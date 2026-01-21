'Sweeney Todd' opening at Cultural Park headlines 27 shows onstage at SWFL theaters

This week, 3 shows open, 7 close, 16 continue their runs and there is one limited engagement at Southwest Florida equity and community theaters.

OPENING

Courtesy of Asolo Repertory Theatre / Asolo Repertory Theatre Agatha Christie's 'The Mirror Crack'd' opens at Asolo Repertory Theatre on Friday, Jan. 23 after Wednesday and Thursday preview performances.

“Agatha Christie’s The Mirror Crack’d’ [Asolo Repertory Theatre]: A Hollywood film star and her entourage descend upon a quaint English village to film an epic period drama. But when the glamorous opening reception ends in a chilling murder, everyone becomes a suspect, leaving Agatha Christie’s beloved sleuth, Miss Marple, to untangle a web of ambition, deceit, and hidden identities. One of the Queen of Mystery’s most celebrated novels finally makes it to the stage in this thrilling new adaptation by Rachel Wagstaff. Runs through March 14. Previews are Wednesday and Thursday, Jan. 21 and 22 at 7:30 p.m. Opening is Friday, Jan. 23 at 7:30 p.m. Performances continue Saturday, Jan 24 at 1:30 p.m. There is no show on Sunday, Jan. 25. For tickets, visit https://asolorep.org/show/the-mirror-crackd/ or telephone 941-351-8000.

Courtesy of Cultural Park Theatre / Cultural Park Theatre “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street” opens at Cultural Park Theatre on Friday, Jan. 23.

“Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street” [Cultural Park Theatre]: An infamous tale: Sweeney Todd, a vengeful barber, returns to 19th-century London to seek justice against the judge who ruined his life. Teaming up with pie shop owner Mrs. Lovett, his deadly plan leads to a shocking new recipe—and a wave of blood-soaked revenge. Opens Jan. 23. Runs through Feb. 1. This week’s performances are Friday, Jan. 23 at 7 p.m.; Saturday, Jan 24 at 7 p.m.; and Sunday, Jan. 25 at 3 p.m. For tickets, visit https://culturalparktheatre.org/show/sweeney-todd-the-demon-barber-of-fleet-street/ or telephone 239-772-5862.

Courtesy of Florida Studio Theatre / Wendy Kiesewetter, Digital Marketing and Media Relations Associate 'The Blue Sky Boys' opens Jan. 21 in the Gompertz Theatre at Florida Studio Theatre.

“The Blue Sky Boys” [Gompertz Theatre at Florida Studio Theatre]: When President Kennedy vowed to put a man on the moon, the task landed in the hands of a band of maverick engineers – once the misfits of American science. With no rulebook, they embraced “blue-skying,” drawing inspiration from Buck Rogers, Greek myths, and even Snoopy and the Red Baron. It's an exhilarating ride through the wild imagination that made one giant leap possible. Opens Jan. 21. Runs through March 8. This week’s performances are Wednesday, Jan 21 at 7 p.m.; Thursday, Jan. 22 at 7 p.m.; Friday, Jan. 23 at 8 p.m.; Saturday, Jan 24 at 3 p.m. and 8 p.m.; and Sunday, Jan. 25 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. For tickets, visit https://www.floridastudiotheatre.org/events-and-tickets/2025-26-winter-mainstage-series/the-blue-sky-boys/subscribe-to-winter-mainstage-3 or telephone 941-366-9000.

Courtesy of Florida Repertory Theatre / Florida Repertory Theatre 'Tuesdays with Morrie' opens Jan. 27 at Florida Repertory Theatre.

“Tuesdays with Morrie” [Florida Repertory Theatre]: Sixteen years after graduating from college, Mitch catches a TV news show appearance by his old professor and learns Morrie is battling Lou Gehrig’s Disease. Mitch drops in to catch up, and what starts as a simple visit turns into a weekly pilgrimage and last class on the meaning of life. Opens Jan. 27. For tickets, visit https://www.floridarep.org/show/tuesdays-with-morrie/ or telephone 239-332-4488.

