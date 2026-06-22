'Les Mis,' 'Wizard of Oz' and 'Rent' highlight shows opening this week at Southwest Florida theaters

This week, four shows open, two close, four continue their runs and there are two limited engagements at Southwest Florida equity and community theaters.

OPENING

Courtesy of Florida Studio Theatre / Florida Studio Theatre 'Dog Mom' explores the connection and transformative bond between people and their pets.

“Dog Mom” [Keating Theatre at Florida Studio Theatre]: Liz is a tough-as-nails New Yorker with a life falling apart faster than her morning bagel. When a scruffy stray dog shows up on her stoop, Liz – the least “dog person” on the planet – reluctantly agrees to foster it. This temporary inconvenience quickly turns into a heartwarming and hilarious journey of self-discovery and unlikely friendships. Who says you can’t teach an old dog new tricks? Opens June 24. Runs to July 26. For more, read/hear “Florida Studio Theatre’s new comedy ‘Dog Mom’ explores connection and the transformative bond between people and their pets.” This week’s performances are Wednesday, June 24 at 7 p.m.; Thursday, June 25 at 7 p.m. [SOLD OUT]; Friday, June 26 at 8 p.m.; Saturday, June 27 at 3 p.m. and 8 p.m.; and Sunday, June 28 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. For tickets, visit https://www.floridastudiotheatre.org/events-and-tickets/2026-summer-mainstage-series/dog-mom/sub-and-save-sms2 or telephone 239-941-366-9000.

Courtesy of The Naples Players / The Naples Players 'Les Misérables' is the sweeping, Tony Award–winning musical phenomenon that has captivated audiences around the world.

“Les Miserables” [The Naples Players]: Les Misérables is the sweeping, Tony Award–winning musical phenomenon that has captivated audiences around the world. Set against the backdrop of revolutionary France, it tells an unforgettable story of Jean Valjean, a man seeking redemption in a world where justice and mercy collide. Epic in scope and deeply human at its core, this timeless musical is a powerful testament to the resilience of the human spirit. Opens June 24. Runs to July 26. This week’s performances are Wednesday, June 24 at 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, June 25 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, June 26 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, June 27 at 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, June 28 at 2 p.m. For tickets, telephone 239-263-7990 or visit https://naplesplayers.org/tickets/les-miserables/.

“Say Goodnight, Gracie” [Players Circle Theatre]: Fall in love again with the hilarious and heartfelt true story of comedy legend George Burns, tracing his rise, his partnership with Gracie Allen, and the enduring love that fueled a lifetime of laughter and show business magic. Opens June 25. Closes July 5. This week’s performances are Thursday, June 25 at 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Friday, June 26 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, June 27 at 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, June 28 at 3 p.m. For tickets, visit https://playerscircletheater.ludus.com/show_page.php?show_id=200527464 or telephone 239-800-3292.

Courtesy of Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre / Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre Fly over the rainbow with Dorothy as she rides a twister into the Land of Oz and learns that no matter how far our journeys take us, there’s no place like home.

“The Wizard of Oz” [Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre]: This family classic follows Dorothy, the Scarecrow, the Tin Man, the Cowardly Lion and Toto, too! Fly over the rainbow with Dorothy as she rides a twister into the merry old land of Oz and learns that no matter how far our journeys take us, there’s no place like home. You’ll hear the songs from the delightful score you know and love such as “Follow the Yellow Brick Road,” “Somewhere Over the Rainbow” and “We’re Off to See the Wizard.” Opens June 26. Runs to Aug. 8. This week’s performances are Friday, June 26 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, June 27 at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, June 28 at 7 p.m. Lunch service begins for matinees at 11:30 a.m. and at 5:30 p.m. for evening and twilight shows.] For tickets, telephone 239-278-4422 or visit https://broadwaypalm.com/shows/the-wizard-of-oz-2/. Read about the three dogs cast to play Toto at “Broadway Palm casts three dogs to play Toto in upcoming production of ‘The Wizard of Oz.’”

LIMITED ENGAGEMENT

Courtesy of Alliance for the Arts / Alliance for the Arts Based loosely on Puccini’s 'La Boheme,' Jonathan Larson’s 'Rent' follows a year in the life of a group of impoverished young artists and musicians struggling to survive in New York’s Lower East Side under the shadow of HIV/AIDS.

