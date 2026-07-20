Community rallies around Cape Coral Community Fridge after code violation

For nearly six years, the Cape Coral Community Fridge has provided free food to neighbors in need.

The fridge operates on a simple idea: take what you need, leave what you can.

"I started the community fridge that people can stop and drop either something off, or just pick something up if they need it," said founder Dionne Lopez.

In March, Lopez found a city code violation notice on her door giving her five days to remove the refrigerator.

The notice came as a surprise, as the fridge had been operating for over five years with no issue in front of Lee County Plumbing and Supply store on Southeast 47th Terrace in Cape Coral.

The possibility of losing the community resource prompted an outpouring of support.

"I mean, there was a lot of letters written to the city. There was a lot of people saying, hey, how can we help? What can we do? Can we get something built? And so yeah, I mean, they were furious," said Lopez.

The support extended beyond letters, with residents attending the Cape Coral City Council meeting in March to speak up on the issue.

For Lopez, the community response showed her how many people the fridge impacts.

"It was very heartwarming just to know that. I didn't realize how many people, because I see people trickling in and out every day. I see different faces. But at night, there's a lot of people that come that I don't get to meet, that I don't get to see, and that are helping, that I am helping them. So, it's very touching to know that," said Lopez.

Now, organizers are working with the city on a permanent solution. A permit has been submitted to build a permanent structure that would allow the community fridge to remain outside and accessible to those in need 24 hours a day.

"The city asked us to do a drawing, a rendering for outside. We met with the city, and they marked up the stuff that needed to be fixed. And we got it back to the blueprint guy, and he's working on it right now to get it stamped. And after that gets put in, then hopefully we'll be building," said Lopez.

While the permitting process moves forward, the Cape Coral Community Fridge will remain open and will continue accepting donations to serve neighbors in need.

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