Sondheim & Weidman's 'Assassins' headlines 17 shows and 5 staged readings being performed this week

This week, three shows open, including Sondheim & Weidman's 'Assassin' at The Sarasota Players. Three plays close and eight others continue their runs at Southwest Florida equity and community theaters. In addition, there are three limited engagements plus five staged readings at Florida Repertory Theatre that are part of the PlayLab Festival of New Works.

OPENING

Courtesy of The Sarasota Players / The Sarasota Players In this darkly humorous musical revue, Stephen Sondheim (music and lyrics) and John Weidman (book) depict nine misfit men and women who set out to assassinate American presidents.

“Assassins” [The Sarasota Players]: In this darkly humorous musical revue, Stephen Sondheim (music and lyrics) and John Weidman (book) depict nine misfit men and women who set out to assassinate American presidents. Though only some were successful, all left their mark on American history. While every nation has its assassins and would-be assassins, only in America, the authors suggest, do disturbed and disturbing individuals act not because they hope to influence national politics, but also because they are wrapped up in a malignant sense of entitlement. Feeling betrayed by the failed promise of American democracy and the American Dream, they strike out at the symbol for America: the American president. "Assassins" spans several musical styles and many decades in a dizzying series of musical and theatrical inventions that culminate in the assassination of John F. Kennedy. Opens April 29. Runs to May 10. This week’s performances are Wednesday, April 29 at 7:30 p.m. [PREVIEW]; Thursday, April 30 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, May 1 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, May 2 at 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, May 3 at 2 p.m. For tickets, visit https://purchase.theplayers.org/Events or telephone 941-552-8879.

Courtesy of Gulfshore Playhouse / Gulfshore Playhouse 'Beautiful' features two decades of Carole King’s hit melodies such as '(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman,' 'I Feel the Earth Move' and 'One Fine Day.'

“Beautiful the Carole King Musical” [Gulfshore Playhouse]: At 18, she wrote chart-topping songs for the biggest names in music like Aretha Franklin and The Drifters, and just over a decade later, she was the voice of a generation. This soaring musical features two decades of King’s hit melodies such as “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman,” “I Feel the Earth Move,” “One Fine Day,” and more! This smash Broadway hit weaves a nostalgic, feel-good tapestry celebrating resilience, self-discovery, and the authentic spirit of a legend. Stars Julia Bain. Opens April 30 following previews April 28 and 29. Runs to May 31. This week’s performances are already sold out except for Saturday, May 2 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, May 3 at 3 p.m. For tickets later in the run, visit https://www.gulfshoreplayhouse.org/buy-tickets/7760/34401 or telephone 239-261-7529.

“Blockbusted” [Bowne’s Lab at Florida Studio Theatre]: Get ready to call the shots as you take the director’s seat in the most unpredictable, laugh-out-loud, high-stakes show around! From gripping mysteries to awkward rom-coms, FST’s fearless improv ensemble takes the audience’s wildest ideas and spins them into scenes so unexpected, not even they know what’s coming next. Buckle up — it’s drama, comedy, and mayhem, all improvised and all in your hands. Opens May 2. Runs through May 30. This week’s performance is Saturday, May 2 at 7:30 p.m. For tickets, visit https://www.floridastudiotheatre.org/events-and-tickets/fst-improv/blockbusted.

SPECIAL ENGAGEMENT: FLORIDA REP PLAYLAB FESTIVAL

Courtesy of Florida Repertory Theatre / Florida Repertory Theatre Kenneth Jones' 'Tennessee Williams Drank Here' is a toothsome, booze-soaked, three-act drama about heritage, legacy, community and responsibility.

“Tennessee Williams Drank Here” [Florida Rep PlayLab Festival of New Works]: In the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina, members of the Hardy family gather to fix the damage to their world-famous Mississippi restaurant. When progressive niece Samantha blows into town with audacious ideas about the future, she further shakes the foundation of the beloved institution. Buried secrets, dubious family mythology and bad behavior are all on the table, threatening the status quo of three generations of white, Deep South restaurateurs. This is a toothsome, booze-soaked, three-act drama about heritage, legacy, community and responsibility. Onstage Thursday, April 30 at 7 p.m. Written by Kenneth Jones; directed by Jason Parrish.

