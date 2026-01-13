'Beau Jest' at Naples Players headlines 26 shows onstage this week at area theaters

This week, five shows open, two close and 18 continue their runs and there is one limited engagement at Southwest Florida equity and community theaters.

OPENING

Courtesy of The Naples Players / The Naples Players 'Beau Jest' opens in the Kizzie Theatre at Naples Players Jan. 14.

“Beau Jest” [The Naples Players]: “Beau Jest” is a delightful comedy about Sarah, a young woman who hires an actor to pose as her perfect boyfriend to please her traditional parents. But when the charade spirals hilariously out of control, secrets are revealed, hearts are opened, and everyone gets more than they bargained for in this heartwarming tale of love, identity, and family. Opens Jan. 14. Runs to Feb. 15. This week’s performances are Wednesday, Jan. 14 at 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, Jan. 15 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Jan. 16 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Jan 17 at 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Jan. 18 at 2 p.m. For tickets, telephone 239-263-7990 or visit https://naplesplayers.org/tickets/beau-jest.

Courtesy of The Belle Theatre / The Belle Theatre 'I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change' opens at The Belle Theatre in Cape Coral Jan. 16.

“I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change” [The Belle Theatre]: “I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change” is a witty, fast-paced musical comedy that explores the joys, frustrations, and surprises of love at every stage of life. Through a series of clever vignettes and catchy songs, the show follows couples as they navigate first dates, long-term relationships, marriage, parenting, and everything between. With sharp humor and heartfelt moments, this beloved musical celebrates the universal experience of loving someone—flaws and all. From awkward encounters to tender connections, “I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change” captures the truth that love is messy, funny, and always evolving. Smart, relatable, and laugh-out-loud funny, this musical is a perfect night at the theatre for anyone who’s ever been in—or dreamed of being in—love. Opens Jan. 16. Runs to Jan. 24. For tickets, telephone 239-323-5533 or visit https://www.thebelletheatre.com/index.php/tickets-2025-2026?view=article&id=187:i-love-you-youre-perfect-now-change-2026&catid=9.

Courtesy of Firehouse Community Theatre / Firehouse Community Theatre Caroline Smith's 'To Die For' opens at Firehouse Community Theatre in LaBelle Jan. 25.

“To Die For” [Firehouse Community Theatre in LaBelle]: One dark and stormy night, a mysterious dark and handsome man shows up at Carla’s door. Could this simply be payback from a disgruntled employee or could it be … love’s destiny? Opens Jan. 16. Runs through Jan. 25. This week’s performances are Friday, Jan. 16 at 7 p.m.; Saturday, Jan 17 at 7 p.m.; and Sunday, Jan. 18 at 2 p.m. For tickets, visit https://www.onthestage.tickets/show/firehouse-community-theatre1/685195023b6ac90fac508a1e or telephone 954-254-1842.

“The Rainmaker” [Venice Theatre]: A charming con man promises rain and stirs hearts in a drought-stricken Depression-era town. “The Rainmaker” is a heartfelt tale of hope, love, and self-discovery, as independent Lizzie dares to dream of something more. Opens Jan. 16. Runs to Feb. 8. For tickets, visit https://venicetheatre.org/events/the-rainmaker/ or telephone 941-488-1115.

Courtesy of Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre / Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre Laugh-out-loud chaos takes center stage in the Off Broadway Palm with 'Unnecessary Farce.'

“Unnecessary Farce” [Off Broadway Palm]: Laugh-out-loud chaos takes center stage in this hysterical farce! Two clueless cops, a crooked mayor, a bumbling hitman, and a tangled web of mistaken identities collide in this fast- paced comedy. When an undercover sting in a motel room goes hilariously wrong, doors slam, clothes disappear, and the jokes never stop. Packed with twists, turns, and non-stop laughter, this is a must-see for comedy lovers! Opens Jan. 16. Runs to Feb. 21. This week’s performances are Friday, Jan. 16 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Jan. 17 at 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Jan. 18 at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. [Lunch service begins at 11:30 a.m. for matinees and dinner begins at 5:30 p.m. for evening and twilight shows.] For tickets, telephone 239-278-4422 or visit https://broadwaypalm.com/shows/unnecessary-farce/.

