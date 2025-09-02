Here's what's onstage at Southwest Florida theaters the week of Sept. 2

This week, two shows open, four shows close and four shows continue their runs at Southwest Florida equity and community theaters.

OPENING

Courtesy of Florida Studio Theatre / Florida Studio Theatre Two teams of improvisers go head-to-head in this no-holds-barred comedy showdown.

“Out of Bounds” [Florida Studio Theatre in Bowne’s Lab]: Two teams of improvisers go head-to-head in this no-holds-barred comedy showdown. In competitive rounds of fast-paced games, spontaneous scenes, and off-the-cuff songs, experienced improvisers duke it out to win over the audience’s laughter and applause. Which team will emerge triumphant? Only the audience can decide. Runs to Sept. 27. This week’s performance is Saturday, Sept. 6 at 7:30 p.m. For tickets, telephone 941-366-9000 or visit https://www.floridastudiotheatre.org/events-and-tickets/fst-improv/out-of-bounds-2.

Courtesy of The Belle Theatre / The Belle Theatre 'Standing O' is an original musical revue packed with powerhouse performances and contemporary Broadway favorites from soaring ballads to show-stopping numbers.

“Standing O” [The Belle Theatre]: “Standing O” is an original musical revue packed with powerhouse performances and contemporary Broadway favorites from soaring ballads to show-stopping numbers. The production marries iconic songs from today’s most beloved musicals with a cast of talented performers who have a passion for storytelling through song. Runs through Sept. 13. This week’s performances are Friday, Sept. 5 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Sept. 6 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Sept. 7 at 2 p.m. For tickets, telephone 239-323-5533 or visit https://thebelletheatre.ludus.com/index.php?show_id=200487543.

CLOSING

Courtesy of Cape Cafe Dessert Theatre / Cape Cafe Dessert Theatre 'Backstage Broads' closes at Cape Cafe Dessert Theatre with Sunday's 3 p.m. matinee.

"Backstage Broads" [Cape Cafe Dessert Theatre]: A 60-something woman inherits a vacant theater from her uncle and decides to revive it with the help of three of her neighbors. She doesn’t have much money, so they have to build the set themselves. And to save on licensing fees, she hires a director who’s written a musical loosely based on George Bernard Shaw’s “Pygmalion.” Two final performances are Saturday, Sept. 6 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, Sept. 7 at 3 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online by visiting the website at capecafetheatre.com or calling 239-363-0848.

Courtesy of Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe / Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe "Big Sexy' closes in the Donnelly Theatre with Sunday's 2 p.m. matinee.

“Big Sexy” [Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe]: Thomas Wright “Fats” Waller was an American jazz pianist, composer, singer and comedic entertainer. He realized his dream of becoming a professional musician at age 15. His Harlem stride style influenced the sound of modern jazz piano. Nate Jacobs’ original tribute to this irrepressible artist features Waller’s signature songs, including “Ain’t Misbehavin’,” “Honeysuckle Rose,” “Your Feet’s Too Big,” “The Joint is Jumpin’” and many more. “Big Sexy: The Fats Waller Revue” premiered on the WBTT Mainstage during the 2022–2023 season to great acclaim. Runs to Sept. 7. This week’s performances are in The Donnelly Theatre on Friday, Sept. 5 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Sept. 6 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Sept. 7 at 2 p.m. For tickets visit https://westcoastblacktheatre.my.salesforce-sites.com/ticket#/events/a0SRg000004vF6TMAU or telephone 941-366-1505.

Courtesy of Florida Studio Theatre / Florida Studio Theatre After being extended twice, 'Don't Dress for Dinner' closes in the Gompertz Theatre in Sarasota on Sept. 7.

“Don’t Dress for Dinner” [Florida Studio Theatre in Gompertz Theatre]: Bernard has it all planned—a perfect weekend of romance with his mistress, complete with gourmet dining and an ironclad alibi provided by his best friend, Robert. But when Bernard’s wife unexpectedly discovers Robert is coming for a visit, she sees a perfect chance for a romantic escapade of her own. Soon, alibis crumble, secrets unravel, and a quiet weekend quickly spins into a whirlwind of confusion and chaos. Closes Sept. 7. This week’s performances are Wednesday, Sept. 3 at 7 p.m.; Thursday, Sept. 4 at 7 p.m.; Friday, Sept. 5 at 8 p.m.; Saturday, Sept. 6 at 3 p.m. and 8 p.m.; and Sunday, Sept. 7’s closing 2 p.m. matinee. For tickets, telephone 941-366-9000 or visit https://www.floridastudiotheatre.org/events-and-tickets/2025-summer-mainstage-series/dont-dress-for-dinner.

WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall / WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall Joe Simonellie's most popular comedy, 'Men Are Dogs,' closes its current run at Cape Cafe Dessert Theatre with Thursday night's 7 p.m. performance.