LIMITED ENGAGEMENTS

Courtesy of Cypress Lake High School / Cypress Lake High School Cypress Lake High School Theatre Company is producing Disney's 'Frozen Jr.' Jan. 22 & 23.

“Disney’s Frozen Jr.” [Cypress Lake High School Theatre]: "Frozen JR." is based on the 2018 Broadway musical, and brings Elsa, Anna, and the magical land of Arendelle to life, onstage. The show features all of the memorable songs from the animated film, with music and lyrics by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, plus five new songs written for the Broadway production. A story of true love and acceptance between sisters, "Frozen JR." expands upon the emotional relationship and journey between princesses Anna and Elsa. When faced with danger, the two discover their hidden potential and the powerful bond of sisterhood. With a cast of beloved characters and loaded with magic, adventure, and plenty of humor, "Frozen JR." is sure to thaw even the coldest heart. Shows are Thursday and Friday, January 22 and 23 at 7 p.m. For tickets, visit https://pantherarts.ludus.com/index.php?show_id=200496298 or telephone 239-481-2233.

CLOSING

Courtesy of Fort Myers Theatre / Fort Myers Theatre Agatha Christie's 'And Then There Were None' closes Jan. 25 at Fort Myers Theatre.

“Agatha Christie’s And Then There Were None” [Fort Myers Theatre]: This is a dark thriller in three acts. One of Christie’s most foreboding tales and a masterpiece of dramatic construction, this classic play’s growing sense of dread and unfaltering tension will keep audiences guessing to the very end. Closes Jan. 25. This week’s performances are Thursday, Jan. 22 at 6:30 p.m.; Friday, Jan. 23 at 6:30 p.m.; Saturday, Jan. 24 at 1 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Jan. 25 at 1 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. For tickets, visit https://ftmyerstheatre.com/#smtx-click or telephone 239-323-6570.

Courtesy of Florida Repertory Theatre / Florida Repertory Theatre 'Always ... Patsy Cline' closes Jan. 25 at Florida Repertory Theatre.

“Always … Patsy Cline” [Florida Repertory]: This heartfelt true story celebrates the most popular female country singer in recording history, Patsy Cline (Katelyn Crall). Her legendary voice and rise to stardom took America by storm, and this loving tribute is told through the eyes of her biggest fan and unlikely friend, Louise Seger (Carolyn Messina). The historic Arcade Theatre comes to life with Patsy’s biggest hits, including “Crazy,” “Walkin’ After Midnight,” “I Fall to Pieces,” and more. Closes Jan. 25. This week’s performances are Tuesday, Jan. 20 at 7 p.m.; Wednesday, Jan. 21 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.; Thursday, Jan. 22 at 7 p.m.; Friday, Jan. 23 at 2 p.m.; Saturday, Jan. 24 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.; and Sunday, Jan. 25 at 2 p.m. For tickets, telephone 239-332-4488 or visit https://ci.ovationtix.com/36930/production/1232080.

Courtesy of The Belle Theatre / The Belle Theatre 'I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change' closes Jan. 24 at Belle Theatre.

“I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change” [The Belle Theatre]: This is a witty, fast-paced musical comedy that explores the joys, frustrations, and surprises of love at every stage of life. Through a series of clever vignettes and catchy songs, the show follows couples as they navigate first dates, long-term relationships, marriage, parenting, and everything in between. With sharp humor and heartfelt moments, this beloved musical celebrates the universal experience of loving someone—flaws and all. From awkward encounters to tender connections, “I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change” captures the truth that love is messy, funny, and always evolving. Smart, relatable, and laugh-out-loud funny, this musical is a perfect night at the theatre for anyone who’s ever been in—or dreamed of being in—love. Closes Jan. 24. This week’s performances are Thursday, Jan. 22 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Jan. 23 at 7:30 p.m.; and Saturday, Jan. 24 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. For tickets, telephone 239-323-5533 or visit https://www.thebelletheatre.com/index.php/tickets-2025-2026?view=article&id=187:i-love-you-youre-perfect-now-change-2026&catid=9.