Courtesy of Florida Repertory Theatre / Florida Repertory Theatre Dominic Finocchiaro's 'Halfs' is a play about family, new beginnings, and how we recover.

“Halfs” [Florida Rep PlayLab Festival of New Works]: For a brief moment, Ray was on the verge of music stardom, but then it all went up in flames. Ten years later and struggling just to survive, he's forced to face his past and wrestle anew with his demons when his teenage half-brother Simon comes to stay with him. This is a play about family, new beginnings, and how we recover. Friday, May 1 at 7 p.m. Written by Dominic Finocchiaro; directed by Annette Trossbach.

Courtesy of Florida Repertory Theatre / Florida Repertory Theatre Stuart Brown directs the staged reading of Stephen Spotswood's 'The Last Great Escape Artist' during the Florida Rep PlayLab Festival of New Works.

“The Last Great Escape Artist” [Florida Rep PlayLab Festival of New Works]: Sidney Malter was once the world's premiere escape artist. He broke out of Fort Knox, escaped Alcatraz, and dug his way out of his own grave. These days, he's happy to pester the cable company from his fifth-floor apartment in the East Village. That is until 17-year-old Eleanor comes knocking on his door asking him to teach her the secrets of the trade. Except Eleanor's got secrets, too. She has more at stake in these lessons than she'd like to admit. Soon Sidney does, too, and together they learn there are some things you can't escape. Onstage Saturday, May 2 at 2 p.m. Written by Stephen Spotswood; directed by Stuart Brown.

Courtesy of Florida Repertory Theatre / Florida Repertory Theatre The staged reading of Kelundra Smith's 'Monarchs' will be performed at Florida Repertory Theatre on Saturday, May 2.

“Monarchs” [Florida Rep PlayLab Festival of New Works]: It's the fall of 1935 Mae and John Monarch join millions of African Americans who are leaving sharecropping in the South for bigger, brighter horizons in the North just before their second baby is due. However, life in Chicago is not what they thought it would be, and when their teenage son gets in trouble back home in Mississippi, they feel the strain on their marriage and their pocketbooks. However, with the help of some well-meaning nosy neighbors, they might just be OK. In an ode to the Great Migration, will John and Mae hold steadfast to their dreams and each other, or will the harsh realities of a changing nation get the best of them? Onstage Saturday, May 2 at 7 p.m. Written by Kelundra Smith; directed by Karen Stephens.

Courtesy of Florida Repertory Theatre / Florida Repertory Theatre 'Ahoy-Hoy' is a deliriously unhinged, unapologetic sprint through American ambition, innovation, and the absurd quest for legacy.

“Ahoy-Hoy, A Play About That Relatable Feeling When Someone Else Invents the Telephone Three Hours Before You Do” [Florida Rep PlayLab Festival of New Works]: It's 1876 and also right now. Elisha Gray is this close to inventing the telephone. He's brilliant, anxious, and ready to make history… if Alexander Graham Bell doesn't beat him to it. Spoiler: He kind of does. Two oversized egos. One telephone. A battle of beards and bell tones. "Ahoy-Hoy" is a deliriously unhinged, unapologetic sprint through American ambition, innovation, and the absurd quest for legacy. Onstage Sunday, May 3 at 4 p.m. Written by Jenny Stafford; directed by Celine Rosenthal.

For more, read/hear “Florida Repertory Theatre announces works selected for 2026 Festival of New Plays.”

LIMITED ENGAGEMENT

“Disney’s The Little Mermaid” [Island Coast High School]: Based on one of Hans Christian Andersen's most beloved stories and the classic animated film, "Disney's The Little Mermaid" is a hauntingly beautiful love story for the ages. With music by eight-time Academy Award winner Alan Menken, lyrics by Howard Ashman and Glenn Slater and a compelling book by Doug Wright, this fishy fable will capture your heart with its irresistible songs, including "Under the Sea," "Kiss the Girl" and "Part of Your World." Performances are April 30 through May 2.

