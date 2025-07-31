Here's what's at Southwest Florida museums during August

Southwest Florida museums regularly curate traveling art exhibitions as well as artworks from their permanent collections. During August, five new exhibitions open, eight close and 16 others continue their runs.

These are the exhibitions visitors will find on view this month in museums from Sarasota to Naples:

WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall / WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall Visitors view chalk drawing by Miami-based artist Chris Friday at the Sarasota Art Museum.

“Chris Friday: Where We Never Grow Old” [Sarasota Art Museum]: Multidisciplinary artist Chris Friday invites visitors into imagined sanctuaries in her first solo museum exhibition. Best known for her large-scale, yet intimate, figurative chalk drawings, Friday explores the literal and metaphorical safe havens we create for self-preservation in her new site-specific installation. For more, hear/read “Sarasota Art Museum exhibit features hyper-realistic figurative drawings by Miami artist Chris Friday.” Closes Aug. 10.

WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall / WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall Basketball pyramid is eye-catching centerpiece of 'Personal to Political' exhibition at Sarasota Art Museum.

“Personal to Political: Celebrating the African American Artists of Paulson Fontaine Press” [Sarasota Art Museum]: Featuring works by 17 artists, this nationally traveling exhibition celebrates African American artists who are reshaping the contemporary art world, including Martin Puryear, Kerry James Marshall, and the Gee’s Bend Quilters. For more, hear/read “Exhibition at Sarasota Art Museum features fine art prints made by 17 of nation’s top African American artists.” Closes Aug. 10.

Courtesy of Sarasota Art Museum / Sarasota Art Museum Two visitors enjoy one of Jillian Mayer's interactive 'Slumpies' sculptures.

“Jillian Mayer: Slumpies [Sarasota Art Museum]: Jillian Mayer explores our ever-increasing relationship with technological devices and the impact device usage has on our bodies through her interactive sculpture series, “Slumpies.” Blurring the line between fine art and functional objects, “Slumpies” invites viewers to sit, climb, slump, and curl up, using these sculptures much like furniture. In doing so, visitors explore how Mayer’s objects provide support for the various postures we assume while using technology. Closes Aug. 19, 2026.

Courtesy of Sarasota Art Museum / Sarasota Art Museum In 'Through the Veil' exhibit, artist Lillian Blades invites visitors to enter, wander through, and lose themselves within an immersive maze of mixed media 'veils.'

“Lillian Blades: Through the Veil” [Sarasota Art Museum]: Blades invites visitors to enter, wander through, and lose themselves within an immersive maze of mixed-media “veils.” These radiant tapestries suspended from the ceiling shimmer with reflective surfaces, activating the space with bouncing light and color. Runs through Oct. 26.

Courtesy of Sarasota Art Museum / Sarasota Art Museum Molly Hatch's 'Amalgam' exhibition spans two floors of the Sarasota Art Museum.

“Molly Hatch: Amalgam” [Sarasota Art Museum]: Commissioned as part of Sarasota Art Museum’s “Inside Out” Program, Molly Hatch’s site-specific installation, “Amalgam” (2023-24) spans two floors, visually linking the Jan Schmidt Loggia and Mark & Irene Kauffman Arcade. Consisting of more than 450 earthenware plates hand-painted in white, blue, and gold luster, “Amalgam” is one ensemble framed by the four arched windows. Hatch also incorporated the empty spaces, so that viewers perceive lines and patterns between plates adjacent to each other. The whole composition may also be experienced from multiple points of view, from near and far, inside and outside of the museum. Runs through April 26, 2026.

Courtesy of Sarasota Art Museum / Sarasota Art Museum 'Art Deco: The Golden Age of Illustration' shines a spotlight on the art form as art deco celebrates its centennial anniversary.

“Art Deco: The Golden Age of Illustration” [Sarasota Art Museum]: This exhibition shines a spotlight on art deco as the art form celebrates its centennial anniversary. “Art Deco: The Golden Age of Illustration” showcases 100 rare posters from the Crouse Collection created by some of the world’s earliest, master graphic designers during the 1920s and 1930s. (Featured poster designers include Lester Beall, Leonetto Cappiello, Jean Carlu, A. M. Cassandre, Paul Colin, Austin Cooper, Jules Courvoisier, Edward McKnight Kauffer, Charles Loupot, Leo Marfurt, Gert Sellheim, Federico Seneca, and Roger de Valerio.) In addition to the iconic posters, the exhibition conjures the era’s design aesthetic with selected sculptural works and cocktail shakers from the Crouse Collection, and art deco furniture pieces on loan from the Wolfsonian Museum at Florida International University in Miami. From subjects ranging from automobiles, airlines, and ocean liners to drinks and tobacco, the works represented in “Art Deco: The Golden Age of Illustration” celebrate modernity, dynamism, and luxury—the dreams and desires of the turbulent early twentieth century. Opens Aug. 31 and runs through March 29, 2026.

