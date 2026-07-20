New FGCU AD Brian Barrio cites Eagle 'pride' and sees great potential in university athletics

Florida Gulf Coast University’s new Director of Athletics Brian Barrio, at his first official press conference Monday, said he’s off to a good start and fired up about what can be accomplished here.

"You can feel the pride, you can feel the excitement, and they've been so welcoming to me," he said about his introduction to FGCU.

Barrio brings more than 20 years of experience in intercollegiate athletics to FGCU. At the University of Maryland-Baltimore County, he led the athletics department to record-setting fundraising and corporate sponsorships, including securing the largest individual gifts in program history for men’s basketball and baseball.

Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU Brian Barrios, the new Director of Athletics at FGCU, speaks at a press conference on Monday, July 20, 2026, at Florida Gulf Coast University.

Under his leadership, the athletics department also achieved its highest-ever department-wide GPA, earned 10 perfect NCAA Academic Progress Rate scores, won 11 America East Conference championships, and hired three head coaches that went on to earn Coach of the Year conference-level honors.

He also served as the athletic director at Central Connecticut State University, where he led a 16-sport NCAA Division I program, increased fundraising by 40 percent during his first year and celebrated seven Northeast Conference championships.

After a shout out Monday afternoon to interim director of athletics Lauren Leister, Barrio said he believes that FGCU athletics’ greatest days are ahead of it.

"There's a foundation here, a really excellent foundation," he said. "And so that's a really exciting combination to step into something where the frame is there, the bones are good, and we can really build."

Barrio said the exciting thing for him about Southwest Florida and the university was being able to come to a place where he can feel the optimism, the excitement and the passion.

"Clearly, there's a plan, there's a vision, and there's a real growth mindset," he said,.

And as announced previously, for the first time in the school’s history, the director of athletics post will also be part of FGCU President Aysegul Timur’s cabinet.

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