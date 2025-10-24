Alliance for the Arts announces theater season

The Alliance for the Arts’ upcoming theater season will feature a dynamic mix of heartfelt comedies, thought-provoking dramas, and original works that spotlight the depth and diversity of Southwest Florida’s theatre community.

The season opens in December with a new comedy by Lori Sigrist and Joe Simonelli, “A Rainbow Holiday.” It continues in February with Reginald Rose’s thought-provoking drama, “12 Angry Jurors" - yes, there are female jurors in the Alliance production. The season concludes next summer with a one-act new play festival along with a musical.

The Alliance is holding open auditions with an eye toward inviting local performers to be part of its community theater equation.

Auditions for the Alliance’s 2025–2026 Theatre Season will be held Thursday, Nov. 6 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, Nov. 8 at 11 a.m. in the Foulds Theatre on the Alliance campus located at 10091 McGregor Blvd, Fort Myers.

Courtesy of Alliance for the Art / Alliance for the Arts The Alliance tweaked the name of the play to signify that some of the jurors will be female in its production of the Reginald Rose drama.

“The Alliance is proud to offer a stage where creativity, collaboration, and community thrive,” said Alliance Events & Programming Director Michael Hebler. “Each season reflects the passion and talent of our local theatre artists, and we can’t wait to welcome both familiar faces and new voices to our stage.”

Sigrist and Simonelli’s “A Rainbow Holiday” blends humor, reflection and plenty of festive cheer to capture the spirit of the holidays. Rehearsals begin Nov. 10 and run through Dec. 3 (with a break for Thanksgiving), followed by performances Thursday through Sunday Dec. 4-14. The show is seeking a range of roles, including one female (50s), one male (50s–60s), four males (20s–30s), and two females (20s–30s).

Reginald Rose’s timeless drama “12 Angry Jurors” (the name change from "12 Angry Men" is intentional) examines justice, morality and the complexity of the human condition. Rehearsals will take place Jan. 12–Feb. 11, with performances Feb. 12–22, during which the Alliance plans to transform its gallery space into a jury room. Thirteen roles are available for a diverse cast of male and female actors of all ages.

Courtesy of the Alliance for the Arts / Alliance for the Arts The Original One-Act Play Festival will celebrate new works from local playwrights, showcasing short plays that uplift fresh creative voices.

Summer 2026 brings two exciting opportunities for artists and audiences alike. The Original One-Act Play Festival will celebrate new works from local playwrights, showcasing short plays that uplift fresh creative voices. To close the season, a summer musical (title to be announced) will bring the community together for a high-energy, joy-filled performance that promises to end the year on a vibrant note.

Auditions will consist of cold readings from the scripts. Auditioners are encouraged to bring a headshot and résumé, if available. All roles are non-paid, community theatre opportunities.

For questions or additional information, contact michael@artinlee.org or visit ArtInLee.org.

Courtesy of Alliance for the Arts / Alliance for the Arts The Alliance for the Arts is celebrating its 50th anniversary.

The Alliance for the Arts is celebrating 50 years as a nonprofit community visual and performing arts center located in the heart of Fort Myers. The Alliance campus and galleries are open to the public from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays.

Support for WGCU’s arts & culture reporting comes from the Estate of Myra Janco Daniels, the Charles M. and Joan R. Taylor Foundation, and Naomi Bloom in loving memory of her husband, Ron Wallace.