Courtesy of Fort Myers Theatre / Fort Myers Theatre Two different casts will perform 'Footloose the Musical Youth Edition' at Fort Myers Theatre.

“Footloose the Musical Youth Edition” [Fort Myers Theatre]: “Footloose” is the story of Ren McCormack, a teenage boy from Chicago. He and his mother move to the small town of Bomont after his father abandons them. Upon arriving, Ren finds himself at odds with most of the town, including the Reverend Shaw Moore. The Reverend has convinced the town to outlaw dancing, which Ren finds unbelievable. With the help of the Ariel (the Reverend’s daughter) and Willard (a country hick who becomes his best friend), Ren convinces the Reverend to let the teenagers dance, and in the process helps the town to heal from a tragedy that affected them all. Performances are Wednesday, April 29 at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. [student actors]; Thursday, April 30 at 6 p.m. [student actors]; Friday, May 1 at 6 p.m. [Saturday cast]; and Saturday, May 2 at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. [Saturday cast]. For tickets, visit https://ftmyerstheatre.com/ or telephone 239-323-6570.

Courtesy of The Naples Players and Stage 2 Improv / The Naples Players Stage 2 Improv has been blending quick wit, music, and audience participation into a high-energy night of laughter at The Naples Players for years.

“Shakespeare Night” [The Naples Players]: Hear ye! Anon good sirs and fair maidens, this is a hilarious unscripted performance featuring Stage 2 Improv which is sure to be the funniest comedy that Shakespeare never wrote. Stage 2 Improv has been bringing this interactive, short-form comedy to Southwest Florida for years, blending quick wit, music, and audience participation into a high-energy night of laughter at The Naples Players. Performance is Saturday, May 2 at 7:30 p.m. in the Price Theater. For tickets, visit https://naplesplayers.org/tickets/comedy-night-shakespeare-night/ or telephone 239-263-7990.

CLOSING

Courtesy of Players Circle Theatre / Players Circle Theatre 'I Loved, I Lost, I Made Spaghetti' closes May 3 at Players Circle Theatre.

“I Loved, I Lost, I Made Spaghetti” [Players Circle Theatre]: This tasty comedy invites you into Giulia’s kitchen as she recounts a string of botched romances and failed love affairs while preparing a home-cooked meal. Eight lucky patrons will enjoy a three-course dinner each show as Giulia wins the audience’s hearts. For more, listen to John Davis’s interview on Gulf Coast Life Arts Edition on WGCU. Closes May 3. This week’s performances are Wednesday, April 29 at 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, April 30 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, May 1 at 7:30 p.m.; and Saturday, May 2 at 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, May 3 at 3 p.m. For tickets, telephone 239-800-3292 or visit https://playerscircletheater.com/series/i-loved-i-lost-i-made-spaghetti/.

Courtesy of Charlotte Players / Charlotte Players 'Swingtime Canteen' closes May 3 in Charlotte Players' Langdon Playhouse.

“Swingtime Canteen” [Charlotte Players]: “Swingtime Canteen” is a joyful 1944-set musical comedy following Hollywood star Marian Ames and her all-girl troupe touring London to entertain troops. The cast must prove themselves worthy when they take over the show from a troupe stranded in Malta, performing over 30 classics, including "Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy" and "Sentimental Journey." Filled with 1940s hits, comedic moments, and backstage drama, the show follows the group as they perform a high-energy USO-style show amidst the dangers of the Blitz. Closes May 3. This week’s performances are Wednesday, April 29 at 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, April 30 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, May 1 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, May 2 at 7:30 p.m. [SOLD OUT]; and Sunday, May 3 at 2 p.m. For tickets, telephone 941-255-1022 or visit https://charlotteplayers.ludus.com/index.php?show_id=200491753.