“Selina Roman: Abstract Corpulence” [Sarasota Art Museum]: New works by Selina Román blend photography, abstraction, and self-portraiture to explore themes of beauty and the politics of size. Roman’s photographs feature tightly cropped images of the artist’s own body, boldly occupying the full composition and extending past the boundaries of each frame. Pastel bodysuits and tights transform the artists’ flesh into new, gently rolling landscapes as amorphous shapes converge to create modernist-inspired compositions. At this scale, Roman’s tightly cropped portrayals of stomachs, thighs, and hips become formal studies of line, shape and color, asking viewers to consider the human form from a point of true abstraction. The softly hued palette created by the artist’s bodysuits lends itself to narratives around the aesthetics of femininity. Displayed as a colorful never-before-seen installation, Roman’s photographs transform the gallery into a space of quiet resistance, subverting traditional ideas of feminine beauty. Opens Aug. 31 and runs through March 29, 2026.

Courtesy of John and Mable Ringling Museum of Art / John and Mable Ringling Museum of Art 'Robert Rauschenberg: A Centennial Celebration' closes at Ringling Museum on Aug. 3.

“Robert Rauschenberg: A Centennial Celebration” [John & Mable Ringling Museum of Art]: With support from the Robert Rauschenberg Foundation, The Ringling joins an international roster of institutions honoring Rauschenberg’s centennial for a year of global activities and exhibitions that examine the artist through a contemporary lens, highlighting his enduring influence on generations of artists and advocates for social progress. The centennial’s activation of the artist’s legacy promotes cross-disciplinary explorations and creates opportunities for critical dialogue. Learn more by visiting rauschenbergfoundation.org. Closes Aug. 3.

Courtesy of John and Mable Ringling Museum of Art / John and Mable Ringling Museum of Art 'Sandy Rodriguez: Currents of Resistance' closes at Ringling Museum on Aug. 10.

“Sandy Rodriguez: Currents of Resistance” [John & Mable Ringling Museum of Art]: Sandy Rodriguez (b. 1975) is a Los Angeles- based Chicana artist and researcher whose practice engages historic materials and techniques of the Americas to paint visual histories. “Currents of Resistance” is the culminating exhibition of her 2023 Hermitage Greenfield Prize commission. This exhibition was developed over the past two years and created across multiple sites, including the Hermitage Artist Retreat in Englewood, Florida; Joshua Tree Highlands Artist Residency, Joshua Tree, California; and Mar Vista, California. This multimedia installation comprises video, audio, a 40-foot paper panorama, and a “cabinet of curiosities.” The installation investigates resistance to colonial and environmental exploitation through an interdisciplinary lens and makes visible the Gulf region’s intertwined histories of cultural resilience and ecological transformation. This exhibition features a new series of site-specific works art works originally commissioned by The Hermitage Greenfield Prize and The Hermitage Artist Retreat, Andy Sandberg, Artistic Director and CEO, Sarasota County, Florida in 2023 in collaboration with The Greenfield Foundation. Closes Aug. 10.

Courtesy of John and Mable Ringling Museum of Art / John and Mable Ringling Museum of Art '“Embodied' expands on the definition of the human figure by bringing together diverse representations in painting, sculpture, fiber, video, and mixed media.

“Embodied” [John & Mable Ringling Museum of Art]: The figure is one of the oldest records of our existence as a species capable of storytelling; depictions of the human body constitute some of the oldest subjects in art. “Embodied” expands on the definition of the human figure by bringing together diverse representations in painting, sculpture, fiber, video, and mixed media by some of the most exciting artists working in the 20th and 21st centuries. Runs through Sept. 21.

Courtesy of John and Mable Ringling Museum of Art / John and Mable Ringling Museum of Art One of the paintings in Yoshida Hiroshi's 'Journeys through Light' exhibition at the Ringling Museum.

