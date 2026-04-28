Wildfire burning in 2,500 acres in east Everglades National Park area off US 41

A 2,500-acre wildfire was reported Monday and is burning near the Shark Valley area of the Everglades along U.S. 41.

The fire was initially reported on the evening of April 27, in the northeastern corner of Everglades National Park. The U.S. Wildland Fire Service has responded with ground and aviation resources, including direct and indirect contact methods.

Now named as the Highway 41 Fire, it was located south of U.S. Route 41 (Tamiami Trail) and east of Shark Valley and increased significantly to 2,500 acres as of mid-day Monday.

The National Park Service reported Tuesday that the fire is currently burning in sawgrass with active fire moving to the south and west. Aviation and ground resources will focus on securing containment boundaries using direct, indirect, and firing operations as needed.

The park has closed the area between the L-67 Canal on the west and L-31 Canal on the east from U.S. Route 41 south to several miles north of Mahogany Hammock. To ensure firefighter and public safety, this closure includes all parking lots, facilities, and navigable waterways within these areas.

Due to the predicted dry weather conditions and active fire behavior, Coopertown Airboats, Safari Park, and Gator Park businesses will also be closed.

Smoke impacts are expected along U.S. Route 41, and temporary road closures may be implemented if conditions deteriorate.

Additional closures and updates may be necessary and will be posted on the park’s website under Current Conditions.

Public Safety Advisory

Motorists traveling through the area are urged to: Exercise caution; Reduce speed and use low-beam headlights in smoky conditions; Allow extra travel time; Be alert for emergency personnel and equipment operating along roadways; Monitor local traffic updates and emergency alerts.

Evacuation Trigger Points

Residents in the area should be aware of the potential fire impacts and trigger points (posted at the link below) for evacuation status using the Ready, Set, Go model:

Ready – Be aware of wildfire in the area. Have an action plan in place.

Set – Stay informed, monitor local conditions via web alerts and local media. Prepare a go bag and be ready to evacuate if conditions deteriorate.

Go – Follow directions, secure home, evacuate early.

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