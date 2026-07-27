Free info seminars for veterans to be held

Military veterans looking for information about their benefits can attend a free seminar Friday July 31. Seminars will be held at 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. at the Rosen Shingle Creek Resort in Orlando.

Hosted by the nonprofit organization Disabled American Veterans (or DAV), the meetings are meant to help veterans get the benefits and services they earned.

Veterans attending should bring identification, Social Security number, and any other pertinent documentation regarding their military service. Membership in DAV is not required.

Date: Friday, July 31, 2026

Time: 9:00 a.m. & 1:00 p.m.

Location: DAV National Convention at Rosen Shingle Creek

Panzacola Level 1, Rooms F1-F2

9939 Universal Blvd.

Orlando, Florida 32819

To learn more about DAV, please visit DAV.org.

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