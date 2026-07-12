Sarasota County Fire Department lifts burn ban on Sunday, initially put in place in March

The burn ban issued by Sarasota County Fire Department, which prohibited unpermitted open burns in Sarasota County has been lifted as of July 12.﻿

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The ban was lifted as the Keech Bryan Drought Index fell below 500 for seven consecutive days, reducing the wildfire threat in Sarasota County.﻿

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Initially enacted on March 26, 2025, the ban automatically took effect when the KBDI for Sarasota County reached 500, according to Sarasota County Code Section 58-2.﻿

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Sarasota County Fire Department officials will continue to monitor conditions. Residents are reminded to take precautions to protect themselves from fire danger and follow local open burning ordinance rules and regulations as outlined in Sarasota County Code Section 54-116.﻿

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For more information and tips to protect your property from wildfires, visit scgov.net/fire.

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