LIMITED ENGAGEMENTS

Courtesy of The Laboratory Theater of Florida / The Laboratory Theater of Florida 'Private Parts Open to the Public' consists of both 'The Vagina Monologues' and Wayne Keller's 'Cock Talk.'

“Private Parts Open to the Public” [Laboratory Theater of Florida]: “Private Parts Open to the Public!” is a provocative, hilarious, and deeply moving weekend of theater that explores the human experience from the inside out. It features two works that break down barriers and start vital conversations. Friday night (Jan. 16 at 7:30 p.m.), local playwright Wayne Keller’s hilarious “Cock Talk” takes the stage. It was written as a male alternative to “The Vagina Monologues” and is an intimate, funny, and raw exploration of masculinity, identity, and the stories men rarely tell. Not letting the men have the last word, Saturday night (Jan. 17 at 7:30 p.m.) features Eve Ensler’s “The Vagina Monologues.” This is an iconic, world-renowned masterpiece that celebrates womanhood, strength, and the ultimate power of the female voice. Sunday (Jan. 18) is double feature with “Cock Talk” at 2 p.m. followed by “The Vagina Monologues” at 3:30 p.m. For tickets, visit https://www.purplepass.com/events/343336-private-parts-open-to-the-public-jan-16th-2026 or telephone 239-291-2905.

CLOSING

Courtesy of The Sarasota Players / The Sarasota Players 'Annie' closes at The Sarasota Players Jan. 18.

“Annie” [The Sarasota Players]: An orphan in a facility run by the mean Miss Hannigan, Annie believes that her parents left her there by mistake. When a rich man named Oliver Daddy Warbucks decides to let an orphan live at his home to promote his image, Annie is selected. While Annie gets accustomed to living in Warbucks' mansion, she still longs to meet her parents. So Warbucks announces a search for them and a reward, which brings out many frauds. Closes Jan. 18. This week’s performances are Tuesday, Jan. 13 at 7:30 p.m.; Wednesday, Jan. 14 at 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, Jan. 15 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Jan. 16 at 7:30 p.m. [LIMITED AVAILABILITY]; Saturday, Jan. 17 at 2 p.m. [SOLD OUT] and 7:30 p.m. [LIMITED AVAILABILITY]; and Sunday, Jan. 18 at 2 p.m. [SOLD OUT]. For tickets, telephone 941-552-8879 or visit https://purchase.theplayers.org/EventAvailability?EventId=4801&ref=bookNow&scroll=timeAndDates.

Courtesy of TheatreZone / TheatreZone 'Grumpy Old Men' closes Jan. 28 at TheatreZone.

“Grumpy Old Men: The Musical” [TheatreZone]: Based on the 1993 film “Grumpy Old Men,” by Mark Stephen Johnson, starring Jack Lemmon, Walter Matthau and Ann Margaret, the 2018 musical incorporates funny one-liners and a lighthearted musical score with a book by Dan Remmes, score by Neil Berg and lyrics by Nick Meglin. "Grumpy Old Men: The Musical" tells the story of Max and John, two feuding neighbors who have spent most of their lives at odds with each other. Closes Jan. 18. This week’s performances are Thursday, Jan. 15 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Jan. 16 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Jan. 17 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Jan. 18 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. For tickets, telephone 888-966-3352 X1 or visit https://theatre.zone/shows/#grumpy-old-men-the-musical.

CONTINUING

Courtesy of Florida Studio Theatre / Wendy Kiesewetter, Digital Marketing and Media Relations Associate, Florida Studio Theatre 'A Tailor Near Me' is a story of self-discovery, friendship, and the magic of a perfectly tailored suit.

“A Tailor Near Me” [in the Keating Theatre at Florida Studio Theatre]: A man visits a tailor to have his suit pants let out after realizing he's gained some weight. What starts as a simple alteration turns into a transformative journey. Through their deepening conversations both their lives are altered. “A Tailor Near Me” is a story of self-discovery, friendship, and the magic of a perfectly tailored suit. Stars David Cantor and Paul Nicholas. Runs through Feb. 22. This week’s performances are Tuesday, Jan. 13 at 7 p.m.; Wednesday, Jan. 14 at 7 p.m.; Thursday, Jan. 15 at 7 p.m. [SOLD OUT]; Friday, Jan. 16 at 8 p.m.; Saturday, Jan. 17 at 3 p.m. and 8 p.m.; and Sunday, Jan. 18 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. For tickets, telephone 941-366-9000 or visit https://www.floridastudiotheatre.org/events-and-tickets/2025-26-winter-mainstage-series/a-tailor-near-me/subscribe-to-winter-mainstage-2.

