Charlotte County burn ban reinstated; residents reminded of water restrictions

The Charlotte County Commission has reinstated a countywide burn ban effective immediately due to ongoing drought conditions, elevated fire risk, and the potential for extreme fire behavior throughout Charlotte County and Southwest Florida.

Additionally, the Charlotte County Utilities Department issued a reminder about current watering restrictions in place.

The burn ban was recommended by Charlotte County Fire & EMS Fire Chief Matthew McElroy advising that current conditions create a significant risk to public safety.

As the Keetch-Byram Drought Index remains elevated, dry vegetation and windy weather patterns mean fires can ignite easily, burn more intensely, and spread rapidly. These conditions also place added strain on emergency response resources while increasing the risk to life, health, and property.

The burn ban prohibits all outdoor open burning, including:

Yard waste burning

Recreational fires and bonfires

Pile burning for land clearing

Private use and discharge of fireworks, sparklers, and similar incendiary devices

Burns authorized by the Florida Forest Service are exempt. Commercial or permitted fireworks displays may be considered on a case-by-case basis with approval from the county fire marshal.

“Current conditions have created an environment where a small spark can quickly become a dangerous wildfire,” said Chief McElroy. “This temporary burn ban is a proactive step to protect our community, first responders, and natural resources.”

Outdoor grilling is still permitted when done safely using a contained grill placed on a non-flammable surface and kept clear of dry grass, brush, or other combustible materials. Residents are encouraged to use caution with any activity that could create sparks or open flames.

Residents are also urged to remain cautious during these dry conditions and take the following steps to reduce wildfire risk:

Create defensible space around your home or business

Clear trash and dead vegetation from your yard.

Remove leaves and debris from roofs, gutters, and under decks.

Have an emergency plan and kit ready in case you need to evacuate quickly, especially if your home is near wildlands.

Use extreme caution when grilling or discarding cigarettes.

Avoid using equipment such as lawn mowers or tools that may create sparks on dry or windy days.



If you feel you are in immediate danger due to fire conditions, call 9-1-1. For non-emergency concerns, contact Charlotte County Non-Emergency line at 941-639-0013.

The burn ban will remain in effect until the Charlotte County Commission votes to lift it.

Water restrictions

The Utilities Department reminds residents that watering restrictions remain in place due to ongoing drought conditions. The Southwest Florida Water Management District’s Modified Phase III “Extreme” Water Shortage reduces lawn watering time in an effort to conserve water.

Through July 1, 2026, watering hours are reduced to 12:01 a.m. to 4 a.m. only. The restriction also applies to residents on private wells.

Watering days are based on the last number of your street address:



0 or 1: Monday

2 or 3: Tuesday

4 or 5: Wednesday

6 or 7: Thursday

8 or 9: Friday (also for locations with mixed or no address, such as subdivision common areas)

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