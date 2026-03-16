Bonita Springs Short Film Festival accepting submissions from filmmakers of all ages and skill levels

Now in its 11th year, the Bonita Springs Short Film Festival prompts aspiring filmmakers of all ages and skill levels to create short pieces about what there is to love about Bonita. It is accepting submissions through March 28 and will screen the Best Overall Film, Best Depiction of Bonita Springs, Most Original Film, Best Under-18 Filmmaker and People’s Choice. The festival takes place Thursday, April 16, at Prado Stadium 12 in Spring Creek Plaza.

Courtesy of Bonita Springs Short Film Festival / Bonita Springs Short Film Festival The Bonita Springs Short Film Festival began in 2013 from a grass roots movement by residents of Bonita Springs that wanted to support local filmmaking and raise awareness of the natural beauty of Bonita Springs.

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The Bonita Springs Short Film Festival began in 2013 from a grassroots movement by residents of Bonita Springs that wanted to support local filmmaking and raise awareness of the natural beauty of Bonita Springs.

In 2014, a red-carpet gala was held at the Prado Stadium 12 Theater, a partnership that continues today. Over 200 audience members filled the theater that night and through the support of the local community, The Bonita Springs Short Film Festival became an annual event.

This year’s theme is “community.”

“We are thrilled to celebrate Bonita Springs though the art of cinema for our 11th year,” said director of the festival Antonio Correia. “Our goal is to bring the community together and highlight the unique spirit of Bonita Springs.”

To submit a film, visit https://bonitaspringsfilmfestival.org/guidelines.

Films:



May not exceed 10 minutes in length;

Should be suitable for a PG-13 audience;

May contain photographic sequences, as long as they do not exceed 50% of the film’s length; and

Must be shot at least at 720p resolution (your iPhone or Android or camcorder will do just fine).

Submissions must be uploaded by March 28 to the website. There is a $10 submission fee.

Films selected for the short film festival will be eligible for the following awards:



Best Overall

Best Depiction of Bonita Springs

Most Original

Best Under-18 Filmmaker

People’s Choice Award

Last year, top winners included "A Ninth at the Museum," by Stefan Shonberg (Best Overall and People’s Choice), "The Magic of Bonita," by Collier journalist Andrea Stetson (Best Depiction of Bonita Springs), and "No Bull," by Buck Biestek (Best Original Film).

Courtesy of Prado Stadium 12 / Prado Stadium 12 website Prado Stadium 12 is a luxury, state-of-the-art movie theater that features 12 screens with Sony 4K projectors, Dolby Surround Sound, and comfortable electronic recliners.

The gala and festival will be held at Prado Stadium 12, a luxury, state-of-the-art movie theater that features 12 screens with Sony 4K projectors, Dolby Surround Sound, and comfortable electronic recliners. The theater is known for its upscale experience, offering a full liquor bar, over 50 beer brands, and gourmet food options. It is located at 25251 Chamber of Commerce Drive, Bonita Springs.

Courtesy of Prado Stadium 12 / Prado Stadium 12 website Prado Stadium 12 is known for its upscale experience, offering a full liquor bar, over 50 beer brands, and gourmet food options.

The gala and festival are Thursday, April 16. The evening will kick off with a 6:30 p.m. gala, with films starting at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $25 and available for purchase at www.pradostadium12.com.

The festival is supported by local sponsors and is continually seeking new partners. Sponsorship packages are available, and more information can be found at https://bonitaspringsfilmfestival.org.

Support for WGCU’s arts & culture reporting comes from the Estate of Myra Janco Daniels, the Charles M. and Joan R. Taylor Foundation, and Naomi Bloom in loving memory of her husband, Ron Wallace.