“Yoshida Hiroshi: Journeys through Light” [John & Mable Ringling Museum of Art]: Renowned for his evocative renderings of light, mist, and glowing color, visionary artist Yoshida Hiroshi (Japanese, 1876–1950) gathered his subject matter from his travels across the Americas, Europe, north Africa, and Asia. Back in his studio, he translated his sketches into the medium of polychrome woodblock printing — an art form perfected over 200 years of Japanese history. Drawing from The Ringling’s extensive holdings and local private collections, this exhibition focuses on Yoshida’s betsu-zuri or “separate printings,” referring to multiple color versions of single designs. Runs through Jan. 11, 2026.

Courtesy of John and Mable Ringling Museum of Art / John and Mable Ringling Museum of Art 'Woman on a Red Background' is a newly acquired painting by Juana Romani, who was nearly forgotten due to 20-year bout with mental illness.

“Juana Romani: Forgotten No More” [John & Mable Ringling Museum of Art]: This small exhibition, drawn entirely from The Ringling’s permanent collections, highlights the newly acquired painting by Juana Romani, “Woman on a Red Background,” and situates it within a group of closely related works from the museum’s collection of late-19th-century French art. Romani (1867–1924) was one of the most fascinating and successful painters in late-19th-century Paris. Tragically, at the height of her fame, Romani experienced challenges with her mental health, causing her to spend her final 20 years confined to institutions. As a result, she was mostly forgotten, only to be rediscovered and reassessed in more recent times. Runs through May 31, 2026.

Courtesy of John and Mable Ringling Museum of Art / John and Mable Ringling Museum of Art One of five outstanding examples of 17th-century Dutch painting on loan from the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston

“Seventeenth-Century Dutch Paintings from the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston” [John & Mable Ringling Museum of Art]: This long-term installation in Gallery 10 of the Museum of Art showcases five outstanding examples of 17th-century Dutch painting on loan from the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston. Featuring a dramatic seascape, an expansive landscape, and captivating portraits set in detailed interiors, this exhibition offers a window into the vibrant artistic production of the Netherlands as the small nation rose to global prominence in the 17th century. The five exceptional paintings from the collections of the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston, complement The Ringling’s holdings of Dutch art and provide additional perspective on the artistry, historical significance, and continuing appeal of Dutch painting from this period. Runs through Nov. 1, 2026.

Courtesy of John and Mable Ringling Museum of Art / John and Mable Ringling Museum of Art 'The Greatest Show on Earth' exhibit continues the story, found throughout the Circus Museum, of how Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey grew to become one of the most well-recognized brands in the world.

“The Greatest Show on Earth” [John & Mable Ringling Museum of Art]: This latest addition to the museum celebrates the era of modern circus that began with Irvin Feld’s purchase of Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey in 1967. The Greatest Show On Earth Gallery modernizes the museum’s expansive history of the circus by exploring the first 50 years of the Feld family’s stewardship during which the spectacle of the show brought the circus experience to new heights. This exhibit continues the story, found throughout the Circus Museum, of how Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey grew to become one of the most well-recognized brands in the world. The gallery space is designed to evoke the excitement of seeing a live show, while also representing the full spectrum of the production experience from both front- and back-of-house perspectives. Visitors can explore artifacts, costumes, and media footage in an engaging and multisensory experience throughout the exhibition area. This is a permanent exhibition that is periodically updated with new artifacts from the museum’s permanent collection.

Courtesy of John and Mable Ringling Museum of Art / John and Mable Ringling Museum of Art New installation in Gallery 12 highlights art from the island of Cyprus with a selection of 201 works from The Ringling’s permanent collection of ancient Mediterranean art.

“Ancient Art from Cyprus and the Mediterranean” [John & Mable Ringling Museum of Art]: This new installation in Gallery 12 highlights art from the island of Cyprus with a selection of 201 works from The Ringling’s permanent collection of ancient Mediterranean art—nearly all of which was purchased by John Ringling at auctions in 1928—including sculptures in limestone and terracotta as well as ceramic vessels, glass, and gold and silver jewelry. The exhibition is the latest phase of The Ringling’s multi-year project to reinstall all 21 permanent collection galleries of the museum of art. Opens late summer 2025.

WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall / WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall Dale Rogers' 'American Dog' sculpture outside the Marietta Museum of Art & Whimsy in Sarasota

Marietta Museum of Art & Whimsy: Re-opens November 29. Read: “Marietta Museum of Art & Whimsy closed for summer, but works goes on inside.”