Courtesy of Players Circle Theatre / Players Circle Theatre 'Little Women the Musical' closes Jan. 25 at Players Circle Theatre.

“Little Women: The Musical” [Players Circle Theater]: A story that swept the nation is brought to life in this epic musical. Full of showstopping melodies and uplifting spirit, this timeless tale about the enduring power of family is guaranteed to capture your heart. Closes Jan. 25. This week’s performances are Wednesday, Jan. 21 at 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, Jan. 22 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Jan. 23 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Jan. 24 at 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Jan. 25 at 3 p.m. For tickets, telephone 239-8003292 or visit https://playerscircletheater.com/series/little-women-the-musical/. For more, hear John Davis’ interview of Director Ted Wioncek III and actors Kimberly Suskind (Jo March) and Paulette Oliva (Marmee) on Gulf Coast Life Arts Edition: “Players Circle Theater performs ‘Little Women: The Musical.”

Courtesy of The Studio Players / The Studio Players Directed by Paula Keenan, “The Cottage” is a tale of sex, betrayal and love that unfolds when Sylvia Van Kipness decides to expose her love affair to her husband and her lover's wife.

“The Cottage” [The Studio Players]: Directed by Paula Keenan, “The Cottage” is set in the English countryside in 1923. This tale of sex, betrayal and, oh yes, love, unfolds when Sylvia Van Kipness decides to expose her love affair to her husband and her lover's wife. The true meanings of fate, identity and marriage are called into question as a surprising, hilarious web of secrets unravels in this ridiculous-- potentially murderous-- romantic comedy. The Southwest Florida premiere Closes Jan. 25. This week’s performances are Friday, Jan. 23 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Jan. 24 at 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Jan. 25 at 3 p.m. For tickets, telephone 239-398-9192 or visit https://www.ticketleap.events/events/the-studio-players. Also, hear/read, “Studio Players’ ‘The Cottage’ a farce written by the playwright who created the stage play ‘Clue’.”

Courtesy of Marco Island Center for the Arts / Marco Island Center for the Arts 'The Miss Magnolia Senior Citizen Beauty Pageant' closes Jan. 25 at Arts Center Theatre.

“The Miss Magnolia Senior Citizen Beauty Pageant” [Arts Center Theatre]: The Four Old Broads are back, with some wacky new friends, in an all-new comedy. Against her better judgment, Lurleen Dupree is throwing the seventh annual Miss Magnolia Senior Citizen Beauty Pageant. Martha Parcell is certain that it is finally her year to win. But Beatrice, Imogene and Eaddy have other plans. Throw in a tambourine-playing squirrel, dueling Elvises, and an unfortunate spray-tanning incident… and you’re in for a knee-slapping, side-splitting night of live theatre. Directed by Christi Lueck-Sadiq. Closes Jan. 25. This week’s performances are Wednesday, Jan. 21 at 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, Jan. 22 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Jan. 23 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Jan 24 at 3 p.m.; and Sunday, Jan. 25 at 3 p.m. For tickets, visit https://www.marcoislandart.org/the-miss-magnolia-senior-citizen-beauty-pageant/ or telephone 239-394-4221.

'To Die For' closes Jan. 25 at Firehouse Community Theatre

“To Die For” [Firehouse Community Theatre in LaBelle]: One dark and stormy night, a mysterious dark and handsome man shows up at Carla’s door. Could this simply be payback from a disgruntled employee or could it be … love’s destiny? Closes Jan. 25. This week’s performances are Friday, Jan. 23 at 7 p.m.; Saturday, Jan 24 at 7 p.m.; and Sunday, Jan. 25 at 2 p.m. For tickets, visit https://www.onthestage.tickets/show/firehouse-community-theatre1/685195023b6ac90fac508a1e or telephone 954-254-1842.

