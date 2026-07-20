'Hadestown Teen,' 'Head Over Heels' and 'Last Romance' open at area theaters this week

This week, three shows open, three shows close, seven continue their runs and there are two limited engagements at Southwest Florida equity and community theaters.

OPENING

“Hadestown Teen Edition” [The Sarasota Players]: This is a haunting and powerful musical by Anaïs Mitchell that re-imagines two ancient Greek myths, the love story of Orpheus and Eurydice and the troubled marriage of Hades and Persephone. Set in a gritty, industrial underworld with a New Orleans–inspired folk and jazz score, the show blends mythology with a modern, Depression-era aesthetic. At its core, "Hadestown" is a story about love, hope, doubt, and the cost of following your heart. When Eurydice is drawn into the underworld by Hades, Orpheus ventures below to rescue her, armed only with his music and his unwavering belief in love. As the story unfolds, the musical asks timeless questions about trust, sacrifice, power, and whether hope can endure in even the darkest of times. With its soulful score, poetic storytelling, and striking visual world, "Hadestown" is both intimate and epic, a retelling of a very old story that feels urgently relevant today. Preview on July 22. Opens July 23. Runs to Aug. 2. This week’s performances are Wednesday, July 22 at 7:30 p.m. [PREVIEW]; Thursday, July 23 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, July 24 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, July 25 at 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, July 26 at 2 p.m. For tickets, telephone 941-365-2494 or visit https://purchase.theplayers.org/EventAvailability?EventId=12001&ref=bookNow&scroll=timeAndDates.

“Head Over Heels” [Venice Theatre]: A hilarious, exuberant celebration of love, this bold musical comedy follows the escapades of a royal family on an outrageous journey to save their beloved kingdom from extinction. Opens July 24. Runs to Aug. 8. This week’s performances are Friday, July 24 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, July 25 at 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, July 26 at 2 p.m. For tickets, visit https://venicetheatre.my.salesforce-sites.com/ticket/#/events/a0SUQ00000POsIo2AL or telephone 941-488-1115.

Photo by Kayla Erny courtesy of Florida Studio Theatre / Wendy Kiesewetter, Digital Marketing & Media Relations Associate, Florida Studio Theatre John Guerrasio and Laura Gardner star in 'The Last Romance' at Florida Studio Theatre.

“The Last Romance” [Florida Studio Theatre]: A crush can make anyone feel young again – even a widower named Ralph. On an ordinary day in a routine life, Ralph decides to take a different path on his daily walk. It serendipitously leads him to an unexpected second chance at love. He winds up in a dog park, where he strikes up a conversation with Carol Reynolds. He’s charming. She’s reticent. Together, they take a last chance at romance. For more, read/hear “Florida Studio Theatre’s ‘Last Romance’ a bittersweet, heartwarming comedy about the transformative power of love.” Opens July 22. Runs to Aug. 16. This week’s performances are Wednesday, July 22 at 7 p.m.; Thursday, July 23 at 7 p.m.; Friday, July 24 at 8 p.m.; Saturday, July 25 at 3 p.m. and 8 p.m.; and Sunday, July 26 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. For tickets, telephone 941-366-9000 or visit https://www.floridastudiotheatre.org/.

LIMITED ENGAGEMENTS

Courtesy of Gypsy Playhouse / Gypsy Playhouse Disney’s 'Descendants: The Musical' is based on the Disney Channel original movies and features the hit songs from the films.

“Descendants the Musical” [Gypsy Playhouse at Robin Dawn Dance Academy]: Changes are afoot in the kingdom of Auradon, where all of Disney’s favorite heroes and heroines are living in peace, happily ever after, after the evil villains and troubled sidekicks have been banished to the Isle of the Lost, where they are stripped of their magic and powers. Ben, the beloved son of King Beast and Belle, is about to be crowned as King of Auradon and he has a radical idea. He decides to invite four troublemaking offspring of the most wicked villains to take their places as students at Auradon Prep. Mal, Evie, Jay and Carlos — the children of Maleficent, Grimhilde, Jafar, and Cruella De Vil--come to Auradon with an evil plan of their own. They have been tasked with stealing the Fairy Godmother’s magic wand and restoring their parents to power. However, will they go through with the plan? Or do they have the potential to learn to be good? Based on the popular Disney Channel original movies, Disney’s “Descendants: The Musical” features the hit songs from the films. Two shows: Thursday, July 23 and Friday, July 24. For tickets, telephone 239-549-0827 or visit https://robindawnacademy.com/gypsy-playhouse/.

