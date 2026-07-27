Forgotten Broadway, 'Out of Bounds' fill in at Florida Studio Theatre in absence of Sarasota Improv Festival

There will be no Sarasota Improv Festival this year due to the construction of the McGillicuddy Arts Plaza. So, Florida Studio Theatre is bringing back the breakout hit of last year’s festival, Orlando’s Forgotten Broadway.

“Forgotten Broadway” is completely improvised musical comedy revue in which the performers, using audience suggestions, create original characters, songs and Broadway-style productions entirely on the spot. Shows are at 7:30 p.m. on July 31 and Aug. 1 in Bowne’s Lab.

Photo by Salvatore Piccolo courtesy of Florida Studio Theatre / Wendy Kiesewetter, Digital Marketing & Media Relations Associate, Florida Studio Theatre Kevin Allen, Darryl Knapp, Christiana Allison and Ryan Dugan perform improv in Bowen's Lab.

Then, beginning Aug. 8, FST's resident improv team returns with “Out of Bounds,” an audience-favorite competition in which two teams battle for laughs in a fast-paced series of games. Every scene is inspired by audience suggestions, and the winning team is up to the spectators to decide – and the method of voting is applause. "Out of Bounds" runs through Sept. 9.

Founded in 2009 by FST Managing Director Rebecca Hopkins, the Sarasota Improv Festival will return next July.

Photo by Salvatore Piccolo courtesy of Florida Studio Theatre / Wendy Kiesewetter, Digital Marketing & Media Relations Associate, Florida Studio Theatre FST improv performers Christiana Allison and Dellan Short.

MORE INFORMATION:

Florida Studio Theatre (FST) is keeping the laughter rolling all summer long with an exciting lineup of improv performances and workshops. Orlando's acclaimed Forgotten Broadway troupe and FST Improv's fan-favorite showdown “Out of Bounds” promise weeks of spontaneous comedy and unforgettable fun.

"We've loved filling the summer with so much creativity, joy, and most importantly laughter!" said Sarah Durham, FST's Associate Director of Improv. "One of the best parts of improv is that no two performances are ever the same. Whether you're coming back for another show or visiting Bowne’s Lab for the very first time, there's always something new to experience."

Photo by Salvatore Piccolo courtesy of Florida Studio Theatre / Wendy Kiesewetter, Digital Marketing and Media Relations Associate, Florida Studio Theatre FST Improv performers Kevin Allen and Darryl Knapp

Forgotten Broadway Improv workshops

Forgotten Broadway will also lead two interactive workshops on Aug. 1, "Singing (Minus the Scary)" and "The Story in the Songs!"

Singing onstage without a script can be intimidating, but it doesn't have to be. "Singing (Minus the Scary)" is a welcoming, judgment-free workshop that will help participants turn fear into confidence while learning structures, tips, and techniques for creating songs in the moment. This workshop is ideal whether you're a seasoned vocalist or someone who's never sung onstage before. It runs from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Aug. 1. Tuition is $30.

Improvising a musical means balancing characters, relationships, story, and songs all at once. "The Story in the Songs!" workshop focuses on building clear narratives while still embracing the playful surprises that make improvised musicals so much fun. It runs from 3 to 5 p.m. on Aug. 1. Tuition is $30.

Whether participants are seasoned improvisers or simply curious to try something new, these workshops offer a fun and welcoming introduction.

Photo by Salvatore Piccolo courtesy of Florida Studio Theatre / Wendy Kiesewetter, Digital Marketing & Media Relations Associate, Florida Studio Theatre FST improv performers Christiana Allison and Dellan Short

Tickets

Tickets for performances and workshops are available at FloridaStudioTheatre.org or by calling (941) 366-9000.

Photo by Emiliano Mejias courtesy of Florida Studio Theatre / Wendy Kiesewetter, Digital Marketing & Media Relations Associate, Florida Studio Theatre Florida Studio Theatre's improv troupe

About Florida Studio Theatre

Florida Studio Theatre (FST) is Sarasota’s contemporary theatre. Founded in 1973, FST has grown to a village of five theatres located in the heart of downtown Sarasota. Each theatre is small in size and large in impact – providing intimate and engaging settings for high-quality, professional performances.

Today, FST has established itself as a major force in American Theatre. FST is the largest subscription theatre in the state of Florida and among the largest in the country, serving more than 225,000 attendees each year across its diverse programs: Mainstage, Cabaret, Stage III, Children’s Theatre, Improv, The FST School, and New Play Development.

WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall / WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall Florida Studio Theatre presents improv performances in Bowne's Lab.

Even with its growth, Florida Studio Theatre remains firmly committed to making the arts accessible and affordable to as many people as possible. Under the leadership of Producing Artistic Director Richard Hopkins, FST develops theatre that speaks to our living, evolving, and dynamically changing world. Hip and historical, entertaining and challenging, it is where everyone is welcome to engage in the art of theatre.

Support for WGCU’s arts & culture reporting comes from the Estate of Myra Janco Daniels, the Charles M. and Joan R. Taylor Foundation, and Naomi Bloom in loving memory of her husband, Ron Wallace.