Courtesy of Fort Myers Theatre / Fort Myers Theatre 'And Then There Were None' is one of Agatha Christie’s most foreboding tales and a masterpiece of dramatic construction.

“Agatha Christie’s And Then There Were None” [Fort Myers Theatre]: This is a dark thriller in three acts. One of Christie’s most foreboding tales and a masterpiece of dramatic construction, this classic play’s growing sense of dread and unfaltering tension will keep audiences guessing to the very end. Runs to Jan. 25. This week’s performances are Thursday, Jan. 15 at 6:30 p.m.; Friday, Jan. 16 at 6:30 p.m.; Saturday, Jan. 17 at 1 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Jan. 18 at 1 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. For tickets, visit https://ftmyerstheatre.com/#smtx-click or telephone 239-323-6570.

Courtesy of Gulfshore Playhouse / Gulfshore Playhouse 'Mousetrap' is at Gulfshore Playhouse through Feb. 15.

“Agatha Christie’s The Mousetrap” [Gulfshore Playhouse]: When seven strangers get snowed in at secluded Monkswell Manor following the murder of a local woman, no one is safe, and everyone is a suspect. Will the killer be unmasked before another victim is claimed? Find out for yourself in this breathtaking thriller and the world’s longest-running play by the Queen of Crime, Agatha Christie. Runs through Feb. 15. This week’s performances are Tuesday, Jan. 13 at 7:30 p.m.; Wednesday, Jan. 14 at 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, Jan. 15 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Jan. 16 at 7:30 p.m.; and Saturday, Jan. 18 at 3 p.m. For tickets, visit https://www.gulfshoreplayhouse.org/buy-tickets/7757/33802 or telephone 239-261-7529.

Courtesy of Florida Repertory Theatre / Florida Repertory Theatre 'Always ... Patsy Cline' is at Florida Repertory Theatre through Jan. 25.

“Always … Patsy Cline” [Florida Repertory]: This heartfelt true story celebrates the most popular female country singer in recording history, Patsy Cline (Katelyn Crall). Her legendary voice and rise to stardom took America by storm, and this loving tribute is told through the eyes of her biggest fan and unlikely friend, Louise Seger (Carolyn Messina). The historic Arcade Theatre comes to life with Patsy’s biggest hits, including “Crazy,” “Walkin’ After Midnight,” “I Fall to Pieces,” and more. Runs through Jan. 25. This week’s performances are Tuesday, Jan. 13 at 7 p.m.; Wednesday, Jan. 14 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.; Thursday, Jan. 15 at 7 p.m.; Friday, Jan. 16 at 2 p.m.; Saturday, Jan. 17 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.; and Sunday, Jan. 18 at 2 p.m. For tickets, telephone 239-332-4488 or visit https://ci.ovationtix.com/36930/production/1232080.

Courtesy of Florida Studio Theatre / Wendy Kiesewetter, Digital Marketing & Media Relations Associate, Florida Studio Theatre 'Eisenhower, This Piece of Ground' reveals the private doubts and steadfast convictions that defined a president’s time in office.

“Eisenhower, This Piece of Ground” [Bowne’s Lab at Florida Studio Theatre]: History remembers the general. This play introduces the man. In a candid reflection on leadership, legacy, and the weight of responsibility, Dwight D. Eisenhower reveals the private doubts and steadfast convictions that defined a president’s time in office. It's a gripping solo portrait of one of America’s most steady hands in turbulent times. Runs through Jan. 30. This week’s performances are Tuesday, Jan. 13 at 7:30 p.m.; Wednesday, Jan. 14 at 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, Jan. 15 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Jan. 16 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Jan. 17 at 2 p.m. and 5 p.m.; and Sunday, Jan. 18 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. [SOLD OUT]. Fort tickets, visit https://ticketing.floridastudiotheatre.org/en/production/74438?_gl=1*70ldur*_gcl_au*MTE3NTM2MTY2OC4xNzY4MTY1NDUw or telephone 941-366-9000.

Courtesy of Florida Studio Theatre / Wendy Kiesewetter, Digital Marketing & Media Relations Associate, Florida Studio Theatre 'Feeling Good' is in the Court Cabaret at Florida Studio Theatre through Feb. 9.

