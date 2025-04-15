Gulfshore Opera treats Bay Club at the Colony diners to a 'Taste of Opera'

On Wednesday, April 16, Gulfshore Opera will delight Bay Club at the Colony diners with arias, duets and scenes from opera and classic musical theater. This “Taste of Opera” performance features Metropolitan Opera soprano Susanne Burgess, tenor Derrek Stark and baritone Javier Arrey.

Gulfshore Opera was founded by Steffanie Pearce in 2014 with the vision of bringing high-quality opera to Southwest Florida in a collaborative, inclusive environment. Over the past 10 seasons, the company has established itself as a regional cultural force, staging concerts and full opera productions across Collier, Lee, and Charlotte counties, including full-scale grand opera in Artis— Naples and the Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall.

"A Taste of Opera" at Colony Bay Club is hosted by Carole Fabiano. The evening begins at 5:30 p.m. with cocktails and a Prosecco toast at the Top of the Club. An elegant dinner with complimentary wine in the main dining room follows the performance, which will transport attendees to the Lammermuir Hills of Scotland where they will enjoy a captivating performance by GO Artists from the “Lucia di Lammermoor” cast as they present iconic arias, duets, and scenes from opera and classic musical theater, all accompanied by piano.

Metropolitan Opera soprano Susanne Burgess is celebrated for her warm vocal color, expressive phrasing, and impressive fioritura. Born in Geneva and raised in Texas, Burgess made her Metropolitan Opera debut as Countess Ceprano in “Rigoletto” and returns this season as Frasquita in “Carmen.” She has recently performed in “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” with Atlanta Opera and Des Moines Metro Opera, Magda in “La Rondine” with Southern Illinois Music Festival, and concerts with Festival d’Aix-en-Provence and Liceu Opera Barcelona. Known for her engaging emotional expression and dynamic stage presence, Burgess has become a sought-after soprano for both traditional and new repertoire. In recognition of her talent and artistic contributions, she received a prestigious Career Grant from The Gerda Lissner Foundation in New York City.

Hailed by Opera News for his “handsome sound” and described as a “standout” by the Wall Street Journal, tenor Derrek Stark is quickly establishing a reputation as an elegant and nuanced performer. Stark’s 2023/24 season saw a return to the Metropolitan Opera covering Prunier in Puccini’s “La Rondine,” and singing the Prince in Dvořák’s “Rusalka” with POP Opera, Frederic in Gilbert and Sullivan’s “Pirates of Penzance” with Knoxville Opera, and Candide in “Candide” with Opera Tampa. He was previously seen in GO’s production of “Die Fledermaus” singing Alfredo Caruso. Stark holds a B.M. from Mansfield University in Pennsylvania and an M.M. from The Jacobs School of Music, Indiana University.

Praised for his “superbly refined voice” by the Washington Classical Review, Baritone Javier Arrey has graced international stages including the Vienna State Opera, The Metropolitan Opera, and San Francisco Opera. His repertoire spans major roles such as Enrico in “Lucia di Lammermoor,” Jago in “Otello,” Renato in “Un Ballo in Maschera,” and Diego Rivera in “El último sueño de Frida y Diego.” He has worked under renowned conductors such as Lorin Maazel, Yannick Nézet-Séguin, and Plácido Domingo. Arrey’s nuanced portrayal of Jago at Castleton Festival earned acclaim from The Washington Post and Maestro Maazel. In recital, he has performed Mahler and Dvořák across Europe and South America. Arrey’s artistry has earned him top honors including the Congressional Medal of Honor from the Chilean Congress, the CulturArte Prize at Operalia, and recognition as a finalist in the Cardiff Singer of the World Competition (Song Prize). Known for his commitment to outreach, he brings opera to communities with limited access.

Other GO stars who will perform at "A Taste of Opera" include bass-baritone Raimando Bidebent, tenor Seth Younglove, soprano Susan Neves and tenor Aaron Santos.

Jorge Parodi will be the music director/conductor for "A Taste of Opera." Parodi is an internationally respected conductor, music educator, and arts leader. He currently serves as artistic director of the Savannah VOICE Festival, music director of Gulfshore Opera, and artistic director of both Opera Hispánica and Opera in Williamsburg. He is the founder of the Tokyo International Vocal Arts Academy and a faculty member at The Juilliard School and Manhattan School of Music. Parodi has led productions at The Atlanta Opera, New York City Opera, Chautauqua Opera, Opera Tampa, Opera Orlando, and Buenos Aires Lírica, among others.

For more information about A Taste of Opera at Bay Club at the Colony and tickets, visit https://gulfshoreopera.org/product/april-16-2025-taste-of-opera-bay-club-at-the-colony-bonita-estero-6pm/.