Courtesy of Bob Rauschenberg Gallery / Bob Rauschenberg Gallery 'Seven Deadly Sins' exhibition closes at the Bob Rauschenberg Gallery Annex on Aug. 2.

“William S. BURROUGHS & David BRADSHAW: Seven Deadly Sins” [Bob Rauschenberg Gallery ANNEX]: For William Burroughs the theme of control was a central and universal concern. Whether control by addiction to drugs, money, power or religion, he believed that such things act as a virus that is not acting in the best interest of its host. Combining lush silkscreened imagery in metallic inks with original woodblock printing from shot-gun-blasted plywood panels, Burroughs created a lavish portfolio pairing texts and works on paper (with an accompanying book) for Lococo-Mulder Editions/New York in 1991. This inaugural Rauschenberg Gallery Annex exhibition features Burroughs’ original “Seven Deadly Sins” with seven uniquely “shot” Burroughs books and a new series of drawings by David Bradshaw – tracing the custom Pat Crawford “scorpion” knife that was gifted to William Burroughs by the late Nirvana-frontman Kurt Cobain on a visit to meet the renowned author in Lawrence, Kansas in 1993. On view in new Annex space in Building J/Library, Lobby-Room 118 through Aug. 2. [Per main gallery, read: “Bob Rauschenberg Gallery closing in May for $14.5 million building renovation.”]

Courtesy of Bob Rauschenberg Gallery / Bob Rauschenberg Gallery In 2018, the Bob Rauschenberg Gallery commissioned Keene to create a continuous 8 x 200-foot-long series of paintings for its 'Steve KEENE: 57 Miles or 455 Furlongs' exhibit.

“Steve KEENE: RAUSCHENBERG 100 – A Centennial Celebration”[Bob Rauschenberg Gallery Annex]: This is a newly commissioned, site-specific installation of 100 paintings in honor and celebration of the 100th birthday of gallery namesake Robert Rauschenberg at the Bob Rauschenberg Gallery Annex by the “World’s Most Prolific Painter.” Sourcing countless “found” photographs/images of Rauschenberg himself, his seminal/iconic artworks (including “Monogram,” “Buffalo II” and others) and his Captiva Island studio/compound, Keene has created this centenary celebration as an ambitious and immersive exhibition of 100 newly created paintings that capture both the art and life of the Bob Rauschenberg Gallery namesake in advance (and during) his 100th birthday commemoration Oct. 22. Opens Aug, 25 and runs through Dec. 6. [There will be no opening reception but related events will be announced as they are scheduled.]

Courtesy of Wasmer Gallery / Wasmer Gallery The Wasmer Gallery at FGCU will celebrate Associate Art Professor Morgain T. Paine's retirement with a retrospective exhibition titled 'Making a Clear Mark: 1997 to 2025.'

“Making a Clear Mark: 1997 to 2025” [Wasmer Gallery at Florida Gulf Coast University]: This exhibition is a selected survey of paintings by Morgan T. Paine, founding art program faculty member and associate professor of art at Florida Gulf Coast University. Featuring his life painting with drawing (1978 to date), the exhibition also includes examples of his layered and spanned works of acrylic gel medium on a variety of supports, both found and constructed. Opens Aug. 29 with a reception and talkback by the artist on Thursday, Aug. 28 from 5 to 7 p.m. Exhibition runs through Sept. 25.

Courtesy of Baker Museum of Art / Baker Museum of Art 'In the Making: Sketches, Studies and Maquettes from the Permanent Collection' offers a unique opportunity to explore artists’ creative processes by showcasing over 30 works from The Baker Museum’s permanent collection.

“In the Making: Sketches, Studies and Maquettes from the Permanent Collection” [Baker Museum of Art]: This exhibition offers a unique opportunity to explore artists’ creative processes by showcasing over 30 works from The Baker Museum’s permanent collection. Among the featured artists are Olga Costa, Sonia Delaunay, Morgan Russell, Mark di Suvero and Alice Trumbull Mason. The comprehensive exhibition provides a rare chance to witness the evolution of an artwork, from initial sketches to fully realized works of art. Located on the first floor of The Baker Museum. Runs through Oct. 26, 2025.

Courtesy of Baker Museum of Art / Baker Museum of Art 'Entangled in the Mangroves: Florida Everglades Through Installation' features nine South Florida artists whose work explores various aspects of the Everglades ecosystem.

