The WGCU NPR Arts Edition of Gulf Coast Life logo with text
Gulf Coast Life: Arts Edition

Players Circle Theater performs “Little Women: The Musical”

By John Davis
Published January 8, 2026 at 12:08 PM EST
Cast members from Players Circle Theater's production of "Little Women: The Musical" including Kimberly Suskind (Jo March), Paulette Oliva (Marmee), Lexi Rae Smith (Beth March), Emily Ahrens (Amy March), and Rachel Querreveld (Meg March).
Courtesy of Players Circle Theater
Cast members from Players Circle Theater's production of "Little Women: The Musical" including Kimberly Suskind (Jo March), Paulette Oliva (Marmee), Lexi Rae Smith (Beth March), Emily Ahrens (Amy March), and Rachel Querreveld (Meg March).

Players Circle Theater in Fort Myers began performances this week of the Broadway hit “Little Women: The Musical.”

It’s a musical stage adaptation of Louisa May Alcott’s beloved, classic novel following the lives of the March sisters as they navigate love, loss, and self-discovery during the Civil War era.

Despite having first been published in 1868, the book has never gone out of print, and is considered a foundational American text, particularly for its progressive portrayal of women’s inner lives.

The character-driven musical centers on Jo March’s journey as a writer, framing the story as Jo crafting her novel while living it, creating a unique meta-theatrical structure.
We take a deeper dive into the show in a conversation with the production’s director Ted Wioncek III, Kimberly Suskind who plays the role of Jo March, and Paulette Oliva who plays the role of Marmee.

If You Go:
Players Circle Theater’s production of “Little Women: The Musical”
13211 McGregor Blvd, Fort Myers, FL 33919
Performances run through Jan. 25
Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday evening performances start at 7:30 p.m.
Saturday and Sunday matinee performances start at 3 p.m.

John Davis
jrdavis@wgcu.org
