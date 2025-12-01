Mural to be painted this spring inside Florida Gulf Coast University library by student applicants

The Florida Gulf Coast University library will begin evaluating proposals Tuesday for the design and live installation in the spring of a mural that will be located between the Circulation and ITS Help desks at the library. FGCU undergraduate and graduate students were invited to apply.

The project seeks to foster a sense of belonging among students and enhance the library's atmosphere. The students selected for the project will be awarded service-learning hours for their time and effort in designing and executing the mural.

The deadline for students to submit their proposals was Monday, Dec. 1.

MORE INFORMATION:

The mural will be painted during the spring semester, remain on display through the fall, and be digitally archived in the FGCU Library Archives and Special Collections.

Submissions will be evaluated based on a three-prong rubric:



Artistic Excellence: Creativity, originality, and visual impact.

Relevance: Connection to the theme and resonance with the FGCU student body.

Feasibility: Practicality regarding scale, materials, and execution.

A committee of at least three will review proposals.

The winning design will be installed beginning Jan. 7, the first day of the spring 2026 semester, with the project to be completed by Tuesday, March 24.

The mural will be between a maximum of 84 inches high by 112 inches wide and a minimum of 68 inches high by 74 inches wide. The mural will be painted with Latex house paint. Airbrushes are prohibited.

The mural will be recognized and celebrated on a date to be determined, but no later than the last day of spring semester classes, Monday, April 27, 2026.

