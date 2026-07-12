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More than 150 people aided by local food and clothing distribution event in North Fort Myers

WGCU | By WGCU Staff
Published July 12, 2026 at 6:02 PM EDT
Food, clothing and other items were collected and distributed Friday and Saturday at the New Tabernacle Church in North Fort Myers by the SWFL Coalition for Democracy and O.I.L.E. Healing Stitches organizations to help area families affected by immigration apprehensions. Some 150 families were assisted.
Food, clothing and other items were collected and distributed Friday and Saturday at the New Tabernacle Church in North Fort Myers by the SWFL Coalition for Democracy and O.I.L.E. Healing Stitches organizations to help area families affected by immigration apprehensions. More than 150 people were assisted.

A food distribution event organized by the SWFL Coalition for Democracy at the New Image Tabernacle Church in North Fort Myers on Friday and Saturday served more than 150 people.

Bags and boxes of fresh veggies and fruits, non-perishable foods, personal care items, diapers, clothes, and household items were distributed to families who have had members taken into custody by immigration agents.

"We are giving these families hope; not just food for their bodies, but hope for their souls," Margie Vincent, an organization member, said. "This weekend on Palm Beach Boulevard there were many, many humans taken off the streets by ICE. Our people were there documenting as many as they could. It tears the Legal Observers apart to see these nabbings every day, day after day after day."

Vincent said one of the Legal Observers lost her spouse to ICE on Friday morning.

"Devastating. Imagine watching these people being taken on their way to work, or home from work, and knowing the families will just be frantic with worry about them," she said.

The distribution was organized by the SWFL Coalition for Democracy and O.I.L.E. (Organización Internacional de Latinos en el Exterior) Healing Stitches.

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Human Interest WGCU NewsImmigration and Customs EnforcementImmigrationICEICE Detainers
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