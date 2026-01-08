Players Circle Theater performs “Little Women: The Musical”
Players Circle Theater in Fort Myers began performances this week of the Broadway hit “Little Women: The Musical.”
It’s a musical stage adaptation of Louisa May Alcott’s beloved, classic novel following the lives of the March sisters as they navigate love, loss, and self-discovery during the Civil War era.
Despite having first been published in 1868, the book has never gone out of print, and is considered a foundational American text, particularly for its progressive portrayal of women’s inner lives.
The character-driven musical centers on Jo March’s journey as a writer, framing the story as Jo crafting her novel while living it, creating a unique meta-theatrical structure.
We take a deeper dive into the show in a conversation with the production’s director Ted Wioncek III, Kimberly Suskind who plays the role of Jo March, and Paulette Oliva who plays the role of Marmee.
If You Go:
Players Circle Theater’s production of “Little Women: The Musical”
13211 McGregor Blvd, Fort Myers, FL 33919
Performances run through Jan. 25
Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday evening performances start at 7:30 p.m.
Saturday and Sunday matinee performances start at 3 p.m.