It’s opening night of a brand-new musical, and one perfect performance could make everyone stars. With fame, love, and money on the line, what could possibly go wrong? Plenty, when mysterious deaths turn a Broadway debut into a hilarious murder mystery. It’s an evening of intrigue, delicious dining, and nonstop laughter. Runs to Aug. 8. This week’s performances are Wednesday, July 29 at 6 p.m.; Thursday, July 30 at 6 p.m.; Friday, July 31 at 6 p.m.; and Saturday, Aug. 1 at 6 p.m. For tickets, visit https://broadwaypalm.com/shows/murder-on-broadway/ or telephone 239-278-4422.

Photo by Kayla Erny courtesy of Florida Studio Theatre / Wendy Kiesewetter, Digital Marketing and Media Relations Associate, Florida Studio Theatre Songbirds Samantha Duval, Madalyn McHugh and Victoria Boland capture the soul and strength of the female singer-songwriters who wrote their own rules.

“Songbirds of the Seventies” [Court Cabaret at Florida Studio Theatre]: Unmistakable and unforgettable, this cabaret shines a radiant spotlight on the powerhouse singer-songwriters of the ’60s and ’70s. Featuring era-defining hits from Joni Mitchell, Carole King, Carly Simon, Helen Reddy, Stevie Nicks, and Linda Ronstadt, this vibrant tribute captures the soul and strength of those who wrote their own rules – and changed everything in the process. Extended to Sept. 13. For more, read/hear: “’Songbirds of the Seventies’ celebrates the female singer-songwriters who defined the ‘70s.” This week’s performances are Tuesday, July 28 at 7:30 p.m..; Wednesday, July 29 at 7:30 p.m. [SOLD OUT]; Thursday, July 30 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, July 31 at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.; Saturday, Aug. 1 at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.; and Sunday, Aug. 2 at 2 p.m. [SOLD OUT] and 7:30 p.m. [SOLD OUT]. For tickets, telephone 941-366-9000 or visit https://www.floridastudiotheatre.org/events-and-tickets/2026-summer-cabaret-series/songbirds-of-the-seventies.

Photo by Kayla Erny courtesy of Florida Studio Theatre / Wendy Kiesewetter, Digital Marketing & Media Relations Associate, Florida Studio Theatre John Guerrasio and Laura Gardner star in 'The Last Romance' at Florida Studio Theatre.

“The Last Romance” [Florida Studio Theatre]: A crush can make anyone feel young again – even a widower named Ralph. On an ordinary day in a routine life, Ralph decides to take a different path on his daily walk. It serendipitously leads him to an unexpected second chance at love. He winds up in a dog park, where he strikes up a conversation with Carol Reynolds. He’s charming. She’s reticent. Together, they take a last chance at romance. For more, read/hear “Florida Studio Theatre’s ‘Last Romance’ a bittersweet, heartwarming comedy about the transformative power of love.” Runs to Aug. 16. This week’s performances are Tuesday, July 28 at 7 p.m.; Wednesday, July 29 at 7 p.m.; Thursday, July 30 at 7 p.m.; Friday, July 31 at 8 p.m.; Saturday, Aug. 1 at 3 p.m. [SOLD OUT] and 8 p.m.; and Sunday, Aug. 2 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. For tickets, telephone 941-366-9000 or visit https://www.floridastudiotheatre.org/.

Courtesy of Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre / Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre website 'The Wizard of Oz' runs to Aug. 8 at Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre.

“The Wizard of Oz” [Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre]: This family classic follows Dorothy, the Scarecrow, the Tin Man, the Cowardly Lion and Toto, too! Fly over the rainbow with Dorothy as she rides a twister into the merry old land of Oz and learns that no matter how far our journeys take us, there’s no place like home. You’ll hear the songs from the delightful score you know and love such as “Follow the Yellow Brick Road,” “Somewhere Over the Rainbow” and “We’re Off to See the Wizard.” Runs to Aug. 8. This week’s performances are Wednesday, July 29 at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, July 30 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, July 24 at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Aug. 1 at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Aug. 2 at 1 p.m. Lunch service begins for matinees at 11:30 a.m. and at 5:30 p.m. for evening and twilight shows.] For tickets, telephone 239-278-4422 or visit https://broadwaypalm.com/shows/the-wizard-of-oz-2/. Read about the three dogs cast to play Toto at “Broadway Palm casts three dogs to play Toto in upcoming production of ‘The Wizard of Oz’” and about Meghan Renee Wombles’ understudy, Rilyn Dick at “As Dorothy understudy, Rilyn Dick strives for seamless transition if she ever takes over the lead in Broadway Palm’s ‘Wizard of Oz.’”

Support for WGCU’s arts & culture reporting comes from the Estate of Myra Janco Daniels, the Charles M. and Joan R. Taylor Foundation, and Naomi Bloom in loving memory of her husband, Ron Wallace.