“Rent” [Alliance Youth Theatre]: Based loosely on Puccini’s La Boheme, Jonathan Larson’s Rent follows a year in the life of a group of impoverished young artists and musicians struggling to survive and create in New York’s Lower East Side, under the shadow of HIV/AIDS. The physical and emotional complications of the disease pervade the lives of Roger, Mimi, Tom and Angel. Maureen deals with her chronic infidelity through performance art; her partner, Joanne, wonders if their relationship is worth the trouble. Benny has sold out his Bohemian ideals in exchange for a hefty income and is on the outs with his former friends. Mark, an aspiring filmmaker, feels like an outsider to life in general. How these young bohemians negotiate their dreams, loves and conflicts provides the narrative thread to this groundbreaking musical. Five performances: Thursday, June 25 at 7:30 p.m. Friday, June 26 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, June 27 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, June 28 at 2 p.m. For tickets, visit artinlee.org or telephone 239-939-2787.

Courtesy of The Belle Theatre / The Belle Theatre Performed by The Belle Theatre’s education students, 'Shrek the Musical' is the hilarious and heartwarming adventure based on the beloved DreamWorks film.

“Shrek The Musical KIDS” [The Belle Theatre]: Performed by The Belle Theatre’s education students, “Shrek the Musical” is the hilarious and heartwarming adventure based on the beloved DreamWorks film. When a grumpy ogre named Shrek finds his swamp overrun by fairy tale creatures, he sets out on a quest to rescue the feisty Princess Fiona and reclaim his home. Along the way, he is joined by a wisecracking Donkey and discovers that true friendship, acceptance and love can be found in the most unexpected places. Filled with catchy songs, colorful characters and plenty of laughs, “Shrek The Musical KIDS” is a fun-filled family musical that celebrates what makes each of us unique. Onstage Friday, June 26 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, June 27 at noon. For tickets, visit https://thebelletheatre.ludus.com/show_page.php?show_id=200535146 or telephone 239-323-5533.

CLOSING

Courtesy of Theatre Conspiracy / Theatre Conspiracy 'Almost, Maine' closes June 28 in the Off Broadway Palm.

“Almost, Maine” [Theatre Conspiracy at the Off Broadway Palm]: A winter night in a small town. People fall in and out of love in ways that are funny, awkward, and completely unexpected. In “Almost, Maine,” ordinary people find themselves in extraordinary moments. A woman carries around her broken heart. A man who can’t feel pain. Old love shows up when it’s least convenient. It is funny, heartfelt, and just a really enjoyable night at the theatre. You will laugh, you will smile, and you are going to love this play. Stars four area actors who are anything but ordinary: Danica Murray, TJ Albertson, Kiana-Raine Cintron and Aseem Upadhyay. Closes June 28. This week’s performances are Thursday, June 25 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, June 26 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, June 27 at 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, June 28 at 2 p.m. Tickets are $36, buy one get one free, making the effective ticket price just $18 per person. For tickets, visithttps://www.tix.com/ticket-sales/theatreconspiracy/7728.

Courtesy of Asolo Repertory Theatre / Asolo Repertory Theatre 'Lady Disdain' closes at Asolo Repertory Theatre June 27.

“Lady Disdain” [The Mertz Theatre at Asolo Repertory Theatre]: There’s much ado about something in the rolling world premiere of this whip-smart, laugh-out-loud new romantic comedy from one of America’s funniest and most celebrated playwrights, Lauren M. Gunderson. “Lady Disdain” is a fast-paced, razor-sharp riff on the deliciously dramatic world of fantasy romance novels. Beatrice and Benedict, rival audiobook narrators with voices made for swooning and tempers made for sparring, are locked in a battle of wits, words, and wildly inconvenient attraction. Stars Veronika Duerr as Beatrice and Casey Murphy as Ben. Closes June 27. This week’s performances are Tuesday, June 23 at 7:30 p.m.; Wednesday, June 24 at 1:30 p.m. (followed by a talkback) and 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, June 25 at 1:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Friday, June 26 at 7:30 p.m.; and Saturday, June 27 at 1:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. For tickets, visit https://asolorep.org/show/lady-disdain/ or telephone 941-351-8000.