Courtesy of Florida Repertory Theatre / Florida Repertory Theatre Shows are Thursday, July 23 at 6 p.m. and Friday, July 24 at 6 p.m.

“James and the Giant Peach” [Florida Repertory Theatre Education]: When James is sent by his conniving aunts to chop down their old fruit tree, he discovers a magic potion that grows a tremendous peach, rolls into the ocean, and launches a journey of enormous proportions. James befriends a collection of singing insects that ride the giant piece of fruit across the ocean, facing hunger, sharks, and plenty of disagreements along the way. Two shows: Thursday, July 23 at 6 p.m. and Friday, July 24 at 6 p.m. For tickets, visit https://ci.ovationtix.com/36930/production/1279664 or telephone 239-332-4488.

CLOSING

Courtesy of Florida Studio Theatre / Florida Studio Theatre 'Comedy Lottery' closes its run in Bowen's Lab with Saturday night's show.

“Comedy Lottery” [Bowne’s Lab at Florida Studio Theatre]: Twelve lucky audience members determine the fate of FST’s improv team by selecting the night’s lineup of games. FST’s cast of funny people are off to the races spinning scenes, sketches, and songs to win the audience’s laughter. No one, not even the players, knows what they’ll come up with, but one thing is for sure: every Saturday night, their destiny is in the audience’s hands. Closes July 25. This week’s performance is Saturday, July 25 at 7:30 p.m. For tickets, telephone 941-366-9000 or visit https://www.floridastudiotheatre.org/events-and-tickets/fst-improv/comedy-lottery.

WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall / WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall Shennan Nelson and Mia Zottolo are Princess Anna and Queen Elsa in Arts Bonita's 'Frozen the Broadway Musical.'

“Frozen” [Arts Bonita Actors Theatre]: Based on the Academy Award-winning animated feature film, Disney’s "Frozen" includes all the film’s beloved songs by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, along with new music written exclusively for the stage. Directed by Kody C. Jones, with choreography by Christina DeCarlo. For more, read/hear “Frozen’s ‘Love Is an Open Door’ not just another silly love song” and “Arts Bonita’s ‘Frozen’ cast led by three students on summer break from college and another who begins pursuing a bachelor’s in acting in the fall.” Closes July 26. This week’s performances are Thursday, July 23 at 7 p.m.; Friday, July 24 at 7 p.m.; Saturday, July 25 at 7 p.m.; and Sunday, July 26 at 2 p.m. For tickets, telephone 239-495-8989 or visit https://artsbonita.vbotickets.com/event/frozen_%7C_arts_bonita_actors_theatre_%7C_717_-_726/193351.

Courtesy of The Naples Players / The Naples Players 'Les Miserables' closes at The Naples Players July 26.

“Les Miserables” [The Naples Players]: “Les Misérables” is the sweeping, Tony Award–winning musical phenomenon that has captivated audiences around the world. Set against the backdrop of revolutionary France, it tells an unforgettable story of Jean Valjean, a man seeking redemption in a world where justice and mercy collide. Epic in scope and deeply human at its core, this timeless musical is a powerful testament to the resilience of the human spirit. Closes July 26. This week’s performances are Wednesday, July 22 at 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, July 23 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, July 24 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, July 25 at 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, July 26 at 2 p.m. For tickets, telephone 239-263-7990 or visit https://naplesplayers.org/tickets/les-miserables/.