CONTINUING

Courtesy of Florida Studio Theatre / Wendy Kiesewetter, Digital Marketing & Media Relations Associate, Florida Studio Theatre 'A Tailor Near Me' is a story of self-discovery, friendship, and the magic of a perfectly tailored suit.

“A Tailor Near Me” [in the Keating Theatre at Florida Studio Theatre]: A man visits a tailor to have his suit pants let out after realizing he's gained some weight since he last wore them. What starts as a simple alteration turns into a transformative journey. Through their deepening conversations both their lives are altered. “A Tailor Near Me” is a story of self-discovery, friendship, and the magic of a perfectly tailored suit. Stars David Cantor and Paul Nicholas. Runs through Feb. 22. This week’s performances are Tuesday, Jan. 20 at 7 p.m. [SOLD OUT]; Wednesday, Jan. 21 at 7 p.m. [SOLD OUT]; Thursday, Jan. 22 at 7 p.m.; Friday, Jan. 23 at 3 p.m. [SOLD OUT] and 8 p.m.; Saturday, Jan. 24 at 3 p.m. [SOLD OUT] and 8 p.m. [SOLD OUT]; and Sunday, Jan. 25 at 2 p.m. For tickets, telephone 941-366-9000 or visit https://www.floridastudiotheatre.org/events-and-tickets/2025-26-winter-mainstage-series/a-tailor-near-me/subscribe-to-winter-mainstage-2.

Courtesy of Gulfshore Playhouse / Gulfshore Playhouse Agatha Christie's 'Mousetrap' is onstage through Feb. 15 at Gulfshore Playhouse.

“Agatha Christie’s The Mousetrap” [Gulfshore Playhouse]: When seven strangers get snowed in at secluded Monkswell Manor following the murder of a local woman, no one is safe, and everyone is a suspect. Will the killer be unmasked before another victim is claimed? Find out in this breathtaking thriller and the world’s longest-running play by the Queen of Crime, Agatha Christie. Runs through Feb. 15. This week’s performances are Tuesday, Jan. 20 at 7:30 p.m.; Wednesday, Jan. 21 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, Jan. 22 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Jan. 23 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Jan. 24 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Jan. 25 at 3 p.m. For tickets, visit https://www.gulfshoreplayhouse.org/buy-tickets/7757/33802 or telephone 239-261-7529.

Courtesy of The Naples Players / The Naples Players 'Beau Jest' runs through Feb. 15 at The Naples Players.

“Beau Jest” [The Naples Players]: “Beau Jest” is a delightful comedy about Sarah, a young woman who hires an actor to pose as her perfect boyfriend to please her traditional parents. But when the charade spirals hilariously out of control, secrets are revealed, hearts are opened, and everyone gets more than they bargained for in this heartwarming tale of love, identity, and family. Runs to Feb. 15. This week’s performances are Wednesday, Jan. 21 at 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, Jan. 22 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Jan. 23 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Jan 24 at 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Jan. 25 at 2 p.m. For tickets, telephone 239-263-7990 or visit https://naplesplayers.org/tickets/beau-jest.

Courtesy of Florida Studio Theatre / Wendy Kiesewetter, Digital Marketing & Media Relations Associate, Florida Studio Theatre 'Eisenhower, This Piece of Ground' is a gripping solo portrait of one of America’s most steady hands in turbulent times.

“Eisenhower, This Piece of Ground” [Bowne’s Lab at Florida Studio Theatre]: History remembers the general. This play introduces the man. In a candid reflection on leadership, legacy, and the weight of responsibility, Dwight D. Eisenhower reveals the private doubts and steadfast convictions that defined a president’s time in office. It's a gripping solo portrait of one of America’s most steady hands in turbulent times. Runs through March 22. This week’s performances are sold out. For tickets to shows later in the run, telephone 941-366-9000 or visit https://ticketing.floridastudiotheatre.org/en/production/74438?_gl=1*70ldur*_gcl_au*MTE3NTM2MTY2OC4xNzY4MTY1NDUw.