“Entangled in the Mangroves: Florida Everglades Through Installation” [Baker Museum of Art]: This exhibition features nine South Florida artists whose work explores various aspects of the Everglades ecosystem. One of the world’s most extensive wetlands, the Everglades currently faces critical threats from the impacts of our changing climate. This exhibition intends to raise awareness about the unique ecosystem’s importance and the urgent need for its protection. The exhibition fosters connections between activists, Indigenous communities, scholars and scientists to inspire multidisciplinary approaches for solutions benefiting all species. Showcasing various media — including drawings, paintings, photographs, sculptures and video installations — the exhibition is designed to engage visitors of all ages, inspiring them to take action as protectors of the ecosystem. Runs through Nov. 30.

Courtesy of Baker Museum of Art / Baker Museum of Art The monumental sculpture 'Dawn’s Forest' by preeminent American artist Louise Nevelson (1899-1988) is one of the most iconic works in The Baker Museum’s permanent collection.

“Louise Nevelson: Dawn’s Forest” [The Baker Museum and Hayes Hall]: The monumental sculpture “Dawn’s Forest” by preeminent American artist Louise Nevelson (1899-1988) is one of the most iconic works in The Baker Museum’s permanent collection. The work is made of various white-painted abstract wood elements, some as tall as 25 feet, created by Nevelson in her signature assemblage style over a period of more than a year. This is a permanent exhibit located in the Drackett Gallery and throughout Hayes Hall.

WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall / WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall The Albert Paley Gates at the entrance to the courtyard between Hayes Hall and the Baker Museum of Art is one stop along the Baker Museum sculpture trail.

Sculpture Trail [throughout the Kimberly K. Querrey and Louis A. Simpson Cultural Campus and Sculpture Trail at Pelican Bay]: The Baker Museum Sculpture Trail offers a distinctive way to experience art in harmony with nature. This dynamic outdoor exhibition features sculptures from The Baker Museum’s collection and select loans, including works by George Rickey and Albert Paley. Visitors can enjoy self-guided tours anytime.

WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall / WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall 'Red Chandelier' is one of four large-scale Dale Chihuly installations on display at the Baker Museum of Art.

Chihuly Collection [The Baker Museum]: Dale Chihuly is a multimedia artist known for pushing the boundaries of glass and revolutionizing the American studio glass movement. The Baker Museum is the permanent home to four of his dynamic large-scale installations: “Blue Icicle Chandelier,” “Red Chandelier,” “Red Reeds” and “Persian Seaform Ceiling.” On view to museum visitors during all normal operating hours.

Courtesy of Baker Museum of Art / Baker Museum of Art The Baker Museum received accreditation from the American Alliance of Museums earlier this year.

Baker Museum Now Fully Accredited. The Baker Museum of Art is not only celebrating its 25th anniversary in 2025, it has also recently become fully accredited by the American Alliance of Museums, placing The Baker Museum among approximately the top 3% of museums in the U.S. and the only accredited museum of any kind in Collier County. Read more on WGCU.

Courtesy of Naples Art Institute / Naples Art Institute 'Imogen Cunningham: A Timeless Lens on Nature, Form & Identity' closes at Naples Art Institute on Aug. 3.

“Imogen Cunningham: A Timeless Lens on Nature, Form & Identity” [Naples Art Institute]: Imogen Cunningham (1883–1976) was a pioneering American photographer whose work redefined fine art and documentary photography. Spanning over six decades, her career explored intimate portraits, sweeping landscapes, and botanical studies, all marked by technical mastery and emotional depth. A key figure in the West Coast photographic movement and a collaborator with Group f/64, Cunningham’s innovative approach shaped modernist photography in America. This exhibition celebrates Cunningham’s diverse artistry, from striking floral close-ups to compelling portraits of artists and intellectuals. Her ability to transform the ordinary into the extraordinary continues to inspire generations of photographers and art lovers. Closes Aug. 3.

Courtesy of Naples Art Institute / Naples Art Institute 'Robert McCabe: Images of an Enchanted Land' closes at Naples Art Institute on Aug. 3.

“Robert McCabe: Images of an Enchanted Land” [Naples Art Institute]: Robert McCabe (born 1934) is an American photographer known for his evocative black-and-white images capturing the landscapes, architecture, and daily life of Greece, as well as other regions including France, Italy, and the Caribbean. His work, often described as timeless and poetic, documented Mediterranean culture with a keen eye for composition and authenticity. “Images of an Enchanted Land” brings together a selection of McCabe’s most iconic works from the 1950s, portraying Greece’s timeless beauty and resilience. Highlighting his ability to capture the unique interplay between light, shadow, and place, he has not merely created a historical archive, but a poetic narrative that explores time, memory, and the human condition. Closes Aug. 3.