CONTINUING

Courtesy of Florida Studio Theatre / Florida Studio Theatre FST’s cast of funny people are off to the races spinning scenes, sketches, and songs to win the audience’s laughter.

“Comedy Lottery” [Bowne’s Lab at Florida Studio Theatre]: Twelve lucky audience members determine the fate of FST’s improv team by selecting the night’s lineup of games. FST’s cast of funny people are off to the races spinning scenes, sketches, and songs to win the audience’s laughter. No one, not even them, know that they’ll come up with, but one thing is for sure: every Saturday night, their destiny is in the audience’s hands. Runs to July 25. This week’s performance is Saturday, June 27 at 7:30 p.m. For tickets, telephone 941-366-9000 or visit https://www.floridastudiotheatre.org/events-and-tickets/fst-improv/comedy-lottery.

WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall / WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall Fort Myers Theatre's production of 'Frozen the Musical' is big on superb acting, terrific vocals, colorful costumes and Robin Dawn Ryan's trademark choreography.

“Frozen the Broadway Musical” [Fort Myers Theatre]: Frozen is the timeless tale of two sisters pulled apart by a mysterious secret. As one young woman struggles to find her voice and harness her powers within, the other embarks on an epic adventure to bring her family together once and for all. Both are searching for love. They just don't know where to find it. Based on the hit 2013 film of the same name, “Frozen” reveals how true love can come in many forms and that the bond between sisters is something truly special. Runs to July 3. This week’s performances are Monday, June 22 at 6:30 p.m.; Tuesday, June 23 at 6:30 p.m.; Saturday, June 27 at 1 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.; and Sunday, June 28 at 1 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. For tickets, visit https://ftmyerstheatre.com/#smtx-click or telephone 239-323-6570.

Courtesy of Florida Studio Theatre / Wendy Kiesewetter, Digital Marketing & Media Relations Associate, Florida Studio Theatre. 'Honky Tonk Angels' is one wild ride to Nashville.

“Honky Tonk Angels” [The Gompertz at Florida Studio Theatre]: Three women. One wild ride to Nashville. Join Angela, Darlene, and Sue Ellen as they chase their dreams of country music stardom and leave their troubles behind. Along the way, an unshakable friendship is formed. From the creator of “Always… Patsy Cline” and featuring hits like “9 to 5” and “Stand by Your Man,” this high-energy celebration of country’s greatest hits is full of laughter and heart. For more, read/hear “'Honky Tonk Angels' a country-western saga about three women following their dreams to Nashville.” Runs to July 6. This week’s performances are Friday, June 26 at 8 p.m.; Saturday, June 27 at 8 p.m.; and Sunday, June 28 at 2 p.m. For tickets, telephone 941-366-9000 or visit https://www.floridastudiotheatre.org/events-and-tickets/2026-summer-mainstage-series/honky-tonk-angels.

Courtesy of Florida Studio Theatre / Florida Studio Theatre Rediscover the heart and harmony of the 1960s in this intimate and joyful tribute to the era that shaped a generation.

“Leaving on a Jet Plane” [Goldstein Cabaret at Florida Studio Theatre]: Rediscover the heart and harmony of the 1960s in this intimate and joyful tribute to the era that shaped a generation. Featuring acoustic favorites from Simon & Garfunkel, Crosby, Stills & Nash, Cat Stevens, The Lovin’ Spoonful, and Bob Dylan, this warm and authentic cabaret proves that folk music wasn’t just a moment: it was a movement. For more, read/hear, “Florida Studio Theatre kicks off summer season with ‘Leaving on a Jet Plane’ folk cabaret.” Runs to Aug. 3. This week’s performances are Tuesday, June 23 at 7:30 p.m.; Wednesday, June 24 at 7:30 p.m. [SOLD OUT]; Thursday, June 25 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, June 26 at 6 p.m. and 9 p.m.; Saturday, June 27 at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. [SOLD OUT]; and Sunday, June 28 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. For tickets, telephone 941-366-9000 or visit https://www.floridastudiotheatre.org/events-and-tickets/2026-summer-cabaret-series/leaving-on-a-jet-plane.

Support for WGCU’s arts & culture reporting comes from the Estate of Myra Janco Daniels, the Charles M. and Joan R. Taylor Foundation, and Naomi Bloom in loving memory of her husband, Ron Wallace.

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