CONTINUING

WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall / WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall Chloe Elliott-Chan and Steven Coe star in 'Dancing Lessons.'

“Dancing Lessons” [Theatre Conspiracy in the Off Broadway Palm]: A socially awkward professor needs to learn how to dance. A Broadway dancer recovering from an injury needs the work. What could possibly go wrong? “Dancing Lessons” is a smart, funny play about two people who could not be more different, trying to meet somewhere in the middle. What starts as a simple arrangement quickly turns into something neither of them expected. It is funny, heartfelt, and full of moments that will have you laughing one minute and completely caught up in their story the next. Runs to Aug. 2. This week’s performances are Thursday, July 23 at 7:30 p.m. Friday, July 24 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, July 25 at 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, July 26 at 2 p.m. For tickets, visit https://www.tix.com/ticket-sales/theatreconspiracy/7728.

Photo by Sorcha Augustine courtesy of Florida Studio Theatre / Wendy Kiesewetter, Digital Marketing & Media Relations Associate, Florida Studio Theatre Kelsey Leigh Stalter plays the stray that Liz, played by Katharine McLeod, takes in and ends up fostering.

“Dog Mom” [Keating Theatre at Florida Studio Theatre]: Liz is a tough-as-nails New Yorker with a life falling apart faster than her morning bagel. When a scruffy stray dog shows up on her stoop, Liz – the least “dog person” on the planet – reluctantly agrees to foster it. This temporary inconvenience quickly turns into a heartwarming and hilarious journey of self-discovery and unlikely friendships. Who says you can’t teach an old dog new tricks? Runs to Aug. 3. For more, read/hear “Florida Studio Theatre’s new comedy ‘Dog Mom’ explores connection and the transformative bond between people and their pets.” This week’s performances are Tuesday, July 21 at 7 p.m.; Wednesday, July 22 at 7 p.m.; Thursday, July 23 at 7 p.m.; Friday, July 24 at 8 p.m.; Saturday, July 25 at 3 p.m. and 8 p.m.; and Sunday, July 26 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. For tickets, visit https://www.floridastudiotheatre.org/events-and-tickets/2026-summer-mainstage-series/dog-mom or telephone 941-366-9000.

Courtesy of Florida Studio Theatre / Florida Studio Theatre This warm and authentic cabaret proves that folk music wasn’t just a moment: it was a movement.

“Leaving on a Jet Plane” [Goldstein Cabaret at Florida Studio Theatre]: Rediscover the heart and harmony of the 1960s in this intimate and joyful tribute to the era that shaped a generation. Featuring acoustic favorites from Simon & Garfunkel, Crosby, Stills & Nash, Cat Stevens, The Lovin’ Spoonful, and Bob Dylan, this warm and authentic cabaret proves that folk music wasn’t just a moment: it was a movement. For more, read/hear, “Florida Studio Theatre kicks off summer season with ‘Leaving on a Jet Plane’ folk cabaret.” Runs to Aug. 3. This week’s performances are Tuesday, July 21 at 7:30 p.m.; Wednesday, July 22 at 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, July 23 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, July 24 at 6 p.m.; Saturday, July 25 at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.; and Sunday, July 26 at 2 p.m. For tickets, telephone 941-366-9000 or visit https://www.floridastudiotheatre.org/events-and-tickets/2026-summer-cabaret-series/leaving-on-a-jet-plane.

Courtesy of Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre / Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre When mysterious deaths turn a Broadway debut into a hilarious murder mystery, it’s an evening of intrigue, delicious dining, and nonstop laughter.

“Murder on Broadway” [Off Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre]: It’s opening night of a brand-new musical, and one perfect performance could make everyone stars. With fame, love, and money on the line, what could possibly go wrong? Plenty — when mysterious deaths turn a Broadway debut into a hilarious murder mystery. It’s an evening of intrigue, delicious dining, and nonstop laughter. Runs to Aug. 8. This week’s performances are Wednesday, July 22 at 6 p.m.; Thursday, July 23 at 6 p.m.; Friday, July 24 at 6 p.m.; and Saturday, July 25 at 6 p.m. For tickets, visit https://broadwaypalm.com/shows/murder-on-broadway/ or telephone 239-278-4422.