“Naples Invitational” [Naples Art Institute]: During August, Naples Art Institute will be preparing for Naples Invitational, a biennial exhibition that showcases the work of contemporary artists with strong ties to the Naples community. Featuring over 50 artworks, the exhibition highlights artistic excellence, cultural relevance, and imaginative vision. Bringing together approximately 40 artists across generations and disciplines, it offers a compelling look at the American experience through a distinctly local perspective. The exhibition also celebrates the vibrant and diverse creative voices emerging from Southwest Florida. For over 70 years, Naples Art Institute has played a pivotal role in the region’s cultural development, serving as a place for artistic growth, education, and inspiration. Many of the featured artists began their training at the Institute or were involved in its early years, underscoring the organization’s lasting impact on the local art scene. Opens Sept. 2.

Courtesy of Museum of the Everglades / Museum of the Everglades This exhibition brings to life stories that local children might have heard growing up that might stretch the truth or push the boundaries of belief.

“Folklore, Fish Tales & Family Stories: Legends of the Everglades [Museum of the Everglades]: Every year Museum of the Everglades collaborates with its local school – one of the last two K-12 public schools on a single campus in the state of Florida – to create an exhibit that celebrates a specific aspect of this unique community. Students submit artwork, photos, videos, stories, interviews and more to help share a part of the character and history of the area with visitors from around the world. A contest with cash prizes is held with a variety of categories open to currently enrolled students of all ages. This year the Museum of the Everglades has challenged them to share stories of the Everglades area they might have heard growing up that might stretch the truth or push the boundaries of belief. This includes myths, legends, tall tales and ghost stories, but also legendary acts or accomplishments by colorful characters from the region’s past – including ancestors and family members. This exhibit broadens the understanding of the surrounding community and its unique culture by sharing its distinctive folklore through creative, artistic, and literary expressions composed by our local students. The exhibit will be augmented with historic information and established traditional stories that provide context for the creative responses the students have submitted. Runs through Sept. 6.

Courtesy of Marco Island Historical Museum / Marco Island Historical Museum Historic photograph taken by Bob Willoughby of Marilyn Monroe chatting with cameraman on movie set of 'Some Like It Hot' is part of 'Backstage Hollywood' exhibition.

“Backstage Hollywood: The Photographs of Bob Willoughby [Marco Island Historical Museum]: This exhibition explores the photography of Bob Willoughby. Widely recognized as a pioneer of photography in the 20th century, Willoughby was the first outside photographer invited by studios to take photos on film sets. Take a nostalgic look at some of the most renowned actors and actresses on the sets that made them famous: Judy Garland, Elizabeth Taylor, Katherine Hepburn, Audrey Hepburn, and more. For more, hear/read: "Marco Island Historical Museum going Hollywood this summer." Runs through Oct. 18.

Courtesy of Immokalee Pioneer Museum / Immokalee Pioneer Museum 'Reflections: A Community Art Fair: Exploring the Art of Perspective' is dedicated to showcasing works that capture the duality of internal and external perspectives—pieces that mirror the artists themselves and the world around them.

“Reflections: A Community Art Fair: Exploring the Art of Perspective” [Immokalee Pioneer Museum]: The second annual art fair is an extraordinary celebration of artistic vision and self-expression. The exhibit is dedicated to showcasing works that capture the duality of internal and external perspectives—pieces that mirror the artists themselves and the world around them. Runs through Oct. 18.

Courtesy of Collier Museum at Government Center / Collier Museum at Government Center Photo in 'From Piccadilly Pub to the Pewter Mug' exhibition at Collier Museum at Government Center.

“From Piccadilly Pub to the Pewter Mug: A Local’s Dining Experience” [Collier Museum at Government Center]: What do Neapolitans make for dinner? Reservations! Dining out has been a local tradition since 1888, when construction crews building the Naples Hotel ate outdoors in what The Naples Company called “the largest dining room in Florida.” Over the decades the Naples food scene has been made complete by dive bars, family-friendly eateries, and purveyors of haute cuisine—which one was your favorite? This local’s only summer treat will fill your plate with delicious memories of beloved area restaurants. Closes Aug. 30.