Courtesy of Florida Studio Theatre / Wendy Kiesewetter, Digital Marketing & Media Relations Associate, Florida Studio Theatre 'Feeling Good' is in Florida Studio Theatre's Court Cabaret through Feb. 9.

“Feeling Good” [Court Cabaret at Florida Studio Theatre]: Swing into an evening of style, swagger, and timeless charm with “Feeling Good,” a high-energy celebration of modern crooners. From the timeless elegance of Sinatra and the smooth sophistication of Michael Bublé to the sparkle of Bette Midler and Lady Gaga, this show delivers silky vocals, irresistible rhythms, and captivating personality. Savor swingin’ favorites like “Come Fly With Me” and “It Had to Be You,” fresh hits like “Home” and “Moondance,” and delightfully cheeky numbers such as “Stuff Like That There” and “Me and Mrs. Jones.” Equal parts class and sass, “Feeling Good” will leave you – well – feeling good. For more, hear/read “Florida Studio Theatre’s tribute to the crooner has Court Cabaret audiences ‘Feeling Good.’” Runs through Feb. 9. This week’s shows are Tuesday, Jan. 20 at 6 p.m.; Wednesday, Jan. 21 at 2 p.m. [SOLD OUT] and 7:30 p.m. [SOLD OUT]; Thursday, Jan. 22 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Jan. 23 at 6 p.m. [SOLD OUT]; Saturday, Jan. 24 at 6 p.m. [SOLD OUT] and 9 p.m. [SOLD OUT]; and Sunday, Jan. 25 at 2 p.m. [SOLD OUT] and 7:30 p.m. [SOLD OUT]. For tickets, telephone 941-366-9000 or visit https://www.floridastudiotheatre.org/events-and-tickets/2025-26-winter-cabaret-series/feeling-good/subscribe-to-winter-mainstage-3.

Courtesy of Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre / Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre 'Fiddler on the Roof' is onstage through Valentine's Day at Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre

“Fiddler on the Roof” [Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre]: This Tony Award-winning classic follows Tevye as he navigates the challenges of tradition, family, and change in his close-knit Jewish village. As his five daughters seek love on their own terms and outside forces threaten their way of life, Tevye must balance faith, love, and resilience. With a rousing and heartwarming score featuring "Tradition," "Matchmaker, Matchmaker," "If I Were a Rich Man," and "Sunrise, Sunset," "Fiddler on the Roof" is a powerful celebration of family, hope, and the enduring human spirit. Runs through Feb. 14. This week’s performances are Tuesday, Jan. 20 at 7:30 p.m.; Wednesday, Jan. 21 at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, Jan. 22 at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Jan. 23 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Jan. 24 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Jan. 25 at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. [Lunch service begins at 11:30 a.m. for matinees and dinner begins at 5:30 p.m. for evening and twilight shows.] For tickets, telephone 239-278-4422 or visit https://broadwaypalm.com/shows/fiddler-on-the-roof/.

Courtesy of Charlotte Players / Charlotte Players 'Four Old Broads on the High Seas' is in the Langdon Theatre at Charlotte Players through Feb. 1.

“Four Old Broads on the High Seas” [Charlotte Players]: Four sassy senior ladies, Beatrice, Eaddy, Imogene, and Maude, need a break from bingo and macramé. They want to take a sassy seniors Caribbean cruise. Unfortunately, things have not been pleasant at Magnolia Place Assisted Living since nasty nurse Pat came to work there. A mystery unfolds with laughter as the gals try to outsmart her. Throw in a senior citizen beauty pageant, an old Elvis Impersonator, a trashy makeover and a bizarre thigh exerciser incident and you have a laugh a minute evening of theater that will have audiences rolling in the aisles and raving. Runs through Feb. 1. This week’s performances are Wednesday, Jan. 21 at 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, Jan. 22 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Jan. 23 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Jan. 24 2 p.m. [SOLD OUT] at 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Jan. 25 at 2 p.m. [SOLD OUT]. For tickets, telephone 941-255-1022 or visit https://charlotteplayers.ludus.com/index.php?show_id=200491744.