Courtesy of Florida Studio Theatre / Florida Studio Theatre Victoria Bolen, Madalyn McHugh and Samantha Duval are the 'Songbirds of the Seventies.'

“Songbirds of the Seventies” [Court Cabaret at Florida Studio Theatre]: Unmistakable and unforgettable, this cabaret shines a radiant spotlight on the powerhouse singer-songwriters of the ’60s and ’70s. Featuring era-defining hits from Joni Mitchell, Carole King, Carly Simon, Helen Reddy, Stevie Nicks, and Linda Ronstadt, this vibrant tribute captures the soul and strength of those who wrote their own rules – and changed everything in the process. Extended to Sept. 13. This week’s performances are Tuesday, July 21 at 7:30 p.m. [SOLD OUT].; Wednesday, July 22 at 7:30 p.m. [SOLD OUT]; Thursday, July 23 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, July 24 at 6 p.m. and 9 p.m.; Saturday, July 25 at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.; and Sunday, July 26 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. For tickets, telephone 941-366-9000 or visit https://www.floridastudiotheatre.org/events-and-tickets/2026-summer-cabaret-series/songbirds-of-the-seventies.

Courtesy of Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre / Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre You’ll hear the songs from the delightful score you love such as 'Follow the Yellow Brick Road,' 'Somewhere Over the Rainbow' and 'We’re Off to See the Wizard.'

“The Wizard of Oz” [Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre]: This family classic follows Dorothy, the Scarecrow, the Tin Man, the Cowardly Lion and Toto, too! Fly over the rainbow with Dorothy as she rides a twister into the merry old land of Oz and learns that no matter how far our journeys take us, there’s no place like home. You’ll hear the songs from the delightful score you know and love such as “Follow the Yellow Brick Road,” “Somewhere Over the Rainbow” and “We’re Off to See the Wizard.” Runs to Aug. 8. This week’s performances are Wednesday, July 22 at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, July 23 at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Friday, July 24 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, July 25 at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, July 26 at 1 p.m. Lunch service begins for matinees at 11:30 a.m. and at 5:30 p.m. for evening and twilight shows.] For tickets, telephone 239-278-4422 or visit https://broadwaypalm.com/shows/the-wizard-of-oz-2/. Read about the three dogs cast to play Toto at “Broadway Palm casts three dogs to play Toto in upcoming production of ‘The Wizard of Oz.” and about Meghan Renee Wombles’ understudy, Rilyn Dick at “As Dorothy understudy, Rilyn Dick strives for seamless transition if she ever takes over the lead in Broadway Palm’s ‘Wizard of Oz.’”

Courtesy of Asolo Repertory Theatre / Asolo Repertory Theatre Asolo Repertory Theatre presents “The Wizard of Oz: Youth Edition” in Sarasota, a magical summer children’s musical running in the Cook Theatre.

“The Wizard of Oz: Youth Edition” [Asolo Repertory Theatre]: Asolo Repertory Theatre presents “The Wizard of Oz: Youth Edition” in Sarasota, a magical summer children’s musical running in the Cook Theatre. Follow Dorothy, Toto, and friends down the yellow brick road in this family-friendly production perfect for audiences of all ages. Runs to Aug. 2. This week’s performances are Tuesday, July 21 at 10 a.m.; Wednesday, July 22 at 1 p.m.; Thursday, July 23 at 10 a.m.; Friday, July 25 at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m.; Saturday, July 25 at 11 a.m. and 4 p.m.; and Sunday, July 26 at 1 p.m. For tickets, visit https://asolorep.org/show/wizard-of-oz/ or telephone 941-351-8000.

Support for WGCU’s arts & culture reporting comes from the Estate of Myra Janco Daniels, the Charles M. and Joan R. Taylor Foundation, and Naomi Bloom in loving memory of her husband, Ron Wallace.