“The Pirate Ship and the Sea Monster and other winning plays [Keating Theatre at Florida Studio Theatre]: Set sail on a journey of imagination in this cherished annual production featuring winning plays written by elementary students from around the world. From a pirate ship facing off with a sea monster to a forest full of unlikely heroes, these short plays are brought to life by professional actors, celebrating the boundless creativity of children for over 30 years. Also read/hear, “Florida Studio Theatre confers medals of valor on 11 elementary school playwrights.” Closes May 2. This week’s performance is Saturday, May 2 at 10 a.m. For tickets, visit https://www.floridastudiotheatre.org/events-and-tickets/2025-26-childrens-theatre/the-pirate-ship-and-the-sea-monster-and-other-winning-plays or telephone 941-366-9000.

CONTINUING

Courtesy of Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre / Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre 'All Shook Up' is a mashup of 'Footloose,' 'Grease,' 'Bye Bye Birdie' and 'Happy Days.'

“All Shook Up” [Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre]: It’s “Footloose,” “Grease” and “Happy Days” all rolled into one zany story. This hip-swiveling musical is inspired by the songs of Elvis Presley and features over 24 Elvis hits. The story takes place in 1955, in a square little town in the middle of a square little state. A young mechanic named Natalie dreams of escaping her quiet Midwestern life. When a tall, handsome motorcycling stranger with blue-suede shoes and a guitar strapped to his back rides into town in search of a mechanic, Natalie’s whole life changes. Runs to May 16. This week’s performances are Wednesday, April 29 at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, April 30 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, May 1 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, May 2 at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, May 3 at 7 p.m. [Lunch service begins for matinees at 11:30 a.m. and at 5:30 p.m. for evening and twilight shows.] For tickets, visit https://broadwaypalm.com/shows/all-shook-up/ or telephone 239-278-4422.

Courtesy of Florida Studio Theatre / Wendy Kiesewetter, Digital Marketing & Media Relations Associate, Florida Studio Theatre 'Birthday Candles' is onstage in FST's Gompertz Theatre through May 17.

“Birthday Candles” [Florida Studio Theatre in the Gompertz Theatre]: Ernestine Ashworth spends her 17th birthday agonizing over her insignificance in the universe. Soon enough, it’s her 18th birthday. Even sooner, her 41st. Her 70th. Her 107th. Five generations, an infinity of dreams, and one cake baked over a century. Also hear/read, “’Birthday Candles’ makes southeastern premiere at Florida Studio Theatre in April.’” Runs through May 17. This week’s performances are Tuesday, April 28 at 7 p.m.; Wednesday, April 29 at 7 p.m.; Thursday, April 30 at 7 p.m.; Friday, May 1 at 8 p.m.; Saturday, May 2 at 3 p.m. and 8 p.m.; and Sunday, May 3 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. For tickets, visit https://www.floridastudiotheatre.org/events-and-tickets/2025-26-winter-mainstage-series/birthday-candles or telephone 941-366-9000.

Courtesy of Venice Theatre / Venice Theatre Jane Austen’s “Emma” gets a witty, high-energy makeover in this screwball comedy.

“Emma” [Venice Theatre]: Jane Austen’s “Emma” gets a witty, high-energy makeover in this screwball comedy. Confident matchmaker Emma meddles in love lives—until she discovers her own heart may be the one most in need of guidance. Runs to May 10. For tickets, visit https://venicetheatre.org/events/emma/ or telephone 931-488-1115.

Courtesy of Asolo Repertory Theatre / Asolo Repertory Theatre One of the most beloved musicals of all time makes its long-awaited debut on the Asolo Rep stage.

“Fiddler on the Roof” [Asolo Repertory Theatre]: This beloved classic has delighted audiences across the globe for over six decades. Tevye, the village milkman, is trying to provide his wife and their five daughters with a life filled with prosperity, faith, and tradition. But more than one revolution is on the horizon and everything they have come to cherish hangs in the balance. One of the most beloved musicals of all time makes its long-awaited debut on the Asolo Rep stage. Runs to May 24. This week’s performances are Tuesday, April 28 at 7:30 p.m.; Wednesday, April 29 at 1:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, April 30 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, May 1 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, May 2 at 1:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, May 3 at 1:30 p.m. For tickets, telephone 941-351-8000 or visit https://asolorep.org/show/fiddler-on-the-roof/.

