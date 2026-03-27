Artis-Naples accepting submissions for 18th Naples International Film Festival

The 2026 Naples International Film Festival is set to take place Oct. 22 to 25 at Alamo Drafthouse Cinema in the Mercato. Artis-Naples is inviting filmmakers to submit work in five categories: Narrative Features, Documentary Features, Short Films, Student Filmmaker Showcase K through 12 and its College/University Student Filmmaker Showcase.

Last year, the festival’s opening night short film, “The Singers,” went on to win the 2026 Academy Award for Best Live Action Short Film, tying for first place.

Courtesy of Artis-Naples. / Artis-Naples The early-bird deadline is May 15, followed by the regular deadline on June 18 and the final deadline on July 8.

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The Naples International Film Festival is now entering its 18th year.

NIFF continues to champion independent storytelling, offering a filmmaker-focused festival experience that brings artists and audiences together in an engaging, collaborative environment.

Cash prizes totaling more than $15,000 will be awarded across 12 competition categories.

Accepted films will be programmed in competitive and noncompetitive categories at the discretion of the festival.

Courtesy of Artis-Naples / Artis-Naples Inside Hayes Hall during the Naples International Film Festival.

In addition to juried and audience awards, NIFF will present its Focus on the Arts Award, a $1,500 cash prize recognizing a narrative or documentary feature that highlights one or more of the visual or performing arts.

Films must be completed after Jan. 1, 2025, and be available to screen during the festival dates.

For full submission guidelines and to submit a film, visit https://artisnaples.org/naples-international-filim-festival/call-for-entries/2026. Submissions must be made via FilmFreeway.

The early-bird deadline is May 15, followed by the regular deadline on June 18 and the final deadline on July 8.

WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall / WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall Inside Hayes Hall at Artis-Naples

About the Naples International Film Festival

Since becoming part of Artis—Naples, NIFF has become an integral part of the multidisciplinary organization’s programming, complementing its longstanding commitment to the visual and performing arts. The festival brings together visiting filmmakers, industry professionals and cinephiles for several days of screenings, conversations and shared stories.

“At its core, NIFF is about storytelling and connection,” said Shannon Franklin, festival producer. “Each year, we’re inspired by the range of voices and perspectives that filmmakers bring to the festival. NIFF has earned its reputation as a welcoming, collaborative space where artists and audiences can engage meaningfully with independent film.”

In addition to in-theater screenings, select films will be presented outdoors in Norris Garden on the Artis—Naples Kimberly K. Querrey and Louis A. Simpson Cultural Campus, offering audiences a distinctive viewing experience under the stars.

WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall / WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall Artis-Naples

“The Naples International Film Festival has become a vital part of our multidisciplinary programming,” said David Filner, executive vice president, artistic operations. “Independent film expands the dialogue we foster across disciplines, and NIFF continues to attract filmmakers whose work resonates deeply with the Southwest Florida community. We look forward to discovering the next slate of submissions.”

Submissions are supported by the Collier County Tourist Development Council.

Support for WGCU’s arts & culture reporting comes from the Estate of Myra Janco Daniels, the Charles M. and Joan R. Taylor Foundation, and Naomi Bloom in loving memory of her husband, Ron Wallace.