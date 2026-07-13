'Dancing Lessons,' 'Frozen' headline 14 shows onstage at Southwest Florida theaters this week

This week, two shows open, eight continue their runs and there are four limited engagements at Southwest Florida equity and community theaters.

OPENING

Courtesy of Theatre Conspiracy / Theatre Conspiracy 'Dancing Lessons' is a smart, funny play about two people who could not be more different, trying to meet somewhere in the middle.

“Dancing Lessons” [Theatre Conspiracy in the Off Broadway Palm]: A socially awkward professor needs to learn how to dance. A Broadway dancer recovering from an injury needs the work. What could possibly go wrong? “Dancing Lessons” is a smart, funny play about two people who could not be more different, trying to meet somewhere in the middle. What starts as a simple arrangement quickly turns into something neither of them expected. It is funny, heartfelt, and full of moments that will have you laughing one minute and completely caught up in their story the next. Preview July 16. Opens July 17. Runs to Aug. 2. This week’s performances are Thursday, July 16 at 7:30 p.m. [PREVIEW]; Friday, July 17 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, July 18 at 7:30 p.m. For tickets, visit https://www.tix.com/ticket-sales/theatreconspiracy/7728.

Courtesy of Arts Bonita Actors Theatre / Arts Bonita Actors Theatre Shennan Nelson appears as Princess Anna in Arts Bonita's production of 'Frozen.'

“Frozen” [Arts Bonita Actors Theatre]: Based on the Academy Award-winning animated feature film, Disney’s "Frozen" includes all the film’s beloved songs by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, along with new music written exclusively for the stage. Directed by Kody C. Jones, with choreography by Christina DeCarlo. For more, read/hear “Frozen’s ‘Love Is an Open Door’ not just another silly love song” and “Arts Bonita’s ‘Frozen’ cast led by three students on summer break from college and another who begins pursuing a bachelor’s in acting in the fall.” Opens July 17. Runs to July 26. This week’s performances are Friday, July 17 at 7 p.m.; Saturday, July 18 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.; and Sunday, July 19 at 2 p.m. For tickets, telephone 239-495-8989 or visit https://artsbonita.vbotickets.com/event/frozen_%7C_arts_bonita_actors_theatre_%7C_717_-_726/193351.

LIMITED ENGAGEMENT

Courtesy of The Naples Players / The Naples Players 'Camp Rock the Musical' runs at The Naples Players Saturday, July 18 through Tuesday, July 21.

“Camp Rock the Musical” [The Naples Players Academy]: A classic story of rivalry and power, Disney's "Camp Rock The Musical" opens with Mitchie and her friends arriving at Camp Rock, ready to spend another summer jamming out and having the time of their lives. But the new, flashy Camp Star across the lake now threatens Camp Rock's very existence. To keep the doors open, Mitchie steps up, rallies her fellow Camp Rockers and gets them into top shape for the ultimate showdown. Performances are Saturday, July 18 at 2 p.m.; Sunday, July 19 at 7:30 p.m.; Monday, July 20 at 7:30 p.m.; and Tuesday, July 21 at 7:30 p.m. For tickets, telephone 239-263-7990 or visit https://naplesplayers.org/tickets/tnpa-camp-rock-jr/.

Courtesy of Marco Island Center for the Arts / Marco Island Center for the Arts 'Let's Put on a Show: Seussical KIDS' is at Arts Center Theatre on Marco Island for two shows on July 18.

“Let’s Put on a Show: Seussical KIDS” [Arts Center Theatre]: “Oh, the thinks you can think” when Dr. Seuss’ best-loved characters collide and cavort in an unforgettable musical caper! “Seussical KIDS” is great fun for the whole family. This musical provides wonderful creative opportunities in terms of set design, lighting and costuming. Arts Center Theatre will be celebrating the show’s 25th anniversary since its Broadway opening. Performances are Saturday, July 18 at 1 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. For tickets, visit https://www.marcoislandart.org/seussical-kids/ or telephone 239-784-1186.

Courtesy of Players Circle Theatre / Players Circle Theatre This concert brings to life the music of Rodgers & Hammerstein.

“South Pacific in Concert” [Players Circle Theatre]: This is a concert event featuring Rodgers & Hammerstein’s iconic music that brought to life a sweeping story of romance, courage, and discovery set against World War II, where love and prejudice collide in a powerful theatrical experience. Performances are Thursday, July 16 at 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Friday, July 17 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, July 18 at 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, July 19 at 3 p.m. For tickets, visit https://playerscircletheater.com/ or telephone 239-800-3292.