Courtesy of Venice Theatre / Venice Theatre 'Honky Tonk Laundry' is onstage through Feb. 1 at Venice Theatre.

“Honky Tonk Laundry” [Venice Theatre]: In this fun, country-flavored musical, laundromat owner Lana Mae and her new hire Katie turn the Wishy Washy Washateria into a honky-tonk. Stop by for some suds and foot-stompin’ country hits! Stars Colleen Buchmeier as Lana Mae and Lexi Lowther as Katie. Runs through Feb. 1. For tickets, visit https://venicetheatre.org/events/honky-tonk-laundry/ or telephone 941-488-1115.

Courtesy of Urbanite Theatre / Urbanite Theatre 'JOB' is onstage through Feb. 15 at Urbanite Theatre.

“JOB” [Urbanite Theatre]: It's January 2020. Jane has been placed on leave from her Big Tech job after a viral workplace incident. She's hell-bent on returning, but first, her assigned therapist, Loyd, needs to authorize it. Loyd suspects her work might be doing more harm than good. A tightly wound psychological thriller, “JOB” zooms in on two careerists of different generations, genders, and paradigms to examine what it means to be a citizen of the internet and our obligation to help the people who need it most. The regional premiere runs through Feb. 15. This week’s performances are Wednesday, Jan. 21 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, Jan 22 at 7:30 p.m.; with Friday, Saturday and Sunday’s shows already sold out. For tickets to shows later in the run, https://ci.ovationtix.com/34772/production/1238913 or telephone 941-321-1397.

“Life’s a Beach” [Florida Studio Theatre in Bowne’s Lab]: Drawing inspiration from audience suggestions, the cast of FST Improv weaves sketches, musical numbers, and classic improv games that pay special tribute to this beautiful spot in paradise we hold dear. From the epic annual snowbird migration and abundant roundabout confusion to dogs in strollers and seemingly never-ending construction, nothing is safe from a good-spirited tease in this audience-favorite FST Improv show. Runs through March 28. This week’s performance is Saturday, Jan. 24 at 8:30 p.m. For tickets, telephone 941-366-9000 or visit https://www.floridastudiotheatre.org/events-and-tickets/fst-improv/lifes-a-beach.

Courtesy of Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe / Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe 'Paradise Blue' is onstage through Feb. 8 in the Donnelly Theatre at Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe.

“Paradise Blue” [Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe]: “Paradise Blue” is a gripping drama by Dominique Morisseau, set in 1949 in Detroit’s Black Bottom neighborhood. Gifted trumpet player Blue contemplates selling Paradise, his once-vibrant jazz club to shake free of the demons of his past and better his life. But in selling his club, is he also selling his soul? Runs through Feb. 8. This week’s performances are Tuesday, Jan. 20 at 7:30 p.m.; Wednesday, Jan. 21 at 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, Jan. 22 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Jan. 23 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Jan. 24 at 2 p.m. [SOLD OUT] and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Jan. 25 at 2 p.m. For tickets, visit https://www.westcoastblacktheatre.org/productions/paradise-blue/ or telephone 941-366-1505.

Courtesy of Asolo Repertory Theatre / Asolo Repertory Theatre Eboni Booth's 'Primary Trust' is onstage through Feb. 11 in the Mertz Theatre at Asolo Repertory Theatre.

“Primary Trust” [Mertz Theatre at Asolo Repertory Theatre]: One of the most awarded off-Broadway premieres of 2024, Eboni Booth’s absorbing, funny, and ultimately profound new play is about a middle-age man scraping by in small town America. Kenneth spends his days working in a quiet bookstore and his evenings sipping mai tais at the local tiki bar, but when he loses his job, he’s forced to confront a world he’s long avoided. A deceptively ordinary story about the extraordinary possibilities inside each of us. Runs through Feb. 11. This week’s performances are Saturday, Jan. 24 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Jan. 25 at 1:30 p.m. [There is no Friday show.] For tickets, visit https://asolorep.org/show/primary-trust/ or telephone 941-351-8000.

