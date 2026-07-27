'Through the Light of the Estuary' art exhibit depicts plant and animal life at Rookery Bay

Rookery Bay does more than manage coastal lands and promote a public sense of ownership of Southwest Florida’s natural resources. It also hosts art exhibitions, such as “Through the Light of the Estuary.”

Courtesy of United Arts Collier / United Arts Collier 'Beneath the Radiance,' by Adorable Monique, is part of 'Through the Light of the Estuary' exhibition at Rookery Bay.

“Through the Light of the Estuary” is a mixed media art show that’s on display in the Rookery Bay Environmental Learning Center through Oct. 29. Curated by Dianne Bras-Feliciano, the Baker Museum’s curator of modern art, the exhibition features 18 works by 11 artists in a wide range of media. The artworks depict scenes of and the plant and animal life found in Southwest Florida’s estuaries.

The show results from a long-standing partnership between the Friends of Rookery Bay and United Arts Collier to promote the arts and the environment through exhibitions that feature local artists juried by local art experts.

Courtesy of United Arts Collier / United Arts Collier 'Ironhead' by Megan Dalziel-Silver is part of the 'Through the Light of the Estuary' exhibit at Rookery Bay.

MORE INFORMATION:

“Through the Light of the Estuary” is a juried mixed media exhibition.

The show features works in acrylic, oil, pastel, watercolor, mixed media, digital print, monotype print, photograph printed on aluminum panel, digital collage, and acrylic, fiber paste, ink and varnish on canvas.

Courtesy of United Arts Collier / United Arts Collier 'Beyond the Light,' by Adorable Monique, is part of the 'Through the Light of the Estuary' exhibit at Rookery Bay.

The participating artists are Lisa Absher, HL Shepherd Baker, Paul Bussmann, Lisa Cunningham, Megan Hoolihan Dalziel, Kimberly Doerseln, Karen McDaniel, Anne McLaughlin, Adorable Monique, Vicky Tesmer, and Misoon Whang.

All of the works are for sale.

Courtesy of United Arts Collier / United Arts Collier Beneath the Undergrowth' is part of the 'Through the Light of the Estuary' exhibit at Rookery Bay.

The exhibition is free with regular admission of $10 for adults and $5 for children 4-12.

The Rookery Bay Environmental Learning Center is at 300 Tower Road in Naples.

The center is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

There will be a closing reception from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Oct. 15.

Support for WGCU’s arts & culture reporting comes from the Estate of Myra Janco Daniels, the Charles M. and Joan R. Taylor Foundation, and Naomi Bloom in loving memory of her husband, Ron Wallace.