Courtesy of Firehouse Community Theatre / Firehouse Community Theatre 'Mad Adventures of Mr. Toad' features a humorous musical score with songs such as 'A Danger to Society,' 'Down with Toad' and 'A Quiet Drive in the Country.'

“The Mad Adventures of Mr. Toad” [Firehouse Community Theatre]: This is an upbeat version of Kenneth Grahame’s ever-popular “Wind in the Willows” in which eccentric but likeable Toad of Toad Hall, given to "crazes," is obsessed with motorcars and ends up crashing them everywhere he goes! Despite the sincere efforts of his dear friends Badger, Rat and Mole, Toad’s madness gets the best of him and he ends up in prison for his reckless driving after a hysterical episode with the judge. With an exciting and humorous musical score featuring songs such as “A Danger to Society,” “Down with Toad” and “A Quiet Drive in the Country,” this musical adaptation has been written specifically for simple production, with an extremely flexible cast and many great, small roles. Performances are Friday, July 17 at 7 p.m.; Saturday, July 18 at 7 p.m.; and Sunday, July 19 at 2 p.m. For tickets, telephone 954-254-1842 or visit https://www.onthestage.tickets/show/firehouse-community-theatre1/6a05057e3ce95448420d93d0.

CONTINUING

Courtesy of Florida Studio Theatre / Florida Studio Theatre 'Comedy Lotter' is Florida Studio Theatre improv at its best.

“Comedy Lottery” [Bowne’s Lab at Florida Studio Theatre]: Twelve lucky audience members determine the fate of FST’s improv team by selecting the night’s lineup of games. FST’s cast of funny people are off to the races spinning scenes, sketches, and songs to win the audience’s laughter. No one, not even the players, know what they’ll come up with, but one thing is for sure: every Saturday night, their destiny is in the audience’s hands. Runs to July 25. This week’s performance is Saturday, July 18 at 7:30 p.m. For tickets, telephone 941-366-9000 or visit https://www.floridastudiotheatre.org/events-and-tickets/fst-improv/comedy-lottery.

Courtesy of Florida Studio Theatre / Florida Studio Theatre 'Dog Mom' is in the Keating Theatre through Aug. 3.

“Dog Mom” [Keating Theatre at Florida Studio Theatre]: Liz is a tough-as-nails New Yorker with a life falling apart faster than her morning bagel. When a scruffy stray dog shows up on her stoop, Liz – the least “dog person” on the planet – reluctantly agrees to foster it. This temporary inconvenience quickly turns into a heartwarming and hilarious journey of self-discovery and unlikely friendships. Who says you can’t teach an old dog new tricks? Runs to Aug. 3. For more, read/hear “Florida Studio Theatre’s new comedy ‘Dog Mom’ explores connection and the transformative bond between people and their pets.” This week’s performances are Tuesday, July 14 at 7 p.m.; Wednesday, July 15 at 7 p.m.; Thursday, July 16 at 7 p.m.; Friday, July 17 at 8 p.m.; Saturday, July 18 at 3 p.m. and 8 p.m.; and Sunday, July 19 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. For tickets, visit https://www.floridastudiotheatre.org/events-and-tickets/2026-summer-mainstage-series/dog-mom or telephone 941-366-9000.

Courtesy of Florida Studio Theatre / Florida Studio Theatre This warm and authentic cabaret proves that folk music wasn’t just a moment: it was a movement.

“Leaving on a Jet Plane” [Goldstein Cabaret at Florida Studio Theatre]: Rediscover the heart and harmony of the 1960s in this intimate and joyful tribute to the era that shaped a generation. Featuring acoustic favorites from Simon & Garfunkel, Crosby, Stills & Nash, Cat Stevens, The Lovin’ Spoonful, and Bob Dylan, this warm and authentic cabaret proves that folk music wasn’t just a moment: it was a movement. For more, read/hear, “Florida Studio Theatre kicks off summer season with ‘Leaving on a Jet Plane’ folk cabaret.” Runs to Aug. 3. This week’s performances are Tuesday, July 14 at 7:30 p.m.; Wednesday, July 15 at 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, July 16 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, July 17 at 6 p.m.; Saturday, July 18 at 2 p.m.; and Sunday, July 19 at 2 p.m. For tickets, telephone 941-366-9000 or visit https://www.floridastudiotheatre.org/events-and-tickets/2026-summer-cabaret-series/leaving-on-a-jet-plane.

Courtesy of The Naples Players / The Naples Players 'Les Misérables' is the sweeping, Tony Award–winning musical phenomenon that has captivated audiences around the world.

