Prescribed burn planned Tuesday in CREW area north of Bonita Beach Road

A 160-acre prescribed burn will be conducted by the South Florida Water Management District Tuesday in the Corkscrew Regional Ecosystem Watershed (CREW) Management Area about 5 miles east of I-75 and 2 miles northeast of Bonita Beach Road.

Smoke may be visible in the area of the burn.

Prescribed burns are important to protect conservation lands from uncontrolled wildfires while supporting the health of South Florida's ecosystems.

The South Florida Water Management District routinely conducts prescribed burns to maintain the health and ecological function of natural areas and to help manage certain invasive vegetation for the benefit of native plants and wildlife.

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