Courtesy of Florida Studio Theatre / Wendy Kiesewetter, Digital Marketing & Media Relations Associate, Florida Studio Theatre 'Snow White' closes Feb. 1 at Florida Studio Theatre.

“Snow White” [Florida Studio Children’s Theatre]: You’ve never seen Snow White like this before! Two quick-changing actors bring an entire fairy tale world to life in this inventive retelling of the classic story. From the evil queen and the magic mirror to the seven dwarfs and a brave princess, this fast-paced adventure delights audiences of all ages with creativity, heart, and humor. Closes Feb. 1. This week’s performance is Sunday, Jan. 25 at 10 a.m. For tickets, telephone 941-366-9000 or visithttps://www.floridastudiotheatre.org/events-and-tickets/2025-26-childrens-theatre/snow-white/subscribe-to-winter-mainstage-3.

“The Rainmaker” [Venice Theatre]: A charming con man promises rain and stirs hearts in a drought-stricken Depression-era town. “The Rainmaker” is a heartfelt tale of hope, love, and self-discovery, as independent Lizzie dares to dream of something more. Opens Jan. 16. Runs to Feb. 8. For tickets, visit https://venicetheatre.org/events/the-rainmaker/ or telephone 941-488-1115.

Courtesy of Florida Studio Theatre / Wendy Kiesewetter, Digital Marketing & Media Relations Associate, Florida Studio Theatre 'Three Pianos' is onstage through April 5 at Florida Studio Theatre

“Three Pianos” [Florida Studio Theatre]: They broke the rules. They rewrote the charts. And they made us all believe that a single piano could change everything. Florida Studio Theatre’s “Three Pianos” is a high-energy musical celebration of the artists who transformed 88 keys into pure magic. From Billy Joel to Stevie Wonder, from Carole King to Sara Bareilles, these are the performers who refused to play by the rules—using melody, rhythm, and poetry to redefine what popular music could be. Created by Rebecca Hopkins, Richard Hopkins and Sarah Durham, with musical arrangements by Jim Prosser, “Three Pianos” honors the legacy of the great piano storytellers. For more, hear/read on WGCU, “Florida Studio Theatre celebrates piano legends who refused to play by the rules.” Runs through April 5. This week’s performances are Tuesday, Jan. 20 at 6 p.m. [SOLD OUT]; Wednesday, Jan. 21 at 6 p.m. [SOLD OUT] and 9 p.m.; Thursday, Jan. 22 at 7:30 p.m. [SOLD OUT]; Friday, Jan. 23 at 6 p.m. [SOLD OUT]; Saturday, Jan. 24 at 6 p.m. and 9 p.m., and Sunday, Jan. 25 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. For tickets, telephone 941-366-9000 or visit https://www.floridastudiotheatre.org/events-and-tickets/2025-26-winter-cabaret-series/three-pianos/subscribe-to-winter-cab-2.

Courtesy of Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre / Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre 'Unnecessary Farce' runs through Feb. 21 in the Off Broadway Palm.

“Unnecessary Farce” [Off Broadway Palm]: Laugh-out-loud chaos takes center stage in this hysterical farce! Two clueless cops, a crooked mayor, a bumbling hitman, and a tangled web of mistaken identities collide in this fast- paced comedy. When an undercover sting in a motel room goes hilariously wrong, doors slam, clothes disappear, and the jokes never stop. Packed with twists, turns, and non-stop laughter, this is a must-see for comedy lovers! Runs to Feb. 21. This week’s performances are Tuesday, Jan. 20 at 7:30 p.m.; Wednesday, Jan. 21 at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, Jan. 22 at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Jan. 23 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Jan. 24 at 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Jan. 25 at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. [Lunch service begins at 11:30 a.m. for matinees and dinner begins at 5:30 p.m. for evening and twilight shows.] For tickets, telephone 239-278-4422 or visit https://broadwaypalm.com/shows/unnecessary-farce/.