“Lies, Spells and Old Wives Tales” [Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe]: This new musical comedy from Nate and Michael Jacobs celebrates the spirit, identity, and cultural essence of a people. The show spotlights the sayings, beliefs, values, fables, stories, and traditions that are passed down from generation to generation and become the fiber and foundation that establishes the conventions and traditions of a people. Runs to May 17. This week’s performances are Tuesday, April 28 at 7:30 p.m.; Wednesday, April 29 at 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, April 30 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, May 1 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, May 2 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, May 3 at 2 p.m. For tickets, telephone 941-366-1505 or visit https://www.westcoastblacktheatre.org/productions/lies-spells-and-old-wives-tales/.

Courtesy of Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre / Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre This darkly comedic, edge-of-your-seat drama is an adaptation of Stephen King’s bestseller.

“Misery” [Off Broadway Palm]: In this darkly comedic, edge-of-your-seat adaptation of Stephen King’s bestseller, author Paul Sheldon thinks he’s lucky to be rescued after a car crash — until he meets his “number one fan,” Annie Wilkes. What starts as care, quickly turns into captivity as Annie demands a new ending to his latest novel … or else. Runs to May 23. This week’s performances are Wednesday, April 29 at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, April 30 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, May 1 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, May 2 at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, May 3 at 7 p.m. [Lunch service begins for matinees at 11:30 a.m. and at 5:30 p.m. for evening and twilight shows.] For tickets, telephone 239-278-4422 or visit https://broadwaypalm.com/shows/misery/.

Courtesy of Florida Studio Theatre / Wendy Kiesewetter, Digital Marketing & Media Relations Associate, Florida Studio Theatre 'One Hit Wonders' is a toe-tapping celebration of those unforgettable songs that lit up the charts and became part of our lives one time.

“One Hit Wonders” [Florida Studio Theatre in the Court Cabaret]: “One Hit Wonders” is a toe-tapping celebration of those unforgettable songs that lit up the charts and became part of our lives one time. From the epic storytelling of “American Pie” to the carefree whistle of “Don’t Worry, Be Happy,” this show celebrates the artists who gave us a single great hit. Quirky, charming, and packed with guilty pleasures, “One Hit Wonders” proves that sometimes one hit is all you need. For more, visit “Part of the fun with Florida Studio Theatre’s ‘One Hit Wonders’ is discovering which songs are included in the revue.” Runs to June 21. This week’s performances are sold out except Friday, May 1 at 9 p.m. For tickets to this show and those later in the run, visit https://ticketing.floridastudiotheatre.org/en/production/74334?_gl=1*7g5sc4*_gcl_au*MTQ3MzI5MzQyOC4xNzcwNTg5NTc3 telephone 941-366-9000.

Courtesy of Florida Studio Theatre / Florida Studio Theatre 'The Bride, Or Does This Dress Make Me Look Married?' is a one-woman-tour-de-force starring Denise Fennell, the scrappy Sister from last summer’s 'Late Nite Catechism.'

“The Bride, or Does This Dress Make Me Look Married? [Florida Repertory Theatre in the ArtStage Studio Theatre]: A one-woman-tour-de-force starring Denise Fennell, the scrappy Sister from last summer’s “Late Nite Catechism!” With less than two hours until her wedding, a bride of a certain age begins to question the meaning of love, life, and the ritual of marriage. Drawing inspiration from her own life and the advice of the audience, “The Bride” leads to the decision of a lifetime: Will she, or won’t she? Runs to May 10. This week’s performances are Tuesday, April 28 at 7 p.m.; Wednesday, April 29 at 7 p.m.; Thursday, April 30 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.; Friday, May 1 at 7 p.m.; Saturday, May 2 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.; and Sunday, May 3 at 2 p.m. [SOLD OUT]. For tickets, telephone 239-332-4488 or visit https://ci.ovationtix.com/36930/production/1232074.

Support for WGCU’s arts & culture reporting comes from the Estate of Myra Janco Daniels, the Charles M. and Joan R. Taylor Foundation, and Naomi Bloom in loving memory of her husband, Ron Wallace.