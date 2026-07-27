Take note: Installation of submerged pipeline to affect boats on Lake Okeechobee Waterway

There will be temporary closures of Route 2 along the Okeechobee Waterway from July 27 through July 31.

Boaters are asked to use caution and to expect delays each of those days from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. due to installation of a submerged pipeline.

An advisory from the US Army Corps of Engineers advises boaters to be on the lookout for a spotter boat monitoring the area. The boater is a 21-foot center console.

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