“Feeling Good” [Court Cabaret at Florida Studio Theatre]: Swing into an evening of style, swagger, and timeless charm with “Feeling Good,” a high-energy celebration of modern crooners. From the timeless elegance of Sinatra and the smooth sophistication of Michael Bublé to the sparkle of Bette Midler and Lady Gaga, this show delivers silky vocals, irresistible rhythms, and captivating personality. Savor swingin’ favorites like “Come Fly With Me” and “It Had to Be You,” fresh hits like “Home” and “Moondance,” and delightfully cheeky numbers such as “Stuff Like That There” and “Me and Mrs. Jones.” Equal parts class and sass, “Feeling Good” will leave you – well – feeling good. For more, hear/read “Florida Studio Theatre’s tribute to the crooner has Court Cabaret audiences ‘Feeling Good.’” Runs through Feb. 9. This week’s shows are Tuesday, Jan. 13 at 6 p.m.; Wednesday, Jan. 14 at 7:30 p.m. [SOLD OUT]; Thursday, Jan. 15 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Jan. 16 at 6 p.m. [SOLD OUT] and 9 p.m.; Saturday, Jan. 17 at 2 p.m. [SOLD OUT] and 6 p.m. [SOLD OUT]; and Sunday, Jan. 18 at 2 p.m. [SOLD OUT] and 7:30 p.m. [SOLD OUT]. For tickets, telephone 941-366-9000 or visit https://www.floridastudiotheatre.org/events-and-tickets/2025-26-winter-cabaret-series/feeling-good/subscribe-to-winter-mainstage-3.

Courtesy of Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre / Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre 'Fiddler on the Roof' is on the mainstage at Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre through Feb. 14.

“Fiddler on the Roof” [Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre]: This Tony Award-winning classic follows Tevye as he navigates the challenges of tradition, family, and change in his close-knit Jewish village. As his five daughters seek love on their own terms and outside forces threaten their way of life, Tevye must balance faith, love, and resilience. With a rousing and heartwarming score featuring Tradition, Matchmaker, Matchmaker, If I Were a Rich Man, and Sunrise, Sunset, Fiddler on the Roof is a powerful celebration of family, hope, and the enduring human spirit. Runs through Feb. 14. This week’s performances are Tuesday, Jan. 13 at 7:30 p.m.; Wednesday, Jan. 14 at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, Jan. 15 at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Jan. 16 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Jan. 17 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Jan. 18 at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. Lunch service begins at 11:30 a.m. for matinees and dinner begins at 5:30 p.m. for evening and twilight shows.] For tickets, telephone 239-278-4422 or visit https://broadwaypalm.com/shows/fiddler-on-the-roof/.

Courtesy of Charlotte Players / Charlotte Players 'Four Old Broads on the High Seas' is in the Langdon Playhouse at Charlotte Players through Feb. 1.

“Four Old Broads on the High Seas” [Charlotte Players]: Four sassy senior ladies, Beatrice, Eaddy, Imogene, and Maude, need a break from bingo and macramé. They want to take a sassy seniors Caribbean cruise. Unfortunately, things have not been pleasant at Magnolia Place Assisted Living since nasty nurse Pat came to work there. A mystery unfolds with laughter as the gals try to outsmart her. Throw in a senior citizen beauty pageant, an old Elvis impersonator, a trashy makeover and a bizarre thigh exerciser incident and you have a laugh a minute evening of theater that will have audiences rolling in the aisles and raving. Runs through Feb. 1. This week’s performances are Wednesday, Jan. 14 at 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, Jan. 15 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Jan. 16 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Jan. 17 at 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Jan. 18 at 2 p.m. [SOLD OUT]. For tickets, visit https://charlotteplayers.ludus.com/index.php?show_id=200491744 or telephone 941-255-1022.

Courtesy of Venice Theatre / Venice Theatre 'Honky Tonk Laundry' runs through Feb. 1 at Venice Theatre.

“Honky Tonk Laundry” [Venice Theatre]: In this fun, country-flavored musical, laundromat owner Lana Mae and her new hire Katie turn the Wishy Washy Washateria into a honky-tonk. Stop by for some suds and foot-stompin’ country hits! Stars Colleen Buchmeier as Lana Mae and Lexi Lowther as Katie. Runs through Feb. 1. For tickets, visit https://venicetheatre.org/events/honky-tonk-laundry/ or telephone 941-488-1115.

