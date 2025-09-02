Sir Roland Richardson exhibit at Marco Island Center for the Arts features slices of Caribbean life

Snapshots of Caribbean life. For the better part of 60 years, Sir Roland Richardson has been painting slices of island life on locations from St. Martin to the Naples Botanical Garden. The Marco Island Center for the Arts is exhibiting a sampling of his bold, colorful paintings during September.

Courtesy of Marco Island Center for the Arts / Marco Island Center for the Arts The Marco Island Center for the Arts exhibition includes a number of Sir Richardson's etchings.

The exhibition, titled “Oils & Etchings of People and Places,” also includes intricately detailed prints. “One of the most endearing qualities of an etching is its intimacy,” Richardson explained. “It’s a picture you hold in your hand, exploring its detail. Despite its small size, it holds the power of historical record.”

The exhibition, which is free to the public, runs through Sept. 30. Meet the artist at the opening reception from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Sept. 9.

Courtesy of Marco Island Center for the Arts / Marco Island Center for the Arts For 60 years, Sir Roland Richardson has been a pioneer in Caribbean impressionism.

MORE INFORMATION:

“Oils & Etchings of People and Places” will be displayed in La Petite Galerie.

Many of the oil paintings and etchings come from the artist’s private archive.

They span over 60 years of artistic exploration and mastery.

Known as a pioneer of contemporary Caribbean impressionism, Sir Roland Richardson works exclusively from life, with a primary focus on plein air oil painting and traditional etching.

“En plein air” is the French term for painting outdoors.

A number of Richardson’s works depicted the peaceful water lily ponds at the Naples Botanical Garden, which has been one of his favorite painting spots since he and his wife, Laura, made Naples their U.S. home.

“I’ve spent the better part of the last 60 years doing my paintings and graphic works on location,” shared Richardson. “I’ve created over 400 print plates of all different subjects, all from life. Every plate I make in the traditional manner, and every etching I hand-pull myself—each one is an artist’s proof and uniquely original.”

Courtesy of Marco Island Center for the Arts / Marco Island Center for the Arts Sir Roland Richardson painting on location.

Richardson was born in 1944 on the island of St. Martin, where his family’s French Caribbean heritage dates back to the 1700s.

A lifetime of artistic achievement has earned him accolades that include the Knight of the Order of Orange-Nassau from Queen Beatrix of the Netherlands (2007) and a Lifetime Achievement Award from the French government.

His work is housed in prominent public and private collections, including Memorial Sloan Kettering (NYC), Erasmus Cancer Institute (Rotterdam), le Palais d’Elysée (Paris) and le Musée du Nouveau Monde (La Rochelle, France).

Richardson is a contributing member of the Naples Art District, with a working studio at Artisans Plaza, Studio No. 21, in Naples.