“Les Miserables” [The Naples Players]: “Les Misérables” is the sweeping, Tony Award–winning musical phenomenon that has captivated audiences around the world. Set against the backdrop of revolutionary France, it tells an unforgettable story of Jean Valjean, a man seeking redemption in a world where justice and mercy collide. Epic in scope and deeply human at its core, this timeless musical is a powerful testament to the resilience of the human spirit. Runs to July 26. Remaining run sold out. For information, telephone 239-263-7990 or visit https://naplesplayers.org/tickets/les-miserables/.

Courtesy of Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre / Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre When mysterious deaths turn a Broadway debut into a hilarious murder mystery, it’s an evening of intrigue, delicious dining, and nonstop laughter.

“Murder on Broadway” [Off Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre]: It’s opening night of a brand-new musical, and one perfect performance could make everyone stars. With fame, love, and money on the line, what could possibly go wrong? Plenty — when mysterious deaths turn a Broadway debut into a hilarious murder mystery. It’s an evening of intrigue, delicious dining, and nonstop laughter. Runs to Aug. 8. This week’s performances are Wednesday, July 15 at 6 p.m.; Thursday, July 16 at 6 p.m.; Friday, July 17 at 6 p.m.; and Saturday, July 18 at 6 p.m. For tickets, visit https://broadwaypalm.com/shows/murder-on-broadway/ or telephone 239-278-4422.

Courtesy of Florida Studio Theatre / Florida Studio Theatre 'Songbirds of the Seventies' has been extended to Sept. 13.

“Songbirds of the Seventies” [Court Cabaret at Florida Studio Theatre]: Unmistakable and unforgettable, this cabaret shines a radiant spotlight on the powerhouse singer-songwriters of the ’60s and ’70s. Featuring era-defining hits from Joni Mitchell, Carole King, Carly Simon, Helen Reddy, Stevie Nicks, and Linda Ronstadt, this vibrant tribute captures the soul and strength of those who wrote their own rules – and changed everything in the process. Extended to Sept. 13. This week’s performances are Tuesday, July 14 at 7:30 p.m.; Wednesday, July 15 at 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, July 16 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, July 17 at 6 p.m. and 9 p.m.; Saturday, July 18 at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.; and Sunday, July 19 at 2 p.m. [SOLD OUT] and 7:30 p.m. [SOLD OUT]. For tickets, telephone 941-366-9000 or visit https://www.floridastudiotheatre.org/events-and-tickets/2026-summer-cabaret-series/songbirds-of-the-seventies.

Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre 'The Wizard of Oz' runs through Aug. 8 at Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre.

“The Wizard of Oz” [Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre]: This family classic follows Dorothy, the Scarecrow, the Tin Man, the Cowardly Lion and Toto, too! Fly over the rainbow with Dorothy as she rides a twister into The Merry Old Land of Oz and learns that no matter how far our journeys take us, there’s no place like home. You’ll hear the songs from the delightful score you know and love such as “Follow the Yellow Brick Road,” “Somewhere Over the Rainbow” and “We’re Off to See the Wizard.” Runs to Aug. 8. This week’s performances are Wednesday, July 15 at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, July 16 at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Friday, July 17 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, July 19 at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, July 19 at 1 p.m. Lunch service begins for matinees at 11:30 a.m. and at 5:30 p.m. for evening and twilight shows.] For tickets, telephone 239-278-4422 or visit https://broadwaypalm.com/shows/the-wizard-of-oz-2/. Read about the three dogs cast to play Toto at “Broadway Palm casts three dogs to play Toto in upcoming production of ‘The Wizard of Oz.’”

Courtesy of Asolo Repertory Theatre / Asolo Repertory Theatre Asolo Repertory Theatre presents 'The Wizard of Oz: Youth Edition' in Sarasota, a magical summer children’s musical running in the Cook Theatre.

“The Wizard of Oz: Youth Edition” [Asolo Repertory Theatre]: Asolo Repertory Theatre presents “The Wizard of Oz: Youth Edition” in Sarasota, a magical summer children’s musical running in the Cook Theatre. Follow Dorothy, Toto, and friends down the Yellow Brick Road in this family-friendly production perfect for audiences of all ages. Runs to Aug. 2. This week’s performances are Tuesday, July 14 at 4 p.m.; Wednesday, July 15 at 1 p.m.; Thursday, July 16 at 4 p.m.; Friday, July 17 at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m.; Saturday, July 18 at 11 a.m. and 4 p.m.; and Sunday, July 19 at 1 p.m. For tickets, visit https://asolorep.org/show/wizard-of-oz/ or telephone 941-351-8000.

Support for WGCU’s arts & culture reporting comes from the Estate of Myra Janco Daniels, the Charles M. and Joan R. Taylor Foundation, and Naomi Bloom in loving memory of her husband, Ron Wallace.