Courtesy of Urbanite Theatre / Urbanite Theatre Max Wolf Friedlich's 'JOB' is at Urbanite Theatre through Feb. 15.

“JOB” [Urbanite Theatre]: It's January 2020. Jane has been placed on leave from her Big Tech job after a viral workplace incident. She's hell-bent on returning, but first, her assigned therapist, Loyd, needs to authorize it. Loyd suspects her work might be doing more harm than good. A tightly wound psychological thriller, “JOB” zooms in on two careerists of different generations, genders, and paradigms to examine what it means to be a citizen of the internet and our obligation to help the people who need it most. The regional premiere runs through Feb. 15. This week’s performances are already sold out. For tickets to shows later in the run, https://ci.ovationtix.com/34772/production/1238913 or telephone 941-321-1397.

“Life’s a Beach” [Florida Studio Theatre in Bowne’s Lab]: Drawing inspiration from audience suggestions, the cast of FST Improv weaves sketches, musical numbers, and classic improv games that pay tribute to this beautiful spot in paradise we hold dear. From the epic annual snowbird migration and abundant roundabout confusion to dogs in strollers and seemingly never-ending construction, nothing is safe from a good-spirited tease in this audience-favorite FST Improv show. Runs through March 28. This week’s performance is Saturday, Jan. 17 at 8:30 p.m. For tickets, telephone 941-366-9000 or visit https://www.floridastudiotheatre.org/events-and-tickets/fst-improv/lifes-a-beach.

Courtesy of Players Circle Theatre / Players Circle Theatre 'Little Women the Musical' is at Players Circle Theatre through Jan. 25.

“Little Women: The Musical” [Players Circle Theater]: A story that swept the nation is brought to life in this epic musical. Full of showstopping melodies and uplifting spirit, this timeless tale about the enduring power of family is guaranteed to capture your heart. Runs through Jan. 25. Discounted previews are Wednesday, Jan. 14 at 7:30 p.m. and Thursday, Jan. 15 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Jan. 16 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Jan. 17 at 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Jan. 18 at 3 p.m. For tickets, telephone 239-8003292 or visit https://playerscircletheater.com/series/little-women-the-musical/.

Courtesy of Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe / Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe Dominique Morisseau's 'Paradise Blue' is in the Donnelly Theatre at Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe through Feb. 8.

“Paradise Blue” [Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe]: “Paradise Blue” is a gripping drama by Dominique Morisseau, set in 1949 in Detroit’s Black Bottom neighborhood. Gifted trumpet player Blue contemplates selling Paradise, his once-vibrant jazz club to shake free of the demons of his past and better his life. But in selling his club, is he also selling his soul? Runs through Feb. 8. This week’s performances are Tuesday, Jan. 13 at 7:30 p.m.; Wednesday, Jan. 14 at 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, Jan. 15 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Jan. 16 at 7:30 p.m.; and Saturday, Jan. 17 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. For tickets, visit https://www.westcoastblacktheatre.org/productions/paradise-blue/ or telephone 941-366-1505.

Courtesy of Asolo Repertory Theatre / Asolo Repertory Theatre 'Primary Trust' is in the Mertz Theatre at Asolo Rep through Feb. 11.

“Primary Trust” [Mertz Theatre at Asolo Repertory Theatre]: One of the most awarded off-Broadway premieres of 2024, Eboni Booth’s absorbing, funny, and ultimately profound new play is about a middle-age man scraping by in small-town America. Kenneth spends his days working in a quiet bookstore and his evenings sipping mai tais at the local tiki bar, but when he loses his job, he’s forced to confront a world he’s long avoided. A deceptively ordinary story about the extraordinary possibilities inside each of us. Runs through Feb. 11. This week’s performances are Tuesday, Jan. 13 at 7:30 p.m.; Wednesday, Jan. 14 at 1:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, Jan. 15 at 1:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Jan. 17 at 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Jan. 18 at 1:30 p.m. [There is no Friday show.] For tickets, visit https://asolorep.org/show/primary-trust/ or telephone 941-351-8000.

Courtesy of Florida Studio Theatre / Wendy Kiesewetter, Digital Marketing & Media Relations Associate, Florida Studio Theatre 'Snow White' features professional FST actors in a play intended for children.