“Men Are Dogs” [Cape Café Dessert Theatre]: Dr. Cecelia Monahan has a serious problem. As a therapist who runs a support group for single and divorced women, she must listen to a number of relationship problems from her unusual cadre of patients. There’s no peace at home either, as she has to deal with the unsolicited advice of her live-in mother on subjects ranging from dating to cooking. The doctor, however, is not above using some unorthodox methods of her own – such as hiring out-of-work actors to role play with her patients. It is only when Cecelia meets the new substitute package delivery man that the doctor must learn to practice what she preaches! This week’s closing performance is Thursday, Sept. 4 at 7 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online by visiting the website at capecafetheatre.com or calling 239-363-0848.

CONTINUING

Courtesy of Florida Studio Theatre / Florida Studio Theatre 'A Band Called Honalee: A Tribute to Peter, Paul and Mary … and Friends' is at the Goldstein Theatre in Sarasota through October 26.

“A Band Called Honalee: A Tribute to Peter, Paul and Mary … and Friends” [Florida Studio Theatre in Goldstein Cabaret]: Relive the timeless magic of Peter, Paul & Mary with the captivating sounds of A Band Called Honalee. This modern-day folk trio brings to life classics such as “Leaving on a Jet Plane,” “Blowing in the Wind,” and “Puff the Magic Dragon.” Featuring stirring vocal harmonies and musicianship, this show also pays tribute to legends like Bob Dylan, Joni Mitchell, and The Mamas & The Papas, and more. Runs through Oct. 26. This week’s performances are Tuesday, Sept. 2 at 7:30 p.m.; Wednesday, Sept. 3 at 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, Sept. 4 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Sept. 5 at 6 p.m. and 9 p.m.; Saturday, Sept. 6 at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.; and Sunday, Sept. 7 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. For tickets, telephone 941-366-9000 or visit https://www.floridastudiotheatre.org/events-and-tickets/2025-summer-cabaret-series/a-band-called-honalee-a-tribute-to-peter-paul-and-mary-and-friends.

Courtesy of Venice Theatre / Venice Theatre 'Don't Touch That Dial' is a nostalgic tribute to golden oldie TV show melodies in a wild musical gameshow-within-a gameshow format.

“Don’t Touch that Dial” [Venice Theatre]: Back by popular demand. Roger Bean’s new show is a nostalgic tribute to golden oldie TV show melodies in a wild musical gameshow-within-a gameshow format.You’ll be sure to find yourself humming and playing along! Runs to Sept. 14. This week’s performances are Wednesday, Sept. 3 at 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, Sept. 4 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Sept. 5 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Sept. 6 at 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Sept. 7 at 2 p.m. For tickets, telephone 941-488-1115 or visit https://venicetheatre.my.salesforce-sites.com/ticket/#/events/a0SUQ00000GHWez2AH.

Courtesy of Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre / Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre 'Murder for Two' is all about the piano.

“Murder for Two” [Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre]: A side-splitting musical mystery with a twist, this madcap whodunit blends comedy, music, and murder in a fast-paced laugh-fest. A small-town cop dreams of becoming a detective— his big break comes when a famous author is murdered, and the nearest detective is miles away. Can he crack the case? Two actors take on 13 roles—one as the investigator, the other as every suspect… while both play the piano. Runs through Sept. 27. For more, hear/read, “’Murder for Two’ at Broadway Palm is all about the piano.” This week’s other performances are Wednesday, Sept. 3 at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, Sept. 4 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Sept. 5 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Sept. 6 at 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Sept. 7 at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. [Lunch service begins at 11:30 a.m. for matinees, with dinner service beginning at 5:30 p.m. for evening performances.] For tickets, telephone 239-278-4422 or visit https://broadwaypalm.com/shows/murder-for-two/.

Courtesy of Florida Studio Theatre / Florida Studio Theatre 'Too Darn Hot' runs through Sept. 14 in Sarasota's Court Cabaret.

“Too Darn Hot” [Florida Studio Theatre in the Court Cabaret]: “Too Darn Hot” breathes fresh life into classics by Frank Sinatra, Ella Fitzgerald, Peggy Lee, and more. With songs like “Blame It on the Summer Night,” “Too Darn Hot,” and “Steppin’ Out with My Baby,” this steamy, refreshing night of music and storytelling will leave you longing for an endless summer. Features Carole J. Bufford, Isaac Mingus, Angela Steiner and Aaron Nix. Runs through Sept. 14. This week’s performances are Wednesday, Sept. 3 at 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, Sept. 4 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Sept. 5 at 6 p.m. and 9 p.m.; Saturday, Sept. 6 at 6 p.m.; and Sunday, Sept. 7 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. For tickets, telephone 941-366-9000 or visit https://www.floridastudiotheatre.org/events-and-tickets/2025-summer-cabaret-series/too-darn-hot-songs-for-a-summer-night.