“Snow White” [Florida Studio Children’s Theatre]: You’ve never seen Snow White like this before! Two quick-changing actors bring an entire fairy tale world to life in this inventive retelling of the classic story. From the evil queen and the magic mirror to the seven dwarfs and a brave princess, this fast-paced adventure delights audiences of all ages with creativity, heart, and humor. Closes Feb. 1. This week’s performances are Saturday, Jan 17 at 10 a.m. and noon. For tickets, telephone 941-366-9000 or visithttps://www.floridastudiotheatre.org/events-and-tickets/2025-26-childrens-theatre/snow-white/subscribe-to-winter-mainstage-3.

Courtesy of The Studio Players / The Studio Players Studio Players production of 'The Cottage' is at the Joan Jenks Auditorium at Golden Gate Community Center through Jan. 25.

“The Cottage” [The Studio Players]: Directed by Paula Keenan, “The Cottage” is set in the English countryside in 1923. This tale of sex, betrayal and, oh yes, love, unfolds when Sylvia Van Kipness decides to expose her love affair to her husband and her lover's wife. The true meanings of fate, identity and marriage are called into question as a surprising, hilarious web of secrets unravels in this ridiculous-- potentially murderous-- romantic comedy. The Southwest Florida premiere Runs through Jan. 25. This week’s performances are Friday, Jan. 16 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Jan. 17 at 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Jan. 18 at 3 p.m. For tickets, telephone 239-398-9192 or visit https://www.ticketleap.events/events/the-studio-players.

Courtesy of Marco Island Center for the Arts / Marco Island Center for the Arts 'The Miss Magnolia Senior Citizen Beauty Pageant' is at Arts Center Theatre in Marco Town Center through Jan. 25.

“The Miss Magnolia Senior Citizen Beauty Pageant” [Arts Center Theatre]: The Four Old Broads are back, with some wacky new friends, in an all-new comedy. Against her better judgment, Lurleen Dupree is throwing the seventh annual Miss Magnolia Senior Citizen Beauty Pageant. Martha Parcell is certain that it is finally her year to win. But Beatrice, Imogene and Eaddy have other plans. Throw in a tambourine-playing squirrel, dueling Elvises, and an unfortunate spray-tanning incident… and you’re in for a knee-slapping, side-splitting night of live theatre. Directed by Christi Lueck-Sadiq. Runs through Jan. 25. This week’s performances are Wednesday, Jan. 14 at 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, Jan. 15 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Jan. 16 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Jan 17 at 3 p.m.; and Sunday, Jan. 18 at 3 p.m. For tickets, visit https://www.marcoislandart.org/the-miss-magnolia-senior-citizen-beauty-pageant/ or telephone 239-394-4221.

Courtesy of Florida Studio Theatre / Wendy Kiesewetter, Digital Marketing & Media Relations Associate, Florida Studio Theatre 'Three Pianos' is at Florida Studio Theatre through April 5.

“Three Pianos” [Florida Studio Theatre]: They broke the rules. They rewrote the charts. And they made us all believe that a single piano could change everything. Florida Studio Theatre’s “Three Pianos” is a high-energy musical celebration of the artists who transformed 88 keys into pure magic. From Billy Joel to Stevie Wonder, from Carole King to Sara Bareilles, these are the performers who refused to play by the rules—using melody, rhythm, and poetry to redefine what popular music could be. Created by Rebecca Hopkins, Richard Hopkins and Sarah Durham, with musical arrangements by Jim Prosser, “Three Pianos” honors the legacy of the great piano storytellers. For more, hear/read on WGCU, “Florida Studio Theatre celebrates piano legends who refused to play by the rules.” Runs through April 5. This week’s performances are already sold out except Wednesday, Jan. 14 at 2 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 17 at 9 p.m., and Sunday, Jan. 18 at 7:30 p.m. For tickets, telephone 941-366-9000 or visit https://www.floridastudiotheatre.org/events-and-tickets/2025-26-winter-cabaret-series/three-pianos/subscribe-to-winter-cab-2.

Support for WGCU’s arts & culture reporting comes from the Estate of Myra Janco Daniels, the Charles M. and Joan R. Taylor Foundation, and Naomi Bloom in loving memory of her husband, Ron Wallace.